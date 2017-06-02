How to Give and Take Better Writing Feedback

A little over ten years ago, I had almost a decade of English teaching experience, a couple years paid freelance writing work, several creative writing university courses under my belt, and a few small publications in poetry and nonfiction. A friend’s mom, Mae,* had written a query letter for her second novel. She asked me to read it and give her some writing feedback. What could go wrong?

When Mae asked, I had not attempted to write an entire novel or a query letter. I had read thousands of novels and a few letters, but I had not studied the structure and requirements of each. I assumed writing was writing. Surely with a degree in English and a little experience, I was qualified to give good feedback?

Nope. Not even close.

When I Realized I Was Wrong

I didn’t know it until a few years later when I wrote two terrible novels and began researching how to write an effective query letter. I learned that both novel writing and query letters require a specific type of writing skill. One I had not mastered yet. I’m so sorry, Mae.

Yes, my grammar and sentence skills would serve me well, but great grammar does not inherently result in a great story. It enhances a story. It clarifies a query letter, but alone? It’s just grammar.

I read her letter, corrected a few grammar issues and then made several suggestions I hope she didn’t take. *hanging my head in shame*

Mae was so kind. She didn’t tell me I was a raving idiot who didn’t know what I was talking about. She had every right to, but she could probably tell I was full of myself instead of knowing what the form required.

What can we learn from my feedback gaffe? (Please tell me there is much to learn so my shame is not in vain.) Two lessons come to mind.

All Writing Is Not the Same

This is a terrible thing to realize. I can write a hundred-page-long literary analysis paper without blinking an eye, but I feel like a blithering idiot when I am trying to straighten out a plotline in fiction. It means I have to admit that I need to become the student again and again as I master different forms. I have to subject myself to the frustration of failure while I practice.

I have friends who are technical writers by day, pounding out thousands of words, but lament their lack of progress on the novel at night. “I’m a full-time writer!” they say. “This shouldn’t be so hard!”

Humility is the best place to begin. There is an old proverb that says, “You cannot learn if your mind (or ego) is already full.” When I thought I knew it all, I was actually limiting myself. When I finally admitted I didn’t have a clue how to write a novel or query, it led me to research. Research, practice, and feedback made me a stronger writer.

Four Things I Learned From Failing Mae

Be wise like Mae (not like me). Before you give or receive writing feedback, keep these four things in mind:

1. Know your genre and audience. 

I failed Mae because I didn’t understand her genre or audience. What does a reader or editor in your genre expect?

2. Know your purpose. 

If you know why you are writing, it makes the critiques easier to accept, and it can help you sift through the feedback for the most helpful bits.

3. Be specific about what you need. 

If you are asking someone to read your work for the purpose of giving constructive feedback, ask for what you need. If Mae had asked me to check for comma usage, I might have been her hero (or not—I probably would have given the unhelpful feedback anyway—alas).

4. Smile and receive all feedback, but evaluate it against industry standards. 

Every time I teach dialogue, I leave time for the inevitable argument over “said.” Students want to use all the words: muttered, squealed, yelled, exclaimed, replied, and so on (just like me when I began).

I get to tell them another embarrassing story.  One time an editor marked my manuscript with “default to said—too many tags—looks amateur.” Ouch!

Instead of arguing with her, I looked it up. One search online confirmed the industry standards for my genre, and I began choosing my tags more carefully.

Give and Take Some Feedback This Week

Hopefully these tips will help you as you give and receive feedback. If you’ve been hiding your work in files and journals to avoid people like me, I understand (I hid my work once too).

But I also hope you’ll risk a little this week. Share your writing with someone who will cheer you on. If you are really brave, ask for some constructive feedback.

*Mae’s name has been changed despite her innocence.

Do you have any tips for how to give good writing feedback? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Today, you have two options.

  1. Take fifteen minutes to write a short scene using the phrase, “But that’s not how you do it!” (Do I need to add my teacherly warning to the freshmen boys? Keep it clean enough to read to the principal and your mother. HA!)
  2. Or, choose an excerpt from a work in progress.

Now, share your writing in the comments and ask for some specific writing feedback. Not sure what to ask? Here are some ideas:

“What tone is this scene setting?”
“How vivid is my character?”
“Am I using commas correctly here?”
“Where did you have to reread for clarity?”

Leave feedback for your fellow writers so we can all practice giving and receiving feedback. And one more thing: if you give someone writing feedback in the comments, be gentle and highlight the positives, too.

  • Julie Mayerson Brown

    I learned this hard way in a critique group. Sometimes it’s worth it to get professional criticism. Writing advice is like anything else – you get what you pay for.

    • Christine

      While I agree with the “get a pro” part, I’ve given a lot of free critique that fellow writers have appreciated. My theory is: when one writer learns the craft better, we all benefit, so let’s help each other. I don’t usually work on a whole novel, though, just try to give a few clear pointers for certain flaws that need to be fixed for a better story. I find “showing AND telling” a common error.

      However, you expect pros to be trained and impartial so you put more weight in their advice. A friend or fellow writer may tell you exactly the same thing, but you might tell yourself she’s nit-picking or it’s just not her style. And a good friend is apt to understand just what you mean even though you haven’t said it clearly, so they won’t raise a red flag where there should be one.

    • Dey

      Definitely, before you publish get a pro. But a good critique group is worth it’s collective weight in gold. It’s finding one that’s the challenge though.

    • Julie,
      Feel your pain! I think we all learn it the hard way sooner or later. When I work with my students, I tell them to guard against a “know-it-all” or “fix-it-all” attitude (I usually outlaw the word “should” in early workshops). I wonder if it is because it is easier to explain how we would do it instead of asking thoughtful questions that would help the writer clarify it for himself. I have grown so much from the thoughtful comments of writing groups– sometimes my craft gets stronger, and sometimes my skin gets thicker! HA!

      I agree though, there is definitely a time to pay for pro help, although even then, it is worth knowing how to engage the feedback you’ve paid for. Thanks so much for commenting.

  • Alyssa

    What are your impressions of the emotion and characterization of this scene?
    I put the parts that are meant to be in italics between forward slashes for lack of any way to actually use italics.

    Shikoba crept through Nilima cavern, a flashlight lighting the few feet around him in the otherwise pitch black. If he feared what might be lurking in the dark, it did not show on what little of his face could be seen. What the boy was doing so deep in the cavern alone, no one knew. Especially not his mother.

    She was probably worried about him, Shikoba thought suddenly. A worry which would quickly turn furious once he returned safely home. If he returned safely home. He shuddered and pushed away the thought, creeping onwards.

    With his free hand, Shikoba grasped the key on a string around his neck.

    /It must be something grand,/ he thought. A thought he had been repeating as he crept through the dank, dark cavern. /Alone,/ brushed the edges of his mind. /Alone,/ it echoed, but he shoved it away uneasily.

    For hours he shuffled through the dark, searching fruitlessly.

    /What if nothing is there? What if he lied?/ Shikoba wondered. The possibility of it nearly made him furious. He had sneaked off after lunch during his mother’s afternoon nap and it was surely past midnight by now.

    If there was nothing… Well, there was nothing he could do about it but suffer the punishment for sneaking off and worrying his mother. It’s not like he could return the key to its original owner. And anyway, he wouldn’t want to even if he could. It was too precious.

    Just as his hope was waning and he had resigned himself to turning back if he found nothing in three minutes, Shikoba’s light twinkled off a wall looming ahead. Stopping, he aimed his flashlight higher and caught the rectangular shape of a doorframe. Shikoba grinned, this must be what he came for.

    Eagerly he started toward it, abandoning his cautious creeping gate from before. If he tripped now, it would have been worth investigating that door.

    /This is it, this is it, this is why he sent me!/ Shikoba sang in his mind, breaking into a jog halfway to the door from where he stood.

    • Dey

      Hi Alyssa,

      The answer to your question is, no, this doesn’t show much in the way of emotion or characterization.

      Here’s the thing, emotion comes out of circumstances and there isn’t much in the way of THIS situation that is emotionally evocative. Boy in a cave finds a door.he was looking for. I’m curious what emotions you were going for?

      So for example if you want to heighten the emotion sit him down for a second to rest AND DECIDE (see characterization below) whether or not to keep going, using the circumstances that 1) it’s been hours and nothing (frustration and foolishness and Oh yeah, that asswhooping that’s his just desserts) and 2) the flashlight flickers and he still needs it to get back

      And characterization shows up in choices made under pressure. His choice to come isn’t on display here; it’s already been made. And we’re not privy (in this snippet) to why it might have been a difficult choice — which it isn’t my impression that it was.

      Hope this helps,

      • Alyssa

        Dey,
        Thank you. That helps a lot!

    • Alyssa,
      Bonus points for bravery in posting a work-in-progress. I’m rooting for this little treasure-hunter, although I’m wondering why he isn’t more frightened after hours of searching in the dark. I liked where he clutched the key like he was drawing resolve.
      His thoughts might grow more frantic as he looks. As Dey mentioned, more conflict would show the character and heighten the emotion– animals, other people or presence, getting lost, hunger, or any number of things would complicate his journey and force him to choose his path. Thanks for sharing and good luck!

  • “When I thought I knew it all, I was actually limiting myself. When I finally admitted I didn’t have a clue how to write a novel or query, it led me to research. Research, practice, and feedback made me a stronger writer.”

    The most important point in a nutshell, as far as I’m concerned. *hangs head in shame* This has been my year for learning this exact lesson.

    On an unrelated note, I think we are kindred spirits regarding your love for parenthetical remarks. 😉 I can’t believe I haven’t managed to use one yet in this comment!

    (Wait, maybe that was one?)

    • Hi Randi!
      I seem to be learning this lesson over and over. There is so much to learn, and just when I seem to get a handle on something, I realize there is more to it. It’s not a bad position to be in, just frustrating sometimes. The main thing is we keep moving forward! (Always glad to meet another parenthetical enthusiast.) Thanks for reading.

  • Ariel Benjamin

    “Humility is the best place to begin.”
    Excellent. I definitely relate, and actually learned to LOVE all the differences in writing that exist. It means there’s always more to explore in an art I love so much 🙂 One of the things that gets me is people assuming you know how to do a certain type of writing when anything suggestive of writing is in your job title. I faced somewhat of an identity crisis when I, a lover of creative writing, didn’t necessarily enjoy or nail copywriting at the start. Was equally as weird for me when I found I got real joy from technical writing—something I, a lover of creative writing, always assumed was boring . . . funny how that works.

    • Ariel,
      Love your attitude– I’ve been slowly learning copywriting this year, and it hasn’t been pretty. I think you nailed the reason why most people would like to write something, but so few actually finish their work. It’s because they expect to be good or enjoy the entire process from the get go, instead of realizing it is a process that can surprise us every step of the way. Appreciate you reading and commenting.

  • Beth Schmelzer

    Please let know if the characters’ voices are authentic and where you had to reread for clarity. Authenticity and clarity are important to my writing.

    “But that’s not how you do it!”

    Every holiday dinner, we ask each grownup to share a favorite dish. My son and daughter don’t take the time to prepare their specialties at home. Sometimes they even ask me if I have the staple ingredients such as flour, salt and pepper or spices. I take a deep breath and don’t say “But that’s not how you do it!”

    I get out the pans needed for their dishes, trying to anticipate how much time is needed so the entire meal will be on the table together. Extra spoons come out to the drawers for serving. Then we start the preparation together.

    My daughter brings Grandma’s Creamed Spinach recipe and the boxes of frozen spinach. (I make mine with fresh greens.) She knows to use the large pot to cook the spinach first, then she drains it in a colander I provide. The sauce comes next.

    Meanwhile my sister waltzes into my kitchen and hands me a grocery store wrapped bouquet of dyed mums and yellow roses. After thanking her, I try to find a vase tall enough to hold those expensive nuisances. (We already had a nice holiday floral arrangement ordered by my son-in-law. It is sitting prettily in the center of the perfectly set table.)

    My children know “But that’s not how you do it!” as I have instructed them not to bring a bouquet to a busy hostess unless it is complete or you are planning to arrange it artfully at the house.

    Meanwhile, it is time to help daughter make the cream sauce for the spinach. The greens are cooling in the sink and someone wants to wash their hands. (Don’t they know to use the utility or bathroom sink while we are getting dinner ready?) I whip the colander out of the sink and put it on the cutting board where the onions are sitting ready to be minced. Where is my daughter?

    Of course, the kids of all ages have started a card game in the living room.

    I chop the onions, start the olive oil and butter to heat up in the large pot after drying out the spinach water,

    “No! Grandma’s recipe only uses butter, not olive oil!” Carol yells in my ear as she places her card hand face down on the wet counter where the spinach is dripping.

    “Okay, it’s your specialty.”

    “Mom, don’t you have regular flour, not this Wondra? I know you use it for the turkey gravy, but I need the kind Grandma used for this recipe,” my petulant girl reminds me.

    I watch her add the onions, cooking them until they are almost translucent. Now I know she doesn’t need my help any more. I did notice she never properly drained the spinach pushing out the cooking water and capturing it in another receptacle as I would.

    Lastly, I watch her add the flour and the milk and then the main ingredient. The combination is pasty and full of liquid. Even though I know “But that’s not how you do it,” I hold my tongue. It is her specialty, but whenever the whole family is together, there are distractions for all of us.

    My son has just started to make the appetizer. “Mom, where is the big bowl to mix the guacamole?” My tongue hurts from all the pressure from my teeth, holding back the words on the tip—my brief advice is kept inside.

    The words “But that’s not how you do it” will have to wait for another day.

  • Dey

    I’m of mixed emotions and thoughts on this.

    “Mae was so kind. She didn’t tell me I was a raving idiot who didn’t know what I was talking about.”

    Should she have told you? Critiqued your critique as it were.

    See I mean it when I say, I’m of mixed reactions to this.

    I have deleted excellent (imho) feedback I’ve given to a writer who decided he wanted to “defend” his work to me. It pissed me the heck off to have the writer respond to me that he “knew” all the stuff I was telling him and that it didn’t really apply because (even though he had posted in a forum for feedback) it was just zero draft. To which I say bs; if he “knew” then he’d have done it.

    On the other hand.

    I have also received so much crappy advice. For example: I was told that the “Tone” of my story was off because two entirely different characters had two entirely different voices. Oh the horror! Seriously, I wanted to ask the critiquer what the heck? But how do you do that, tell someone they wasted their time and yours when they were doing you a courtesy?

    *best paragraph deleted to be used elsewhere for better purpose*

    Thanks for reading my vent.

    • I hear you, Dey. I meant that I think Mae handled it well and used what was useful and discarded the rest (I tend to use a bit of hyperbole– sorry if it didn’t come through clearly). I’ve been on the receiving end of those “defenses” as well. I wonder if they are just a coping mechanism because it is hard to hear criticism.
      I don’t know the answer. I do know that both giving and sifting through received feedback has made me a better writer because it forces me to know why I am discarding some advice. I don’t think it is always wasted time. Readers do the same thing in misreading work sometimes, so it is valuable to hear how others interpret what we write.
      I loved your *best paragraph deleted*… I hope I’ll run across it one day! Thanks for chiming in. I know many writers will resonate with your viewpoint here.