How to Keep Writing Through Anxiety and Depression

by | 13 comments

This guest post is by Miriam Nicholson. Miriam is a dreamer filled with passion for her writing. You can read more of it on her website. You can also connect with her on Facebook and email her.

I feel the chains pull me down as I sink into the dark. Fighting it with fear pulsing through me till despair claims my heart, I can’t get out, I can’t move, I’m trapped in depression. Writers and depression: not a good combination.

Writers and Depression: How to Keep Writing Through the Darkness

Hey everyone. I’m back, and it’s been three more years since my post on self-doubt. Two years, but I’ve been writing so I guess it’s a victory of sorts. However, it has been the hardest thing to keep going.

Through those two years, I’ve found out that I have anxiety and depression, had to move away from home with no resources, and come to terms with the fact that my childhood was filled with passive aggression and emotional abuse. It has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to face, and I now find it affecting my writing.

Writers and Depression and Anxiety: An Endless Cycle

Some people might shrug that off—anxiety, depression, who cares? Just stop being anxious or depressed. What they don’t realize is it’s not something you can shrug off. Heck, if you could you’d have done that a long time ago. Why make yourself suffer if it was that easy to get rid of? It affects everything, and for me writing was hit the hardest.

Every time I pick up a writing piece or think about what I want to write next, it comes like a thief in the night to stab me with doubt. “What are you doing? Haven’t we already confirmed this? You aren’t a writer. You can’t do it,” it says and laughs at my pain, my anguish, as I clutch my wounds and try to keep walking.

I am wrapped in chains as the depression follows, each thought adding to my already impossible weight. It’s not too long before the wound and weight make me fall, leaving me motionless and alone. I can’t get up, and even if I could the effort is too much.

My anxiety and depression watch me and laugh, dancing around me in glee. Everything within me wants to give up, give in, and vanish, but one spark remains in my heavy heart. I focus on it and somehow keep moving because of the spark that got me into the game, the spark that tells me I can’t give up. And so, I trudge on with great effort, one step at a time.

Anyone who’s been in it knows the cycle. Rinse and Repeat. A endless cycle of paralyzing doubt, fear, and hopelessness. And yet here we stand, still here, hollow survivors.

Some days it’s hard to even get to the writing point, some days it’s hard to wake up, and some days it’s hard to go to bed. I push on. The only way to fight it is to do what it says you can’t—a task so heavy and so great that it is almost bitter sweet.

Sure, you could write something and banish doubt for a time, but it’s bound to return when you look at it again. When you start to see the imperfections. The only way to fight it is to keep going.

Writing Through the Pain

Pain is powerful. It breaks us, tears us down, leaving behind tattered emotions and shredded dreams. It’s hard to face; it’s just easier to let it stay, hidden in your soul. Oft times we smile it away, but deep inside it remains.

That is my everyday now. Most days I can’t write. Most days that fact drags me deeper into depression. And when depression takes a break, anxiety comes right after, using its sharp knives to convince me to cower from the page and not write at all.

When I get like this, the only thing I can do to break the cycle is vomit on the page. I never know what’s going to come out, and starting to write is the hardest part. My pain spews out on the page like blood. I let the words flow; I refuse to look at them.

Sometimes you just have to write.

It doesn’t have to be published, it doesn’t have to be in a piece you’re working on. The point is to get the doubts on the page, and only then can you start to counter them.

Fear Flees From Action

I can see your eyes rolling. I’m sure you’ve heard this before. I can see your yes buts. It’s okay. Action is hard. A four-letter word that makes you shake and curl up inside. Fear so powerful that it’s a presence on your shoulder—how could it just go away?

I’ve been there. I never believed the stories that it fled from action, at least not consciously. Till the one day it just hurt too much to not write. It had been a rough day, anxiety and depression pulling me to my wit’s end, but I hadn’t said a word. I was trained out of communicating painful things, but this time it was just too much.

I didn’t want to open a blank page; I didn’t want to start writing; fear pulled at me—but my pain spoke louder. I opened the doc and with trembling fingers started writing. It quickly became nearly gibberish as I wrote with tears flowing down my face, but it felt so good. Anger frustration grief all being taken off my shoulders and thrown on the page. Fear completely gone from my mind within the first paragraph.

I’d like to urge you guys to write anyway. It’s going to be hard, it’s going to hurt, and in some cases it’ll make you cry. Write it anyway. You can’t fix a blank page.

Once you write, reward yourself. Anything from watching a favorite movie, to eating a candy bar, or treating yourself in any other way. This is important. Because if you don’t reward yourself the doubt can just as easily say that what you made was a fraud. By rewarding yourself you acknowledge that you did something good, something worthwhile.

Don’t allow yourself to feel guilty about a job well done. You earned it.

You Can Do It

I’m not going to start this saying it’ll be easy. It won’t be. It might be the hardest thing you ever do, but of course facing fear is always scary. It was hard to let myself accept what my parents were, and harder still to realize I had anxiety and depression. But I’m still here, still fighting the fight. You can too.

You can take control back in your life. No matter how deep you go, you can make it through even if you’re not out yet. You have the power to get up anyway. No matter how many times you’ve done it before, you can do it again and again.

Even if your body gives up on you, even if you’ve had enough, even if it takes all your effort to get out of bed. You can do it. As long as you don’t give up on yourself, nothing can stop you. Even if you don’t believe that and only long to, that is enough. You are enough. All it takes is one step, one choice, one word.

All you need to do is start.

Have you ever experienced anxiety or depression in your writing? How did you overcome it? Let me know in the comments.

PRACTICE

For fifteen minutes, I want you to vomit on the page everything that is keeping you from writing, whatever project you are working on. Or, you can simply describe your experience with writing and mental illness. Don’t stop to edit; just try to write as much as you can. I won’t make you share that piece in the comments if you don’t want, although you’re more than welcome to. Happy writing!

  • EndlessExposition

    This is so so so important. Thank you so much for writing this. Normally I would take the time to write my practice piece before commenting, but I had to respond to this article as soon as I finished reading it. I have anxiety and depression as well; have done since I was a little kid, and I’m in college now. I went through the worst depressive episode I’ve ever had a few months ago. Writing was the one thing that kept me going. Diving into my characters’ world for a little while helped me cope with my own. I’m now on anti-depressants, doing much better, and writing a novel about a woman with depression. Thank you again for writing this article and sharing your experiences. It means so much.

    • Miriam N

      I’m glad it resonated with you 🙂 It’s a bit scary for me to put this out there if I’m honest but i’m glad it helped you 🙂 Good luck on your writing and college!

  • james jetton,jr

    Hah! there’s no solution to curing depression and anxiety. You say “write about it.” Voila’ and kill three birds with one stone. A triple reward, but am I not stuck with depression and anxiety even though I’ve overcome my procrastination? Is this the blessing and reward from having depression and anxiety?

  • Karen

    It isn’t that I can’t write, it is I can’t stop crying. The onslaught of tears blurs my vision to the point I can’t see to type. The nasal discharge interferes with my thought process. The pain is so intense I feel as if my brain is sucked into the vortex of darkness and prison. I don’t want to feel this way. I would love to rise up and cast off the darkness, push aside the ubiquitous black clouds and see the sun. Some days I can manage to sweep away the possibility of pain. Some days I can navigate the fringe of pain and stay mainly on the highway to strong. Some days I can only ride the wave of tears, grabbing glimpses of hope, taking a breath, going to the bathroom, eating a good meal. Some days I can even laugh at the comments of ‘just get over it’ ‘let it go’. Are you kidding? I vow every day to let go of the pain but some days it is just so damn tenacious. And yes I wrote right through to the other side of the pain.

    • Miriam N

      Hey Karen, I feel for you. I really do. I hope you can weather the storm we are both in. So glad you were able to write to the other side of pain. Just remember, we are warriors. We battle every day! We can do this!

  • James Wright

    I love this article. I only wish Ernest Hemmingway was around to read this. He did battle depression.

    • Miriam N

      It seems like a lot of writers battle depression or anxiety at some point in their career. So glad you enjoyed it!

  • Larry

    It’s funny, funny odd that is. This morning I had a serious panic attack. What sets it off for me are smells. I made a mistake of spraying something in the house and this morning I ran around the house screaming. I know it’s not the same, your problem is long lasting mine is short but it is still like yours in that it is controlled in our minds. I’m sorry for you and your problem. This hit me right out of nowhere. Yours is like a slow burning fuse mine is like a bomb! Hang in there.

    • Miriam N

      Thanks Larry, some days are harder then others but I’m making it slowly. I hope you can deal with your panic attacks too! I know that some times smells really trigger me too. Thanks for your comment!

  • Billie L Wade

    I come from an alcoholic family. Anxiety and depression have been constant companions since adolescence. I began journaling at age twelve, and have been doing so daily for several years. In this way, I use my writing to process my feelings. When working on my fiction, short story, essay, or memoir writing, I falter. Anxiety and depression thwart me even getting started, afflicting me with fatigue that renders me immobile. In addition to journaling, which has saved my life, I encourage writers to seek professional counseling, another life saver. Don’t be afraid of medication if you need it. I have to have all three. To all my fellow writers who deal with anxiety and depression, I extend my heartfelt support and encouragement. Happy writing.

    • Miriam N

      Yeah I’ve been trying to do this battle alone for a while now. But I’m now on medication and am in therapy which I’m hoping will be able to help me deal with this if it’s a forever thing in my life. Thanks for reading my post and your comment! Good luck to you as well!

  • Pat Leo

    I just finished reading your article and can relate to it in so many ways. I have struggled with anxiety and depression off and on through out my life. That is the reason I decided to start writing again after so many years of not doing so. For me writing has always been a way to find answers. I just want to thank you for the honesty and courage you’ve shown in your writing.

  • Stephanie Warrillow

    I had a really bad childhood and I have an anxiety disorder and your article was the Same way I feel way writing has saved my life I have learn to turn negative feelings into something more creative I do have been days and that’s when I write what I feel and how I am feeling