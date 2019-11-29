Best Black Friday 2019: Book Writing Deals

I woke up this morning to a deluge of emails about Black Friday 2019 offers, which I inevitably greet first with suspicion and cynicism, then vague interest, then a growing realization that, hey, some of these are actually really good deals!

At The Write Practice, we have long been tracking the best tools for writers and writing software. The cool thing is that today a lot of those tools are steeply discounted. Here are some of the deals I spotted today.

One note: some of the links to these deals are affiliate links, meaning I make a few dollars to help keep me stocked in coffee (and corpse reviver no. 2s) if you choose one of these offers. Of course, that didn’t affect my review or how awesome these tools are, all of which I’ve used myself.

Here are the deals:

That’s all from me today. No practice today. I hope you find time to relax with family (and write, of course). Have a great weekend and happy writing!