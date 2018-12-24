What Writers Accomplished in 2018

How do you become a great writer? How do you write books that people love? How do you turn your writing into a career without losing it as a passion?

These are the problems I was trying to help writers solve when I started The Write Practice in 2011, and in 2018, we did more to accomplish those goals than ever. But we couldn’t have done it without the help and support from this community.

In this post, I’d love to do a year-end-review on everything we accomplished together in 2018.

What We’ve Accomplished Together in 2018

Here are a few things we accomplished in 2018:

Reached 4.7 million people in 238 countries*

Published 191 new writing lessons and exercises

Our exercises and lessons have been used in dozens of classrooms, from middle schools to high schools to universities

Two amazing writers joined our team: Sarah Gribble and David Safford!

Helped 100+ writers finish their books through our 100 Day Book program

Helped 100+ writers build author websites and launch their stories in our Write to Publish course

Celebrated several writers from our community publishing their books, including Time to Write by Brian Rella, Becoming Legend and Saving Deborah by Jeff Elkins, and The Tower by Joslyn Chase. Congratulations! (Did you publish your book this year? Let us know here!)

Pretty amazing, right?

* I’m not even sure there ARE that many countries, but that’s what Google Analytics says!

The 5 Best Writing Lessons and Exercises of 2018

We published SO many great writing exercises and lessons this year, but here are five that stand out:

What was YOUR favorite post from The Write Practice in 2018? Let us know in the comments.

We Couldn’t Have Done This Without You

It’s pretty amazing to look back on 2018 and see all we’ve accomplished. But without you, your attention and support, none of it would have been possible.

Everything we do here at The Write Practice is designed to help you grow as a writer. I hope that this year, you’ve grown in your craft and come ever closer to fulfilling your writing dreams.

I’ve learned so much from this community, and I can honestly say I wouldn’t be where I am as a writer without you.

Thank you for reading and for practicing with us. From all of The Write Practice team, we’re so grateful to you.

“ 2018 was an amazing year for writers. What did you accomplish this year?

Tweet this Tweet

How about you? What have you accomplished in your writing this year? Let us know in the comments.