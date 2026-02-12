14 Valentine’s Day Writing Prompts

by

Valentine's Day is almost here! Whether you celebrate with a love letter, candy hearts, flowers, or nothing at all, you can hone your writing skills with one of our fun Valentine's Day writing prompts. Give one a try! 

14 Valentine's Day Writing Prompts on a white card with brown envelope

Valentine's Day has a complicated history, depending on who you ask. It's been called a celebration of a martyr, a festival heralding a coming spring, and a holiday for lovers. 

But you don't have to frame it as a romantic holiday to have fun with one of the writing activities below. 

Valentine's Day Writing Prompts

1. Describe a perfect Valentine's gift and what makes it perfect for you. (Bonus if you can describe the perfect gift for someone else too!)

2. If you could throw an amazing Valentine's Day party, who would you invite and what would you do?

3. Write about a happy memory from a past Valentine's Day. 

4. Imagine you're in a long-distance relationship. How could you celebrate together from far away? 

5. If you owned a neighborhood flower shop, what top three flowers would you specialize in and why?

6. Imagine you opened a counter where people could exchange their bad gifts. Write a story of one such exchange. 

7. If you could celebrate Valentine's Day with one famous person (or one special person), who would it be and why? 

8. Write cards to people in your life who have helped you recently or just because you're thinking of them. 

9. What is your favorite music to listen to when you've suffered a broken heart and why? 

10. Imagine you find your perfect partner only to realize they aren't what they seem. What happens?

11. Write about your favorite holiday treats: a box of chocolates, conversation hearts, a piece of chocolate cake, crème brûlée, whatever you love. 

12. What are the non-negotiables in any romantic relationship? Why are those qualities so important?

13. Imagine you're handed six paper hearts, and you can only write one word on each to tell a friend how much you appreciate them. What do you write?

14. What is the most beautiful gift you've ever received that could not be bought in a store? 

Bonus: Write a fictional history of Valentine's Day, including how it should be commemorated now. 

Now, We Write 

Hopefully, one of those prompts sparks an idea this Valentine's Day. Need more prompts? Consider our February Writing Prompts or our Winter Writing Prompts

What do you love or hate about Valentine's Day? Share in the comments

PRACTICE

Choose one of the prompts above. Set the timer for fifteen minutes and write until the timer rings. 

Share your piece in the Pro Practice Workshop and leave a few comments for fellow writers. And if you  need a great community of writers, join us here! 

Sue Weems is a writer, teacher, and traveler with an advanced degree in (mostly fictional) revenge. When she’s not rationalizing her love for parentheses (and dramatic asides), she follows a sailor around the globe with their four children, two dogs, and an impossibly tall stack of books to read. You can read more of her writing tips on her website.

