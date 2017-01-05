How to Keep Writing When You Feel Inadequate

Do feelings of inadequacy keep you from writing more often and publishing your work?

Writing With Confidence: How to Keep Writing Even When You Feel Inadequate

Do you suspect your friends pity you and only praise your work because they don’t want to hurt your feelings?

Do you fear the words you put on the page will never match the quality of the ideas in your mind?

As writers, we all deal with feelings of inadequacy from time to time, but some writers feel plagued by them. Let’s face it—writing with confidence is hard. But if you allow yourself to wallow in these feelings, you won’t write enough to improve your work. If you don’t improve your work, you’ll never build a writing career you love.

How do you escape these feelings?

You can reshape the stories you tell yourself about your work, but will you?

When Self-Doubt Comes Crashing Down

I experienced a nearly career-crippling moment a few months ago.

I spent the week working on the draft for my second book, a blog post on my website, and a guest post for another blog. In total, I wrote more than 8,000 words.

I reviewed my work. It all looked like rubbish—not the normal “crummy first draft,” rubbish—the type of writing you read and think, “Why am I even doing this?”

I thought about deleting every word and giving up. Thankfully, I remembered the ideas I’m about to share with you and pushed forward.

I revisit these ideas when ever I feel stuck, and I bet they’ll help you too.

Focus on Helping Others

You’re a writer, so you spend a lot of time—likely too much—in your head. You want your words to be perfect so you can feel good about yourself.

If a heavy object trapped your child underneath it, you wouldn’t question your strength before trying to lift it. You’d do everything in your power to save them, regardless of your capabilities.

As a writer, it’s your job to save readers through your words.

Words lift weight off people’s souls, give them an escape from their hectic lives, and touch their hearts. When you focus on the impact your words will have on other people, you’ll start writing with purpose, conviction, and strength.

Adopt a Growth Mindset

Let me know if the following scenario describes you.

Your parents and teachers praised you for your intelligence and talent instead of your effort. They always told you how bright you were and how much potential you had.

This type of praise seems benign, but it often leads to a “fixed mindset,” which has a perilous impact on self-image and effort.

“Parents think they can hand children permanent confidence—like a gift—by praising their brains and talent. It doesn’t work, and in fact has the opposite effect. It makes children doubt themselves as soon as anything is hard or anything goes wrong. If parents want to give their children a gift, the best thing they can do is to teach their children to love challenges, be intrigued by mistakes, enjoy effort, and keep on learning. That way, their children don’t have to be slaves of praise. They will have a lifelong way to build and repair their own confidence.”
—Carol Dweck.

Don’t be a slave to praise. Embrace challenges. You’re reading a blog post on The Write Practice, not The Write Perfectionist.

Research shows us our abilities aren’t fixed. You have room to grow as a writer, and you will improve as long as you continue to practice.

Real writers write and hit publish, even when they don’t feel like it, because they know it leads to growth.

You can be just-another-writer with a dusty manuscript sitting in their drawer, or you can focus on growth and improvement, regardless of your opinion on your writing skills.

Have Fun

I used to believe writing had to be painful. I’ve read many a story about the tortured artist who slaved over their work—at the cost of their sanity—to make it great.

The idea of the “tortured artist,” damages confidence, and we need to stop internalizing it in our own work. Pain and art don’t have to intertwine with one another. It’s okay to have fun!

I enjoy writing. I never had intentions of becoming a big shot author when I started. I just wanted to write.

When I take myself too seriously, my work suffers.

Go back to the “why” behind your writing. You have amazing ideas, clever stories, and interesting characters dancing around in your head.

Don’t force them out. Let them out.

What reminders help you keep writing with confidence even when you’re filled with self-doubt? Let us know in the comments.

What’s something about writing that scares you? Maybe you’re not sure how to write believable dialogue; or you’ve hit writer’s block in the middle of your novel; or you just re-read your first draft and now you feel like a terrible writer; or you have a brilliant idea for a blog post, but you’re afraid of sharing it with the world.

Today, look that fear straight in the face—and write anyway. Pick up a piece of writing you’ve put down, or tackle a project you’ve been avoiding. Take fifteen minutes to write. When you’re done, share your writing in the comments, and don’t forget to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

  • “When you focus on the impact your words will have on other people, you’ll start writing with purpose, conviction, and strength.”

    I couldn’t agree with this more. Great writing is more about empathy than it is about perfect grammar and punctuation.

  • Christy Brown

    Sometimes the universe delivers what we need to hear, and I needed this message today. Its so easy to get caught up in perfection, you begin to forget why you started writing in the first place. Lately, this is a place where I get stuck.
    Thank you for the reminder.

  • Zaira

    Thankyou for this beautiful article . This z what I needed the most. Writing for me is a challenge and it comes with a lot of apprehensions, fears, hopelessness and I doubt my potentials. I struggle , and write with all reluctance but eventually I realise it is growing and proceeding in a right way…The more I write, more ideas start showing up and I feel contended in d end.

    But this entire process starts with a doubt and that’s a big challenge for me to overcome. I think we should give vent to our ideas, feelings and keep writing even though it seems to be a trash because I’m thankful to write practice to teach me that a write up is not written rather it is re-written until we get a final draft worth publishing…

    And lastly very rightly said, writing is a way to express our feelings and or words can be a source of inspiration for many. The experiences we share can have a huge impact irrespective of our improper phrases and broken sentences . So keep writing.

  • “Focus on helping others.” Yes! And I see you do this Ayodeji!

    Also, when I fixed on my client’s customer’s needs I’m more effectively motivated, because I remember the purpose of my writing.

    You’re a very encouraging person and I’ve been impressed with how consistently you reach out, and always in a spirit of generousity.

    Happy New Year, may it be a good one for you professionally and in your personal life (kind of hard to separate in writing 😉 ).

  • Juliana

    Thank you for this! I really needed to read such thing. I’ve been struggling with a chapter for weeks, and been afraid to even start writing it, because I wasn’t feeling confident enough — and it’s becoming a torture! But you’re right: I should have fun. I should write, I should remember why I started writing to begin with!

    Oh, I cannot be thankful enough! This freed my soul 🙂

  • Amber

    Thank you for this! Your article really helped me a a lot

  • Marianne Post

    “Have fun!” So true. And so underrated.

    When I stopped working on projects and started playing in them, I produced higher quality words, faster.

    Bonus: I unlocked my authentic voice, too.

    Thanks for taking the time to share this thoughtful message with us.

    Keep creating:-)

    Marianne

  • Thank you. I’ve just spent the afternoon struggling with part of my latest novel that I think is boring. Too much unnecessary detail. I’ve been trying to make it come alive and not having fun doing it. Tomorrow I’m going to try to enjoy writing this section like I’ve done the rest of it.

  • Ayodeji, this is such a timely and thoughtful post.

    My favorite part was to focus on helping others. “…save readers with your words.”

    That truly sums up what I’m trying to do with my blog. I’m an anxiety-fighter and I struggle occasionally with worrying about what other people think.

    But, I know that I’m always able to overcome my negative thoughts by focusing on helping others. I just need to apply that to my writing. Thanks so much for the reminder.

  • Great article Ayodeji. The bit about helping others really resonated with me. It’s so true that we get caught up in our own heads, and we forget how words might touch people’s hearts in a way we will never get to measure. Thanks as always.

  • jana

    I think that continuous revising and editing have made us perfectionism. Personally sometimes i feel that this kill my spontaneity, and make me feel that I lack the sufficient knowledge to write anything. Deep inside I know that I have a lot to write about but once I start I revise and re-revise until I delete half of my writing then my pieces loss their soul and eventually I delete them. thanks for these information they were all very useful

  • Joanna

    Excellent article, Ayodeji! I totally agree with the importance of the growth mindset.

  • Lia Tuerlings

    Thank you for the reminder, you are right, all very helpful and will be putting a condensed version near by as a regular reminder. Hoping this will help get me started
    🙂

  • Thanks Ayodeji for your article – a great reminder for those of us in the practice of writing. What keeps me going and helps me quiet the voice of doubt and inadequacy is to speak these words to myself, “Just take baby steps and keep taking action. Don’t wait for inspiration to hit. Keep writing heartfelt content and take responsibility for the story only you can tell.”

  • James Alfred

    Man what i good thing to talk about. Well for me, I am starting out was never really good in school at all. Dropped out with like 4 weeks left in my last year of school. I wanted to work. So i did and work alot but now I have these stories dying to get out and be heard. But i know I am not a very good speller at all. Most of the time I have to stop and look up words to just make sure i spelled themm right and that those are the words i am wanting to use. So half the time i just stop trying. I guess those stories are just meant to say with me. But then I a year or so passes and i try again and it is the same old stuff. I have a ton of footnotes and ideas wrote down. But then i come across a posting like this and well I just gotta say what is on my mind. Thanks for hearing me out.

  • helena1765

    for me its being young and how lots of people look down on me before they even read my stories.

  • Arbaaz Khan

    Hi
    I’m a primary school teacher and see that children get tired, frustrated very easily while writing stories. How do I motivate them to not give up and keep going!

  • Deena Kelly

    I just keep telling myself that I really don’t have anything interesting to share. It’s my way of protecting myself from rejection or challenge. You shared your own challenge which is a familiar feeling for me as well and made me feel not so alone about my fear. Thank you. Your article is inspiring and thought provoking.