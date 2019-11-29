Best Black Friday 2019: Book Writing Deals

I woke up this morning to a deluge of emails about Black Friday 2019 offers, which I inevitably greet first with suspicion and cynicism, then vague interest, then a growing realization that, hey, some of these are actually really good deals!
At The Write Practice, we have long been tracking the best tools for writers and writing software. The cool thing is that today a lot of those tools are steeply discounted. Here are some of the deals I spotted today.
One note: some of the links to these deals are affiliate links, meaning I make a few dollars to help keep me stocked in coffee (and corpse reviver no. 2s) if you choose one of these offers. Of course, that didn’t affect my review or how awesome these tools are, all of which I’ve used myself.
Here are the deals:
- ProWritingAid. ProWritingAid is our favorite grammar checker and style editor. Get the one year license today for 25 percent off. Lifetime license for 50 percent off. Check out our ProWritingAid review and get the deal here.
- MasterClass. MasterClass hosts online classes taught by some of the best writers in the world, including Dan Brown, James Patterson, and Joyce Carol Oates (but our favorite is Neil Gaiman, and you can read our review of Gaiman’s MasterClass here). For Black Friday, they’re offering a buy one, give one free deal, which is a great way to share what you’re learning with another friend, family member, or writer. Get the deal here.
- The Write Practice Pro. At The Write Practice we don’t have a Black Friday deal, but we are offering three end-of-year bonuses worth over $300 if you sign up for our premium writers’ workshop, The Write Practice Pro. The bonuses expire soon though. You can find out all the details here.
- Divi. Divi is the WordPress theme we use here at The Write Practice. It makes it easy to develop a beautiful website on WordPress. Today you can get Divi for 25 percent off, plus tons of prizes. Check out our author website building tutorial and get Divi here.
- Bluehost. Bluehost is our favorite author website host, and today they’re offering up to 60 percent off on website hosting. If you’re ready to take publishing seriously and start building an author website, you can get the deal here.
- Book Baby. If you need help publishing, Book Baby is a great resource. From line editing to cover design to printing and distribution, I’ve always been impressed with how Book Baby provides huge support to authors authors at a reasonable price. And now they’re offering 25 percent off line editing through Dec 31 when you use the coupon code CYBEREDIT. You can check out Book Baby here.
That’s all from me today. No practice today. I hope you find time to relax with family (and write, of course). Have a great weekend and happy writing!