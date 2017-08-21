Writing Prompt: Total Solar Eclipse

Will you be chasing it?

Today is the first time in nearly 40 years that a total solar eclipse will be visible from mainland United States. In other words, the moon will briefly block the sun in the middle of the day and Americans may actually be able to see it (with special glasses).

My general sense is that it’s mostly science-lovers getting excited about this, but it’s an important moment for writers and other artists as well.

Ask anyone who has written a memoir, for example, how seemingly objective things happening in the world lined up with key moments in their lives. Ask any historical novelist how her literary perspective made her view natural or scientific events in an entirely new context.

For a few brief moments, our day will temporarily become night.

What NASA describes as “heavenly bodies” will line up for us to witness.

The moon will outshine the sun.

All photos courtesy of www.NASA.gov.

“ Writing prompt: Write a story inspired by today’s total solar eclipse.

PRACTICE For today’s writing prompt, take fifteen minutes to write something inspired by today’s total solar eclipse. Or, take fifteen minutes to write about a time when a major event in the world corresponded with a major event in your life. Share in the comments section! And don’t forget to leave feedback for your fellow writers!