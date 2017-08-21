Writing Prompt: Total Solar Eclipse

Will you be chasing it?

Today is the first time in nearly 40 years that a total solar eclipse will be visible from mainland United States. In other words, the moon will briefly block the sun in the middle of the day and Americans may actually be able to see it (with special glasses).

My general sense is that it’s mostly science-lovers getting excited about this, but it’s an important moment for writers and other artists as well.

Ask anyone who has written a memoir, for example, how seemingly objective things happening in the world lined up with key moments in their lives. Ask any historical novelist how her literary perspective made her view natural or scientific events in an entirely new context.

For a few brief moments, our day will temporarily become night.

What NASA describes as “heavenly bodies” will line up for us to witness.

The moon will outshine the sun.

All photos courtesy of www.NASA.gov.

Are you inspired yet?

If you’re in the United States, where will you watch the eclipse today? Let us know in the comments!

PRACTICE

For today’s writing prompt, take fifteen minutes to write something inspired by today’s total solar eclipse.

Or, take fifteen minutes to write about a time when a major event in the world corresponded with a major event in your life.

Share in the comments section! And don’t forget to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Monica M. Clark
Monica is a lawyer trying to knock out her first novel. She lives in D.C. but is still a New Yorker. You can follow her on her blog or on Twitter (@monicamclark).

  • Gary G Little

    Rain. Can you believe it? Las Vegas get’s 4.17 inches of rain from a total of 21 days of precipitation. True, all we could see this far south, is a partial eclipse, but still they are “kewl” to view via projector or glasses.

    I remember one partial eclipse when I lived in So. California. I had forgotten the hoopla about the event until I noted the shadows on the ground under a tree. I started to note a round shape with a byte out of it. Looking closer I realized I was watching the eclipse. Nature itself was providing its own projector. Now that was cool.

    • We lived an Eclipse a couple of years ago (I live in Europe), and I remember feeling colder and the daylight turning gray. We tried to do the trick of the box with a hole to watch it with my kids, but we were not able to see anything! sorry for that inopportune rain.

    • Lynn Bowie

      That was totally cool! I waited all day for something living in South Florida and it wasn’t nearly as perfect as those in the path. My fiance’ and I have a date for the next one and are already making plans to be in the center of action! 2024, right? Maybe you should too!

  • Total Eclipse

    The ghostly light of the eclipse and the astonished crowd provided me with a perfect opportunity. I’ve always been lucky and I thought that day wasn’t going to be different. When I saw that woman stepping out of the hallway I knew she was the one. She was middle aged, not very tall, in her weight. Her short brown hair needed a date with the hairdresser. She was wearing jeans, tennis shoes and a dark blue sport jacket that didn’t suit her at all. An outdated handbag hanged from her left shoulder. She carried in her arms a couple of heavy books and a big envelope. She headed towards the post office.

    She tried to keep her quick walking pace, but she felt curious and wanted to watch the eclipse as the rest of the people in the street was doing. That was my best chance. She couldn’t help bumping into me and almost falling, but I had time to get ready so I held her up. None of us could avoid everything she was holding in her arms falling to the ground in a mess. We both kneeled immediately to pick up her belongings. While I gathered the books and the envelope she tried to hide a bunch of very personal objects that were inside her handbag and revealed so many things about her. She didn’t notice that her purse was still on the ground.

    “I’m very sorry”.- She said looking up at me for the first time as we both stood up. – “Please forgive my clumsiness”.
    “Don’t worry”. – I displayed my rehearsed and charming smile and the most intense look I can give.

    I’m not handsome but I’ve learned that many women in their forties feel thrilled when a young man shows some interest in them. And this one wasn’t an exception. The bass tone of my voice made her blush brighter than she already was. The blue bags under her eyes and her embarrassment made me feel sorry for her. But just for an instant.

    “This was behind you.”. – I handled the purse to her.
    “Oh! Thanks… thank you for helping”. – She took it from my hand and I managed to touch her fingers just enough to make her shiver.

    She continued her way to the post office. Another middle aged woman was staring at me through the glass wall of the office. I felt generous, given my recent luck, and compelled to show to her my perfect smile as a present. I thought maybe it could make her feel better. I knew I had to get out of there as fast as possible, so I hurried to turn the corner. I could hardly believe it when hardly five minutes later I was stopped by two police officers.

    “Would you please come with us?” – Asked one of them harshly
    “What’s going on agent? I’m just having a walk.”
    “A woman called us from the post office. She said she saw you taking the money out of another woman’s purse. And she told us this is not the first time you do it.” – He explained as he pulled me inside the back seat of the police car. I was just starting to regret my last stupid smile.

  • Beth Schmelzer

    The total eclipse of the sun reminds me of new beginnings. I decided to STOP WRITING my children’s NOVEL, as Joe Bunting suggests. Yes, I entered the Fall Writing contest with the theme of FALL in Love. I wondered how I could write a love story about my own parents. With their college yearbook pictures in front of me, showing them in the various activities they enjoyed could I imagine people I didn’t know in 1945? It should be a good exercise to flesh out parental types and add more emotion to my writing.
    Fancy my surprise when I re-read the LIFE magazine of November 5, 1945 to find background information about my parents in college. I discovered an article about a TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE SUN which occurred on July 9, 1945. The pictures are scientific and the captions explain the entire event.
    Of course, that article reminds us that there have been many eclipses in the USA: 1932 and 1954 were mentioned by the authors of “The Eclipse of July 9.” Scientists, fliers and professors recorded images from the sky.
    Meanwhile my own story can borrow from our family legend recorded in another LIFE feature on page 13. On the campus of Indiana University, my mother’s sorority sisters, including one very skinny- ankled co-ed, all flashed their ruffled panties at the camera for a Football Homecoming Contest in which Alpha Omicron Pi sisters won honorable mention for the slogan printed across their fannies: “INDIANA BEAT NEBRASKA.” The banner hanging pertly from the front of the campus house reads “Indiana Can-Can Nebraska” The caption under this picture in the national magazine says: “Show stopped traffic all morning,”
    It was autumn, also known as Fall, when my parents fell in love.

  • Elizabeth

    Finally the day of the total solar eclipse – Oregon to South Carolina. Last total solar eclipse in USA 1918. To be prepared found out glasses had already been sold out. Okay! Google what to do. Boy Scouts of America (BSA) on YouTube demonstrate how to make looking apparatus from a shoe box. Hole covered with aluminum foil to the left of one side of the box, puncture aluminum with nail (3mmm); to the right a hole to look into and at the opposite inside of the holes place a white piece of paper. Have back to sun, view from box and capture sun through pinhole. Tried it and it worked. Another way take selfie of sun. Again, back to sun, selfie on and hooray, picture of sun. Saddened by the fact in northeast only partial eclipse but happy working on viewer was successful and have pictures from selfie.
    Resorted to viewing total eclipses from Oregon to South Carolina on C-Span I. The elation of the people present in the different states was heartwarming – unity of people because of today’s technology.

    • Lunaire

      What a great idea to save the day! Real good to know. ❤

      I can relate to your perspective on us all coming together because of our current technology. I think social media is a more powerful tool than what we think.

      And a cool casual reminder for the next event.

      Thank you.

  • Tamisha Mazyck

    I was up early waiting for today’s eclipse. I watched all of my favorite game shows before they broadcast it on the news. Today’s eclipse has just proved that anything can happen in the world. It’s better than hearing about the bad news that comes up every day. It is a wonderful experience even though it only lasted a minute or two after the morning rain.

    • Lynn Bowie

      Yes! It was awesome watching the country so excited about going into darkness. I think it’s a good sign, knowing there is is light on the other side.

  • Shauna Bolton

    I don’t have the time to write on the prompt right now, but I’d like to share a fabulous short story about a total eclipse: Isaac Asimov’s “Nightfall.” It’s a must-read for this spectacular natural event.

  • What could happen if #solareclipse2017 glasses healed our hearts of racial division? If after you removed them, your heart would be healed of bias?

  • Lynn Bowie

    Today I spent hours watching the American spirit. Millions of people gathered across the US from miles away to see light become dark and become light again. I thought about all the negativity spawned from current events, and praised everyone who put down their opinions to marvel at something we have no control over. Universal forces brought us together, like it did in the beginning of mankind. This brief moment was a reminder that we can come together again. We must stop, take a breath, pay attention, respect each other and comprehend how short our Earthly life is. Our essence needs to be cherished, not victimized.

  • Where we were in Ks, the clouds blocked most of it. But we saw the beginning and the ending. Just as it grew dark, the clouds helped by covering the sun as the moon did. We did notice how dark it had gotten beyond the normal cloud cover. But we were there and got to see it from another vantage point on TV coverage.

  • Judy Peterman Blackburn

    I’m in Washington state and there wasn’t total darkness. It did get darker and the air was several degrees cooler. I had a pair of the special glasses and shared them with several others in my area. It was totally cool to watch this in real time and feel neat I was able to witness this part of nature. 🙂

  • Haime Alshaef

    I didn’t have time to write this story before so I’m sorry it’s a bit late. I live in Michigan so I didn’t get to see the solar eclipse. Actually, I didn’t notice a bit of change at all. Anyway, this is my first time posting my story here and I hope I get feedback. Okay, so here’s why I wrote:

    The weight of the backpack rested heavily on Tom’s shoulders and he stumbled on the stairs, reaching out a hand to avoid crashing into the hard cement.

    I laughed at him, racing up the steps two at a time. A stream of curses flew out of his mouth as he struggled to catch up to me.

    I reached the roof and my eyes widened. Massive crowds sat on the rooftop, laughing and talking, and nearly all of them wearing glasses. It was as if the whole of Colorado was poured in.

    I put on my own glasses and looked up at the sky. Only a crescent of the sun showed. The moon covered most of it, casting us all in darkness.

    “Aiden! Over here!” Tom shouted. I looked around and spotted him in a corner, leaning on a bunch of pillows (where had those come from anyway) and munching on a cookie.

    I sat next to him, grabbing a cookie from the plate and looked up. Suddenly, the volume around us skyrocketed. Cheering and clapping erupted. The disc of the moon completely covered the disc of the sun.

    It was a total solar eclipse.

    My jaw dropped. In my peripheral vision, I saw Tom pull out his phone to take pictures just like everyone else. I would’ve taken pictures of it too, but all I could do was stare at it in awe.

    The place was draped in darkness and the only lights were from phone screens and that just made everything seem so surreal.

    The moon blocked the sun and although everything was already pretty dark, somehow, the moon was darker than everything around it. The corona outlined the dark sphere and I was truly mesmerized by nature’s beauty.

    Slowly, the moon began to move away, allowing the sun to bathe us in its golden rays once again.

    I stood up and stretched. I’ve enjoyed the two minutes of night in day. I turned around and helped a smiling Tom to his feet.

    We made our way past all the people staying for the rooftop party and down the stairs.

    The solar eclipse was a breathtaking phenomena. And I’m glad I was able to witness such a spectacular event.

    • Lunaire

      I laughed when he tripped and recovered too, it was almost as if i was walking right beside you. Very vividly described.

      I noticed a probable need for a comma:

      “—phone screens” ,

      Keep writing ❤

  • Fabio Salvadori

    Jake couldn’t have been more excited. His first total eclipse of the sun and he was going to have a first-row seat.
    His dad took two days off from work and took him to the mountains on a camping trip. They left early to avoid traffic and be sure to reach the best spot in time. They parked at the beginning of the wood, behind the abandoned hut of the late Hurley, at the end of the white road.
    They had to hike for more than three hours on the old trail of the natives to arrive at the right place. Jake was so excited about the idea that, despite his usual laziness, he almost flown through the trail and never complained.
    The place was as he expected it to be. A small open on the top of a hill. Thick woods surrounded them on every direction, but the sky over them was open and crystal clear. They prepared the tent and ate something, but Jake had only one thing in mind. He was going to see his first total eclipse.
    When the moment came, they laid down on the grass with their eyes to the sky. They were both wearing protective glasses. The blades of grass were tickling their neck, but they didn’t care. Their minds were all focused on the moon swiftly covering the sun.
    The sky got darker and darker until only it was almost pitch black. The sun was gone, only a small round of light reminding them where it used to be. They waited for the moon to slip away and the sun to shine back over them.
    But nothing happened.
    Minutes passed, but the moon wasn’t moving. The sky was still dark, and the temperature was dropping.
    Jake asked his father what was happening?
    The moon should have gone away, the sun and the sky should be back to normal.
    His father didn’t reply. Not a word.
    Jack turned his head to the right, but where his father was there was only darkness. He threw away his glasses and jumped on his feet.
    His father was gone. The tent was gone. The sun was gone.
    There was only darkness and cold.
    Jake screamed. With all the energy of his fear.
    But no sounds came out of his mouth.

    • Lunaire

      Oh wow! That could be the start of a bigger, super cool piece of complex fiction.

      May i suggest the use of a comma?

      Line: —“where his father was, there was only darkness.”

      I’d love to read more!

  • Lunaire

    I had a special event that day. I invited two of my family members. I knew it could backfire, they don’t like me. I would have to tiptoe around broken eggshells all day. It’s always been like that. I don’t mind. I love them anyway.

    It was chaos this morning. Both me and my daughter overslept. The alarm never went off. I shrugged it off, thinking it had been the whole energy of the eclipse causing technological difficulties, as was said in the news.

    We didn’t have time to unglue our eyelids properly, running around like maniacs looking for clothes that had been thrown all over the place by my twin toddlers the night before.
    When we were finally ready, we couldn’t find the keys. Again running around like lunatics, i find the keys in the fridge! Can you believe it?
    I sure couldn’t. “How can something like this happen?”, the little voice in my head asked, baffled and curious.
    Right then and there i remembered my stormy toddlers. I laughed out loud to my insides.
    Then, out of nowhere, they were both standing right by me. They escaped their playroom/toy cemetery and were looking for breakfast. It was okay, i stop everything I’m doing happily for my starlings.

    When we finally head out, we start the car and leave. I noticed i left my wallet. We turn back. We save the wallet. We go out again.

    Half way to the event, the car sputters and almost dies. Thankfully, a gas station was near by. I forgot to look at the gas meter before i went all out on my path seeking.

    Right by our destination, my mind decided to get lost on its own and we spent 43 minutes turning back and looking for the right entrance. To our surprise, but maybe not yours, as you may have noticed the messy predictability, it was jammed. Everyone wanted to get in at the same time. We were all late.

    As you can imagine by now, my company had been expecting me. They had been there right on time.
    We were supposed to be there at 9:00am. It was 11:20 when we arrived.

    During the event i stumbled with someone else who i know truly despises me, but acts entirely the opposite way. I’m shrugging everything off, there are heavily important things on my mind to be wasting time on all of this, since im already late. But i can’t help but noticing how this is developing a crescendo towards a weird and mysterious goal. I have yet to imagine it.

    The eclipse is making itself visible now, and among thousands of people speaking, joking and wondering, i felt i a kind of silence.
    All of my company got scrambled and lost in the crowd. Only my daughter was with me.

    I thought I’d find them on the way out but i never did. Not one tried calling me. I called and texted. No answer.

    It’s been months now. I don’t think i will be hearing from them again. I think the eclipse wiped them off of me. They dissapeared right in the middle of the day’s darkness. Never to return again.

    Im sad… But I’m thankful.