10 Essential Tips to Improve Your Writing Style

I have a one-hundred-and-five-page book. It weighs four ounces. The Boston Globe thinks that “No book in shorter space, with fewer words, will help any writer more than this persistent little volume.” The Elements of Style by William Strunk Jr. and E.B. White, a treasure trove of wisdom about writing style, is as elemental to a writer as practicing scales is to a pianist.

10 Essential Principles of Style

Strunk and White gave us several principles of composition and style. These are my top tips, counting down from ten.

10. Use The Active Voice

The active voice is more direct and forceful.

9. Put Statements in Positive Form

Do not write what is not happening. Write definite assertions.

8. Use Definite, Specific Concrete Language

Words that are general, vague or abstract are unlikely to hold the reader’s attention.

7. Write With Nouns and Verbs

Nouns and verbs are preferable to adverbs and adjectives.

6. Avoid The Use of Qualifiers

Rather, very, little, pretty—these are the leeches that infest the pond of prose, sucking the blood of words. —Strunk and White

5. Do Not Explain Too Much

The use of adverbs after he said, or she said, is cluttered and annoying. “He said sadly” or “she said triumphantly” is not advisable.

4. Do Not Construct Awkward Adverbs

3. Be Clear

When you write make sure your intent is clear.

2. Revise and Rewrite

Save the original and what you have rewritten. Write, and revise, and be brave to experiment with what you have written.

1. Omit Needless Words

One Elemental Writing Guide

The Elements of Style, in addition to advising on composition and style, has a section on grammar, “Elementary Rules of Usage,” and a chapter on “Misused Words and Expressions.” The book is an excellent reference for writers who want to understand the basic elements of writing. I keep a copy of the 4 oz book in my bag and read it when I am waiting in line at the doctor’s office, or waiting for my peas to cook.

What is your best advice about writing style? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

For today’s practice, you have two choices:

  • Take a section from something you have already written and edit it using one or more of the tips above.
  • Or, write something new using the suggestions listed above. Perhaps your story will be about someone waiting for their peas to cook.

Whichever practice you choose, write for fifteen minutes. When you’re done, please share your writing in the comments section and give your fellow writers feedback and encouragement.

    My writing tip (although I think everything has been said already) is: do not overdo it. There is some writing full of uncommon vocabulary taken from a thesaurus and every sentence needs to be ‘poetic’, I have seen it a lot. Using every-day language makes the writing better and more clear.

    Follow the leader tear drops trail
    down the windshield

    Shadows of the sky weep loudly, rhythmically

    Thunder of a breaking heart reverberates in the silence dwelling deep inside

    Aftershocks flare for years

    An endless trail of watery emotions splashing against the windshield of the
    soul

    • That is beautiful, Renee’! And so evocative. Every word counts!

    That's a great place to start! It seems so natural to say, "That was pretty good" or "He was really very charming" instead of the plain and simple, "That was good" and "He was charming." I think qualifiers are an excuse to not get creative with word choice, because stripping them out shows how dull some sentences are!

    Here’s my practice:
    I heaved the laundry basket out of the way to check the dryer for loose socks. Those things went missing at an alarming rate. Aha! There it was, stuck to the side. A black crew-cut.

    I overturning the basket on the bed and set to sorting, folding, stacking, and stashing. One more task checked off the list. One more mundane activity. One step closer to taking my shoes off and collapsing in front of Poirot reruns.

    Mondays made me fatalistic. This Monday was no different, as Steve had mentioned that we should plan our annual family vacation. Really? Did we have to discuss it? It would be Iowa. It was always Iowa. Cornstalks, flat fields, pigs, cornstalks, windmills, bad food, cornstalks, the occasional tulip, cornstalks. I questioned my choice of corn-on-the-cob for dinner.

    Just because Steve had one million relatives who were still alive and begging to see him and I had no one besides two old uncles in Georgia, we were condemned to a lifetime of two-week expeditions to corn country. Every. Single. Year.

    On my journey back toward the laundry closet, I glimpsed a purple-spotted heel peeking out from beneath the coffee table. Well, that was one sock that would have to wait until next week. I bent to pick it up and noticed it was acting as a bookmark in our picture book of Scotland. I opened it to the page on Inverness.

    There it was: the land of my dreams. Rolling green hills, mysterious castles, lochs sparkling with sunlight or obscured by mist…it was a fairy tale come true.

    A wild thought crossed my brain. What about Scotland? What if we ditched the in-laws this year and got two tickets to Edinburgh International Airport? The idea was too wild. I grabbed the sock and fled.

    Once the mind gives birth to an idea, it’s a hard thing to kill. All day long—as I vacuumed, called a friend, picked the kids up from school, seared steaks—the back of my mind churned. Scotland meant emerald fields, tea shops, ancient ruins—a land I’d never seen but that always lurked in my daydreams.

    Steve came home for dinner, loosened his tie, and took a seat at the table just as the corncobs came out of the microwave. “Steve, I’ve got a thought.”

    “Mmmhmm.” He didn’t look at me, just put his napkin on his lap and reached for a roll.

    “I mean, it’s kind of crazy, but I can’t get over it.”

    “Yeah?”

    I thought I’d better just go for it. “What if we go to Scotland this year?”

    That got his attention. “Scotland? Like, the country? Why?”

    “Well, you have two weeks of vacation, and we’ve never traveled overseas. Wouldn’t it be an adventure?”

    Steve got a look in his eye that said he was debating the pros and cons of having an insane wife. “But, we always see my family in Iowa.”

    I took a bite of steak and rolled it around in my mouth for a moment. “I know, honey, but wouldn’t you like a change?”

    Steve’s eyebrows raised, his lips set in a thin line, and his eyes focused on mine. He was trying to figure out whether or not I was joking. I decided to remove all doubt. “I researched ticket prices. If we leave next Tuesday, we could get two round-trip tickets for $1,300. It’s a great deal.”

    He spat out a mouthful corn. “$1,300? Just to fly?” Maybe he saw something in my eyes then—the look of a woman who has been hunting for socks and wrestling children and paying bills all day (or all year, for seven years). “I mean, I guess…you really want to?”

    “‘Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all of one’s lifetime.’ Mark Twain said that, not me. I think it would be good for us!”

    Steve wiped steak sauce off his lower lip and stared into his lemonade for five minutes. When he looked up, he said, “Do I have to eat haggis?”

