The Best Podcasts for Writers: Our Top 10 Picks

There are so many incredible podcasts for writers out there, but which ones will help you the most with your publishing, editing, and writing goals? Here are some of our community’s favorite picks to support you at every stage of your journey.

1. The Two Authors' Podcast

If you want a behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to build a lasting writing career, look no further than The Two Authors Podcast, hosted by bestselling authors Douglas Pratt and Nicholas Harvey.

Pratt, Harvey, and their guests share writing and publishing advice alongside honest and straightforward insight into the industry, helping you grow your author career (and have a few laughs along the way).

This podcast is great for writers who want a realistic (yet entertaining) insight into the writing craft and publishing world.

Check them out here: The Two Authors’ Podcast (Apple)

The Two Authors’ Podcast (Spotify)

2. The Creative Penn Podcast for Authors

Joanna Penn is a writing powerhouse, having written more than forty books and topping the New York Times and USA Today bestseller lists. She’s sold more than a million books, and is now helping other writers with her weekly podcast.

With more than 800 episodes in her catalogue, Penn’s podcast covers everything writers need, including interviews, craft tips, and advice on publishing and marketing. Recent episodes include, “Research Like An Academic, Write Like An Indie with Melissa Addey” and “Selling Books Live On Social Media with Adam Beswick.”

This podcast is great for when you want expert craft, publishing, and marketing advice all in one place.

Check it out here: The Creative Penn Podcast For Authors

3. Fiction Writing Made Easy

Sometimes, you just want to get straight to the heart of a matter, and that’s where Fiction Writing Made Easy by Savannah Gilbo shines.

Savannah uses her experience as a developmental editor and book coach to provide clear and practical writing, editing, and publishing advice for fiction writers, covering topics like how to create natural dialogue and story structure tips. If you’ve got around 15-30 minutes spare, you should definitely check this podcast out.

This podcast is great for fiction writers who want quick and straightforward publishing and writing tips.

Check it out here: Fiction Writing Made Easy

4. Writing Excuses

The tagline for this podcast might be, “Fifteen minutes long, because you’re in a hurry, and we’re not that smart,” but don’t think that means you’ll get second-rate discussions here.

Writing Excuses is a fun yet extremely informative podcast that will help you learn more about the writing craft and become a stronger writer. Episodes cover topics like plotting methods, how to write a beginning that keeps people reading, and the writing process. It even includes homework exercises at the end to help you get even more out of the discussion. .

This podcast is great for writers who want focused lessons on the writing craft.

Check it out here: Writing Excuses

5. Creative Pep Talk

So many writers (myself included) struggle with things like self-doubt, procrastination, and getting stuck in the creative process. If that sounds familiar to you too, this weekly podcast could be just the thing to help.

While not exclusively for writers, these episodes will still help you with your writing, whether it's through talking about goal setting, helping you push through fear, or just encouraging you to keep going.

The host, NYT Bestselling Author Illustrator Andy J. Pizza, combines practical advice with emotional support, providing tips and encouragement to help you be the creative you want to be.

This podcast is great for writers who want encouragement and advice for their creative process.

Check it out here: Creative Pep Talk (Apple )

6. Grammar Girl Quick and Dirty Tips for Better Writing

If you want to dive into the nuances of language and grammar, don't miss Grammar Girl Quick and Dirty Tips for Better Writing.

These bite-sized episodes, usually coming in at around 15 minutes or so, are a quick and easy way to help improve your grammar, understanding of language, and writing style in general.

This podcast is great for when you want short grammar and language lessons that help sharpen your writing without feeling overwhelming.

Check it out here: Grammar Girl Quick and Dirty Tips for Better Writing (Apple)

Grammar Girl Quick and Dirty Tips for Better Writing (Spotify)

“ Want to find your next favorite podcast? Check out our picks of the best podcasts for writers here!

Tweet this Tweet

7. Self Publishing Insiders

Publishing your book is never easy, but it can be especially difficult if you go down the self-publishing route and are taking on all the responsibilities of creating a polished, professional book yourself.

Draft2Digital hosts Kevin Tumlinson, Mark Leslie Lefebvre, and Dan Wood make this process a little easier with their weekly podcast, where they and their guests talk about everything from writing advice to marketing tips and finding the best software and tools for you and your book.

This podcast is great for indie authors who are navigating self-publication and want practical and professional support from the experts.

Check it out here: Self Publishing Insiders (Apple)

8. Self Publishing with ALLi

Self Publishing with ALLi (from the Alliance of Independent Authors) offers so many options when it comes to its episodes, you'll definitely find something for you here to help you on your self-publishing journey.

Every Wednesday, you can tune in to listen to an episode from one of their four rotating segments. These segments are: Publishing for Profit with Joe Solari; Branding, Marketing, & Promotion with Orna Ross; Production & Distribution with Anna Featherstone; and Editing and Design with Matty Dalrymple.

You can also listen to Self Publishing News with Dan Holloway every Friday, as well as a mix of interviews and Q&A episodes on Sundays.

These informative episodes are easy to listen to and provide excellent insight into different aspects of the self-publishing process. And being divided so neatly into different areas, you can pick and choose which one is best for you (or listen to them all!).

This podcast is great for indie authors who are either interested in self-publishing or have already self-published and want targeted advice and support on that journey.

Check it out here: Self-Publishing with ALLi Podcast

9. Writers, Ink.

Each week, hosts J.D. Barker, Christine Daigle, Kevin Tumlinson, and Jana Brown dig deep into how to have a successful writing career.

The podcast is conversational, entertaining, and informative, with fantastic insight into what’s happening in the industry. It also has product reviews and other practical tips to help you take the next step in your career and become a better writer.

This podcast is great for aspiring authors who want insight into the industry, writing tips, and advice on how to forge a successful career.

Check it out here: Writer's Ink Podcast

10. The Rebel Author Podcast

Want your creative advice to come with a bit of an edge? The Rebel Author Podcast might be for you.

Bestselling author and speaker Sacha Black hosts this podcast, which is a mix of “fireside chats” with fellow bestselling author Rachel Herron, as well as more targeted episodes on different elements of writing and publishing.

The fireside chats are more relaxed, but still include great tips and insight into the industry. And with other episodes covering a wealth of different topics, such as selling your books, getting unstuck with your writing, and creating tension in your work, these interesting and entertaining episodes will help you at all stages of your writing journey.

A word of warning though, the episodes do have some adult language!

This podcast is great for writers who want straight-talking advice on writing, publishing, and marketing.

Check it out here: The Rebel Author Podcast

Bonus: Joe Bunting’s Character Test

Characters are at the heart of our stories, and the best way to make yours stronger is to learn from the greats. In Joe’s podcast, he looks at some of our favorite characters in literature as well as the lessons we can learn from them.

This podcast is great for writers who want to learn more about characterization and write even better stories.

Check it out here: Joe Bunting's Character Test (Spotify)

Keep your eyes peeled for The Write Practice’s book studies podcast coming soon too!

What’s Your Favorite Podcast for Writers?

With so many fantastic podcasts out there, it’s easier than ever to find great tips, advice, and insight into the world of writing. Here are some of our favorites, but what podcasts do you love listening to? Please feel free to share in the comments. I’m looking forward to hearing about even more great podcasts!

What’s your favorite writing podcast? Let us know in the comments.