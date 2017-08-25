The Winning Mindset You Need for a Killer Writing Contest Entry

I’ve just signed up for a writing contest, and I turn on “Eye of the Tiger” as I sit down to pound out my first draft. This is it, I tell myself. This will be the story that finally wins. I light my creative candle called “Field of Dreams” and place a mug of freshly pressed coffee next to my laptop. A few finger exercises and I am ready to write the story to end all stories.

But what if nothing comes? Or worse, a story pours out and it’s terrible? What if I don’t win? How can I develop a winning mindset without reading an entire shelf of self-help books and further distracting myself?

3 Keys to a Winning Mindset

I’ve entered and lost more writing contests than I can count. Why keep entering? A few reasons: to challenge myself, to practice writing on deadline, to grow, and to have fun.

But for many people, writing contests are emotional roller coasters of adrenaline-fueled drafting followed by soul-crushing defeat. If I’ve described your experience, don’t worry, you aren’t alone.

How can you develop a winning mindset that evens out the highs and lows of the writing and submission process? Here are three mindset shifts to help:

1. Don’t commit to win. Commit to grow.

This sounds counterintuitive. Of course you want to win. Unfortunately, it isn’t like a sporting event where you can see the score as you go and adjust to do more.

You cannot control how your story will resonate with the judges. You can only tell the best story you are capable of telling, and if you commit to grow, the story will be better than your last. Focus on the things you can control.

Over time, growing into the writer you want to be is far more important than a short-term win.

2. Don’t expect perfection. Expect to revise and improve.

The first few times I submitted stories for critique, I didn’t expect to change much. A comma here, a phrase there. After all, I had already written it the way I wanted. What more could I do? Turns out, my first drafts are never as clear as I think they are.

I remember the first time an editor said, “Consider pulling this apart and restructuring, beginning with [incident I had in the middle].” I panicked. But when I took a deep breath and tried it? The story became far stronger than I could have imagined.

When others read your story, ask them to tell it back to you, and then listen. Sometimes their retelling reveals the holes or questions that will make or break your story.

3. Don’t view submission as the end of the journey. View it as a quick pit stop.

The first few writing contests I entered, I poured time and energy into my submission, and once I hit that “submit” button, I often didn’t write the rest of the week (or month).

Everything changed when I stopped writing from contest to contest or submission to submission, and I began writing daily. Now, I’m working to produce one small story at a time that eventually becomes a satisfying body of work and resonates with readers. As soon as you hit submit, start a new story.

Be Bold and Enter a Writing Contest

Writing contests are a terrific way to practice writing with a set audience and purpose in mind. Use these tips to help you navigate your next submission, and to invest in long-term growth as a writer.

What part of your current mindset is holding you back? How can you change it? Let me know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Your mindset affects everything, whether you’re entering a writing contest or shopping at the grocery store. Take fifteen minutes to write a scene where two characters with radically different mindsets interact about the same event. Some sample events:

Two hikers find a dead coyote (or other animal) on the trail.

A mother (or father) and child see a box of cereal at the grocery store.

Two sisters prepare for a hurricane.

When you’re done, share your writing practice in the comments, and don’t forget to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Sue Weems
Sue Weems is a writer, teacher, and traveller with an advanced degree in (mostly fictional) revenge. When she’s not rationalizing her love for parentheses (and dramatic asides), she follows a sailor around the globe with their four children, two dogs, and an impossibly tall stack of books to read. You can read more of her writing tips on her website.
  • Liz

    Debra screamed, the high pitched tones of a woman faced with a mass murderer. Except it wasn’t.
    “It’s just a spider, Deb,” I laughed.
    “Kill it, kill it!” She squealed.
    I rolled my eyes at her, and bent to scoop the little creature into the safety of my palm. “Look, he won’t hurt you.”
    “Ugh, Phil, they’re disgusting!” She appeared a little braver now the arachnid was locked in my grasp. “If you don’t kill it, it’ll just come back in. I don’t want them in my house!”
    “I’m not killing it,” I scoffed. “They eat insects.”
    “And lay eggs in your mouth while you’re sleeping!”
    I laughed again, proceeding to walk to the back door so I could let it loose in the garden’s shrubbery.
    “Please, Phil!” She was on the verge of tears, hysterical in her fear.
    “Come on, really?” I sighed. “It’s more scared of you, y’know.”
    “Don’t give me that crap. Please, please, just kill it.”
    I can’t believe we were having this discussion. “I’ll put it in next door’s garden, then.”
    She actually glared at me. “I’d rather you left it in the park.”
    That was two blocks away! I eyed the little guy in my hand, Debra taking a yelping leap back as a leg popped free. Spiders were fascinating creatures. The thought of walking two blocks to save one’s life felt a little drastic, but I wouldn’t give in so easily to Debra’s childish fear.

    • Liz!
      The opening lines made me laugh out loud. Loved this exploration of two perspectives. Thanks for sharing it!

      • Liz

        I’m glad it made you laugh! Objective achieved, thank you, Sue!

  • aRcana

    Stories are always playing in my head, fed by daily interactions. I’ve just signed up for this writing contest thinking it would be easy to tell the stories that I see, but it’s like talking a different language. A picture may say 1000 words, but when you are the painter, how do you come up with the words when it’s an emotive flow that puts the color on canvas.

    • It helps me to focus on getting SOME words down (even when my inner editor is saying, “Nope, that’s not quite right) instead of expecting the perfect words to come. We can revise one we have a draft down. Cheering you on!

      • aRcana

        Thanks Sue!!

        This is what I put together based on the assignment today:

        They both looked at each other, their gazes getting firmer. Who was right?

        They both heard the Teacher. How could they have been in the same room at the same time and had such completely different interpretations of what He had said.

        Mary had spent time alone with Him. He seemed to understand her in ways no one else did. She could be herself. She could be honest, and he always responded with love and acceptance. Even when she went through those times of difficulty, heart break, loss and depression. He never told her she was wrong for feeling what she did. He listened. He was such a great listener. He showed her true compassion and how to love.

        Of course the Teacher spent much time with Peter as well. They would go fishing and tell stories. Often they sat in silence and Peter enjoyed the peace he felt just being in the Teacher’s presence. He didn’t have to prove himself to anyone, the Teacher just accepted him. Back home the guys were always putting him down, out smarting him and impressing the ladies. He felt foolish, but not around the Teacher. He could be himself. The Teacher believed in Him and taught him things. He was patient with Peter and would tell him stories so Peter would understand. Peter felt a love, he didn’t even have with his own family.

        When the Teacher said to “love everyone for we are one,” why did it make complete sense at the time, but now Mary and Peter were at a stand off.

        “Claudia is a friend of the Teacher’s and He taught us to love, not judge,” Mary stated.

        “How could you be so blind?! Claudia is a dude dressed up as a girl. There is no way the Teacher would allow a fraud to be a follower of His and if he wouldn’t be a follower, then we shouldn’t say it’s OK,” Peter responded.

        “Who are we to judge?” Mary asked.

        Peter was getting furious. How could this woman mix up the Teacher’s message and twist it about like this? “Who are we to judge?!” His anger was getting the better of him. “We were with him almost every day! He taught us everything He knew! If anyone is to know Him and understand how we are to love, it would be US! We are to teach right and wrong and Claudia is a fraud!”

        Mary began to weep in her frustration. She bowed her head and closed her eyes and prayed, “Jesus, please help! Hear us and show us how to love the way you want us to love. Claudia is a creature of God’s design. Of God’s image. Our father has a plan for her, just as He has a plan for us. As Claudia even says, ‘God doesn’t make junk and He made me.’ Please soften our hearts so that we can love like You and leave the judging to God. Amen.”