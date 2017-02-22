The One Difference Between Writers and Non-Writers

Hey, you. Yes, you—the one with the ink-stained dreams and itchy fingers. I have a message for you from the future: don’t stop writing.

The One Difference Between Writers and Non-Writers: Writers Write

The future also wants to talk about a few scary things today. You have been warned.

Don’t Stop Writing Even Though It’s Hard

Rejection.

Failure.

Terrible first drafts.

I know you fear those things. Every writer does for good reason. They happen.

The future apologizes, but here’s the ugly reality: no matter how good you are, you’re still going to be rejected. You’re going to lose writing contests. You will fail to write some stories the way you want.

Still, don’t stop writing.

I know your writing isn’t what you want it to be. I know the words coming out of you right now can liquefy your brain with their very crappiness.  I know you feel like you’ll never be good enough to be a writer, and the future seems bleak.

Still, don’t stop writing.

The future won’t lie: some people won’t “get” what you’re writing, no matter how good you are. Someday, when you’re published, those people will even give you bad reviews.

Even worse, here in the present, you probably see your writing as hideous, pale, and suspiciously wrinkly—kind of like any pictures of humans taken when standing under one of these:

I know. Ugly.

Still, don’t stop writing.

Writers Write

The difference is not that writers write well.

The difference is not that writers somehow produce Mozartian masterpieces with little effort, no doubts, and to great applause from all their loved ones who totally see what they’re doing and never ask, “But how will you pay your bills?”

Ahem.

The difference is that writers write.

Writing is going to be harder than you thought. It’s harder than all of us thought.

Still, don’t stop writing.

Learning to write well will take longer than you hoped. (I’m marginally readable now, but that took years. You will never see the first manuscript I tried to publish. There isn’t enough wine in the world to handle that one.)

It’s simple: non-writers hope and dream, but do not actually write—and therefore, they never get better. Writers write, stumbling and messing up and struggling through self-doubt—and therefore, they DO get better.

Let’s make a chart:

Keep Writing

I know it’s hard.

I know you’re scared.

I know what you’re writing isn’t good enough yet.

Still: Don’t stop writing. Fight your fears. Struggle past your weaknesses. It will be worth it in the end.

The future wouldn’t lie.

Do you struggle with writing perfectionism? Let me know in the comments section.

PRACTICE

Today, I want you to sit down and tackle your work in progress no matter what your fears say. Write for fifteen minutes and share the results in the comments. Don’t forget to encourage your fellow writers.

We all face the same fears and struggles. We’re also stronger together. Let’s do this thing!

Ruthanne Reid
Sci-fi/fantasy author Ruthanne Reid currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona, though some say she really lives in her head. They'd be right. To see what she's all about (and snag free books), visit RuthanneReid.com or follow her on Twitter (@RuthanneReid).

  • This is exactly what I needed to hear today, so thank you! 🙂 I hope it inspires everyone else who reads it, too. I’ve been hesitant to work on my poetry again because nothing I’ve written has felt right, but I’m hoping to keep improving. Here’s one I wrote most recently:

    We Don’t Live In Cages

    There was an angel caught in the power lines.
    And she was beautiful, despite what the others thought.
    Tragic, they whispered.
    Free, I said.
    She was beautiful because of her crumpled wings,
    battered face,
    bloodied limbs.
    She was free because nobody had told her that she hadn’t ever
    lived in a cage.
    And she was only tragic to the others because nobody had seen
    the scars before she’d put them there.
    They were underneath,
    but sometimes people can only see the display.
    To her, the freedom was bliss.
    But she’ll never know if not fighting was worth it.
    There was an angel caught in the power lines,
    but it felt as if the power lines were wrapped around me.

    • Renee’

      I love your writing. This is beautiful, touching and raw.
      Thanks for sharing.

    • Jerri Miller

      I enjoyed this very much. My favorite line was “sometimes people can only see the display.” So true! ~ Jerralea

    • Wendy Pearson

      Loved the poem! Sounds like the day I’ve had. Caught in the wires. 🙂 You write beautiful poetry…do keep it up.

    • EndlessExposition

      This is great! I love the image created by the first line. The extended metaphor running through poem is really unique, and unique is harder to do than good (though you’ve managed both). My one suggestion would be to find places where you can remove connector words like “and” and “because”, and see how that changes the flow of the piece.

  • Renee’

    Thank you for this post. My New Year’s Resolution was to keep writing and write more. I started out well and have started to flounder. My poetry doesn’t seem to paint pictures as well as it use to, but I won’t give up.

    “Diamonds in the Rough”

    Wealth is measured in many ways
    One has a restricted mind, but a heart of gold
    Two wears his heart on his sleeve and a chip on his shoulder
    Three will eternally see the world more youthful than her
    years, a badge worn since birth
    None are flawless gems,
    but all are
    my life’s
    treasures

    • EndlessExposition

      Maybe you should try writing poems about tangible subjects and focus on sensory description. It’s easier to talk about something that’s right in front of you. Then you can apply what you’ve learned from that practice to more abstract concepts, and look for parallels between the metaphors you would use, for example, to talk about a walk in the woods and the ones you would use to talk about love. It might help paint more vivid pictures. Best of luck!

      • Renee’

        Thanks for the feedback. I’ll give that a try and see it where it leads me.

    • I think a lot of people struggle with keeping up New Year’s Resolutions by about this time (I certainly do). It’s never too late to keep trying, though. 🙂 Make March 1st your own person New Year to try again! I loved your poem. The comparisons to treasure was particularly interesting.

    • Maggie Merrill

      Thank you for this. I don’t know what your life setting is, but it sounds like a loving description
      of your children, or members of your family……….maybe your friends. I really like the way you put it altogether because I have some similar life treasures and it speaks to my heart.
      Really good.

  • “I know the words coming out of you right now can liquefy your brain with their very crappiness.” Ruthanne, your imagery is perfect. And you are encouraging and uplifting. Thanks for this post. Reading all the craft books and following prompts are not enough as you so aptly remind us.

  • Drew Forrester

    Freed from the need to have a ‘regular’ job I decided to indulge my ambition to write. I had always dabbled, I had completed a couple of books, but I was scared of rejection and all the things listed both by Joe and others. I started to refer to myself as ‘a writer’ in company, then somebody said to me ‘Can you call yourself a writer, if there’s nothing for people to read?’ Good question. So I had one of my books edited and went for it and published it on Amazon. Since I did, I have managed to leave aside some of those earlier fears. I see my claim to being a writer as being legitimate. My first book may not be the best, but it’s out there. Now I feel entitled to hone my craft without the paranoia of worrying about the first book As Joe said, writers write, but we need to be read as well! At some stage we have to slide off that fence and dip out toes into the water.

  • This is very encouraging. I totally agree – real writers have a compulsion to write and that’s what keeps them writing! Thanks for sharing this!

  • Here is a piece of a story I have been working on. It totally needs some love but your article inspired me. Thank you.

    It was a warm fall night and Michael left his window open by his bed. He watched from his bed as the moonlit white shear curtain covering the window sweep in and out. His eye lids grew began to submit, he felt the slightly crisp cool breeze on his under his toes that were peeking out from under the blanket. The air, as if breath, entered and exited the room and little Michael drifted off into the dream world.

    He was back on the peak of that tall mountain. It was dark grey and he was alone but he didn’t feel that way. As he looked off of the mountain to the streetlights and illuminated houses in the distance the wind picked up from behind him. It blew steady and begin to pick up strength. He felt as though it embraced him. He began to feel as light as light as a feather. The wind introduced him to flight. He flew forward, up and raced down. Scraped clouds and grazed tree tops. The wind drowned his thoughts and he was free. He flew so close over the sea cause ripples. He flew by trees and picked their seeds to spread some around the earth to help new saplings spread. He was the wind. He put himself beneath the wings of gulls and gentle pushed them higher. He brought them to their next meal and back to home nest to feed their young. He pushed rain clouds over dry spells. He spread his power.

    He played the wind for the night. He woke early to the Sun peering over the mountains and a cool breeze entered through the window and blew through his bedhead. He has realized his next recipient. It was as if the wind blew out and caught his attention in the dream world.

    • Keywest bird

      You’ve caught me. Recipient of what? More!

    • EndlessExposition

      This is great! The descriptions especially are very vivid. It does need some editing for correct tenses and syntax, but I’d worry about that at a later date. Getting your ideas on paper is the most important thing in the beginning.

    • 709writer

      This is a great piece; I like the “he was alone but he didn’t feel that way.” Very creative!

    • I really liked this scene! My favorite lines were, “He flew forward, up and raced down. Scraped clouds and grazed tree tops.” It’s simple, but the rhythm really worked for me.

  • Rag Mars

    Am I a Businessperson selling Text – or am I an Artist creating Fascination…
    Raymond Chandler wanted to be both and sold his stories under their artistic value. What would
    he do today…

  • Sejalb Sejal Bavishi

    Hey Ruthane,
    Thank you for your note, I subscribed for writepractice long ago. But I used to always by-pass your emails. I ashamed I did that! But when I read this article I wonder why I ignored the emails? If atleast one of these would I have opened and looked into, I would’ve known what was I missing.
    But never too late. Thanks for such an encouraging article tonight, this means a lot.

  • Hindra Saputra

    Thank you for this encouraging post and yes, I keep compare my story with other amateur writers and I feel my story is cliche and it sucks. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I already read tons of writing guidance books, following every single step and still it’s a mess but hey, today’s post is right so I’m going back to my scene lists and try to look at it again. Thx.

  • Shauna Bolton

    I think it is self-evident that writers write, just as painters paint, dancers dance, etc. That said, people talk about sitting down everyday and blowing out 1000+ words as if that guarantees success. It’s a productive thing to do, and I don’t dismiss its importance. But actual writing is not the only thing we do, and sometimes it seems unproductive to me because I haven’t done the groundwork yet. Maybe it’s just a matter of style since, as you can tell, I’m a planner. I did NANOWRIMO last year on a whim. I had no plans of any kind for plot, characters, setting, etc. Just an idea that seemed interesting to me. So, I just sat down and wrote. Needless to say, I didn’t make it far on my novel. Since January 2017, I have gotten serious about my writing. I have purchased software, which I’m now learning to use; I’ve reorganized my files so that all my writing is in one place; and I’ve sorted everything by story, resources, prompts, and techniques so that it’s now much easier to find. I’m working on a new short story, but I haven’t written a word of it because I’m working methodically on research, creating characters, planning scenes, developing settings–all the things required for a quality piece of work. I’ve found I’m much more productive and produce better quality work when I do the proper planning first. I’m not against those who do the writing journal everyday, and I’d like to be more consistent with it myself. My available time, however, forces me to choose–daily freewriting that may or may not go anywhere or focused work on creating a story that I can write up very quickly because all the decisions are made. That’s my two cents, and it’s worth exactly what you all paid for it. SB

  • Ariel Benjamin

    Thank you! So on time

  • Sara Foust

    I LOVE this article. Perfectly fitting for what I needed to hear today. Thank you!

  • Wendy Pearson

    What a simple but oh so powerful message. You must have been reading all our minds today. We’re all struggling with our WIPs. Me? I’m trying to give my 89,000 word and counting Mystery/Thriller a satisfying ending. And have put aside my first novel. There’s so much editing to do! Also, restructuring it. It’s taken me this long to even know what I really want to say. Ugh. But hey, it’s my first novel. If I can salvage it, I will. Reading it now over a year later, it’s like someone else wrote the thing. At the very least…it was great practice. I’ve learned so much but apparently not enough…and it continues. But I never do stop writing. So, thanks for the reminder.

  • Kristin Rivers

    A very encouraging article Ruthanne!

  • EndlessExposition

    It’s my habit when I’m working on a story to write the beginning and the end and fill in the rest from there. I posted the opening scene that goes with this closing here http://thewritepractice.com/character-development-questions/ if you want to check it out. Reviews are always appreciated!

    On the last night of March, the sky was empty of clouds. A slight damp hung in trees, promising a green spring to come. I had already knocked, and while I waited for Alicia to come to the door, I stood on the stoop and looked up at the stars. I didn’t realize how much I had missed them in Boston until I could see Orion’s belt again.

    Alicia’s apartment was on the first floor of a Victorian house that had been converted into multiple residences. I was considering knocking again when I heard footsteps approaching from inside. The door opened. I blinked. Alicia smiled with amusement at my surprise. Bare feet poked out from under the tattered cuffs of her jeans. A worn flannel hung loosely over a faded Sex Pistols t-shirt. “Much as I love my Armani, it’s for work only.”

    “Sorry,” I grinned sheepishly. “You just – you actually look your age. It’s a bit weird.”

    “Can I get that in writing to show my mother? She thinks now that I’m past thirty I should swap out my wardrobe for chinos and turtlenecks.”

    “I definitely can’t see you in a turtleneck.”

    “With luck you never will, I look like the long lost lovechild of Benedict Cumberbatch and Carl Sagan. Come in.”

    The apartment was decorated in a contemporary style, the walls painted in respectable neutrals like celadon and cream. The furniture was sleek and functional. Most likely it was pre-furnished, but I could see where Alicia had added personalized touches. A black shag rug under the coffee table. Framed photography on the walls. I trailed after her into the kitchen and sniffed. “What is that?”

    “Chiles rellenos.”

    “Chilly what now?”

    “Stuffed peppers,” she explained as she bustled around the stovetop, “battered in eggs and fried.”

    I started poking around in drawers for silverware and napkins. “You didn’t have to go to so much trouble.”

    She shrugged. “No trouble. I like to cook.”

    A few moments later the kitchen island was set, we were settled in, and I was discovering the magic of New Mexican cuisine. “So – you cook, you play guitar, you solve crimes. Is there anything you can’t do?”

    “Plenty of things.”

    “Like what?”

    She cocked her head in thought. “I never did learn to swim.”

    I set my fork on the plate. “Alicia. You’re how old?”

    “I grew up in the desert! There weren’t exactly abundant opportunities to practice.”

    “They don’t have indoor pools in Santa Fe?” Alicia was suddenly very intent on her cabernet. “You’re scared of water.” Her cheeks reddened; I had to laugh and put my hand over her free one. “Don’t be embarrassed, everyone’s afraid of something.”

    “And what is the woman who singlehandedly saved me from a serial killer afraid of?”

    “I’m terrified of clowns.”

    Alicia’s lips twitched. “Really? Clowns?”

    “My mother took me to the circus when I was four, and this creepy, silent clown was dancing around me in a circle and honking his nose. I was so scared I peed myself. Stop laughing, I was traumatized. And Mom wonders why I’m in therapy.”

    Alicia shook her head, still chuckling. “What does your therapist make of this phobia of men in polka dot pants?”

    “You know what –” I tried my best to sound irritated, but I was smiling in spite of myself. “You’re so annoying.” At that point we both noticed that I was still holding her hand. Alicia put her glass down.

    “This seems like as good a time as any to have that conversation we said we were going to have once the case was closed.”

    “Agreed.”

    “Alex – what exactly are we?”

    A dozen answers lighted on my tongue before flitting away again, none of them seeming quite right. “I’m going to try to answer that, in a roundabout way. It’s been over a year now since I tried to kill myself. I’m on my fourth therapist. A lot of people I met early on in recovery told me that at some point in their treatment they had a ‘breakthrough session’, a moment of epiphany in their therapy that started their process of coming back to the world. I haven’t had that moment, but to tell the truth I haven’t been trying very hard. I convinced myself a long time ago that the reason I have depression is because I’m broken and incapable of connection. Now that I’ve met you I know that’s not true. So if I’m not broken, then that means I can get better. And I want to. I want to find out what a life with happiness in it looks like, and I want you to be there. I don’t know what we are. But I know that I want to hear you play guitar, and talk to you about absolutely everything, and kiss you some more – point being. If it’s okay with you, I’m fine with putting labels aside for now, and just being us.”

    With hindsight on my side, it’s tempting to poeticize that moment. My literary instincts want to write that I looked into those dark eyes and saw the rest of my life, years of perfect nights like this one stretching into infinity. But I’m a pathologist, not a psychic. All I saw was Alicia’s smile as she turned her hand in mine to lace our fingers together. “Alright,” she said. And it was.

  • Random Chaos

    Thank you for this. I just posted my story. I was hoping to get feedback, but no ones even looked at it. Which is discouraging to say the lest.
    But I really want to be a writer, and even through I’m dyslexia I think I can be.