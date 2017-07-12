How You’ll Recover From Writer’s Block

Writer’s block. Do the words give you shivers?

I’ve struggled with writer’s block many, many, many times. I know the fear it causes (I’ll never write again, I can’t do this, I will never finish this book, etc.). I also know how to get out of it.

Brace yourself. This won’t be pretty, but if you’re willing to fight, it will work.

The first thing you have to do is have patience with yourself.

This means admitting to myself that yes, I’m not writing. It also means admitting to myself that’s all right.

It’s okay to be stuck.

It’s not the end.

It’s normal. Every single writer goes through it, including award-winning ones. I remind myself it’s okay I haven’t written in a while, and also that when I’ve written, it’s often been terrible. Again—this is normal.

The next thing you have to do is start refilling your creative well.

I ask myself: when was the last time I enjoyed something creative? When did I read a book that filled me with the love of stories, or watch a movie that fired my imagination, or spend some time enjoying music or some other creative art just for beauty’s sake?

Too often, I find I haven’t been enjoying the arts. I’ve been either ignoring them, or trying to read in some strange, analytical way that deprives literary food of nutrients.

I must allow myself to enjoy beauty again. To indulge in wonderful words, music, and beauty. Until I remember why I wanted to write in the first place, I can’t give myself to writing.

And the final, terrifying thing: give yourself permission to suck, then write.

This is THE HARDEST PART about the slow recovery from writer’s block.

Write something. Write anything. And know that it will suck.

It will probably NOT be creative. It will probably, in fact, be terribleAnd that is okay.

Have you ever broken a bone? Let me tell you about my ankle break last year (yes, this is relevant). I stumbled on a piece of chalk and broke my right ankle. I wanted to be upset, but that would have done no good; my bone was broken, and I had to accept that. In other words, I had to have patience with myself.

The next period of time was challenging. I had to take calcium and get rest. I had to be extra careful with what I ate because I couldn’t exercise. In a very real way, I ended up eating better than I had in a long time. This didn’t just help me heal; it helped my entire body. I was filling my well.

Finally, it was time to enter physical therapy. This HURT. It wasn’t comfortable. It wasn’t even very good at first. I could barely stand on that foot, and walking was ridiculous. I had to give myself permission to suck, then walk anyway, even though I was terrible at it. That was the only way to get better.

This is the way out

There really is no other way. Those three steps work, but they are not easy.

They are worth it.

You can do this, fellow writer. That block is not the end.

How do you fight writer’s block? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes and write something. It can be anything: the next chapter of your work in progress, a new short story idea you’ve been tossing around, a letter to a friend you’ve been meaning to write. If you’re stuck, give this writing prompt a try:

The day before a big performance, a character is stung by a bee.

Embrace your suckage. Be brave and bold and WRITE! Share in the comments section, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers.

  • Sebastian Halifax

    Caedis strode through the halls, his footsteps leaving eerie echoes clinging to the walls. The steward awaited him at the entrance.
    “I trust all preparations are in order.”
    “Yes, lord. All court affairs will be handled as you commanded. I still think this is unwise.” The steward bowed slightly, aware he may have overstepped.
    “This mission is of utmost importance to me. As for my safety, I have my captains for protection.”
    The steward nodded. “Fates guide you, my lord. May they shield you from misfortune.”
    (Not bloody likely.) Caedis quipped to himself, continuing past the old man.
    They waited for him at the secret gate. Wyven: broad, deadly with a sword, always with a ribald tale at the choicest moments.
    Mevia: silent, highly skilled in the deathly arts, artisan of poisons and potions.
    And the third, who only spoke to Caedis in whispers which he never divulged to anyone, not even them.
    Mounting his steed, Caedis rode through the open gate. the others followed suit, the gate closing behind them. Once shut it blended with the surrounding walls, leaving no trace of its existence.
    “Now that we’re underway, perhaps you’ll tell us the purpose of this sudden desire to travel your domain.” Wyven said what the others thought.
    Caedis focused on the road ahead, his face betraying nothing. “We’re following a dream.”

  • Annie Lamagna Clement

    When the temperatures drop and the sun sets before dinner in Western PA, there’s a very good chance that not only is winter on the way, but deer season is coming as well. It’s the time of year when we expect to see a buck standing in the middle of the road, staring us down, and daring us to move closer. Of course, we all learn to stay put because an accident with a buck will total the car, and possibly kill anyone inside. It’s a fact of life in our neck of the woods, we accept it, learn our way around it, and live to tell the story about that time when a 6-point jumped on to the road….

    I was eighteen years old, taking classes at the local Penn State satellite campus, working to pay for college, and recovering from saying good-bye to my dad after losing his battle with cirrhosis of the liver. After his funeral, I buried myself in my studies and in my evening job at one of the local departments stores. I hated going home because everything reminded me of him and the ugliness of the disease that took his life.

    I barely saw Mom those days. She worked the overnight shift as a Registered Nurse at one of the hospitals in Pittsburgh. I left for campus before she came home most mornings. I studied in the library or at the student union on campus in between classes and until it was time for me to leave to go to my evening job. By the time, I got home at night, she had already left for work. We communicated primarily through notes. I was happy with the arrangement. Being around her and talking with her would only make the pain of Dad’s passing worse because I would see in her eyes and hear it in her voice just how much it was hurting her more than it was hurting me.

    I was never one to really believe all the stories about loved ones coming back from the other side to deliver a message or to save someone. I was raised Roman Catholic, but I stopped believing in anything when I was told my father would not live more than six months. I was so angry at God for everything Mom and I went through watching him die. We had survived years of his anger and hatred toward everything in the world. Watching the disease slowly kill him felt like some kind of punishment that neither Mom nor I deserved. How could I believe in a God who would torture us in that way? I gave up on God and on religion months earlier, and watching him die convinced me that there was no God.

    I was driving home from campus that day. It was a Thursday, and it was very unusually for me to have the night off from work. I had just worked 14 days straight, and my boss was concerned about my over doing it. So, I took her advice and didn’t go to work for a few days. I realized afterwards that she was right, I needed a break.

    I drove backroads between campus and home. It was the fastest way to get where I was going. It was dark, very dark. As I approached the railroad tracks, I noticed the street lights were out. The road had a lot of twists and turns in it, and if I hadn’t been 18, I probably would have slowed down. I didn’t, of course, because as all 18-year-old young adults believe, I was invincible.

    As I drove along with the radio blasting, singing along to each song, I heard something very faint. I could have sworn someone was whispering in my ear, “Stop the car.” I looked in the rear-view mirror to make sure no one was in my backseat and continued. I told myself, “How stupid can you be? You threw your book bag back there, you know no one is in the car.” I continued at my current speed, not watching anything around me. Then I heard it loud and clear:

    “ANNIE STOP THE CAR DAMN IT!!!”

    I slammed on the breaks. I could have sworn I just heard my father yelling at me. I was shaking, I was clenching my teeth, and I couldn’t catch my breath. I threw my car in park and laid my forehead against the steering wheel and started to cry.

    “NO, NO, NO! Why are you bothering me after all that you put us through?” I screamed.

    As I lifted my head, I saw it – there in the beam of my headlights, staring me down, daring me to come closer, stood a 12-point buck. We watched each other for a while. Steam was coming out of his nose, and the snow was starting to cover the road behind him. I remained as still as possible, not wanting to do anything that would cause him to charge my car. Finally, he shook his head, snorted at me and walked away.

  • Azure Darkness Yugi

    It all happened so quickly. The day up till now was fine. Birds were singing, children were enjoying their play time, and the townsfolk went about their business. But when the sunset, flames swallowed the village. Lee tried to find what’s going on? Who’s attacking the village? As he tried to escape the roaring flames, saw a figure in a black hooded coat throwing fire balls and cutting down villagers with black sword. With anger in his heart, Lee picked up a sword from a fallen villager. As he ran at the figure with sword in hand. The attacker pulled down their hood. Lee stopped in his tracks as the person under the hood was how as thought dead. “Shion?” he said in disbelief.

    Shion made a disturbing smile and said. “Hello Lee, my dear friend.”

    • 709writer

      I’d like to hear more of this story, especially why Shion is a bad guy now; good work!

  • Erik Alm

    Very nicely written and not a single attempt at making us trying to control our thoughts, which mostly is impossible, at least when it counts… But that’s OK, because, in a contrary to popular belief, the thought doesn’t matter… it’s what you do that matters… just ask your kids/significant other/friends and other “non-telepathic” people in your life… 🙂

  • 709writer

    The city stared back at him. Shadow pivoted in a slow circle, taking in the cracked streets, the busted sidewalks, and the crumbled buildings.

    He called her name. Then again. And again.

    The wind whispered through the holes in the building next to him. But her voice didn’t answer.

    A hollow sensation pushed into his chest and spread, creeping over his heart, constricting his lungs. He shouted her name and the buildings threw his voice back at him.

    She was gone.

    Forever.

    Thank you for the encouragement, Ruthanne! : )