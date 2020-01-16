The First 10 Steps to Write Your Book in 2020

Do you want to write a book? Is 2020 the year you finally accomplish your dream?

A new year is a time for fresh starts and audacious goals. And if your goal this year is to write your book, you’re not alone. One year is the perfect length of time to write and publish a book, as long as you know the right steps.

What are the steps to write a book? How do you get started? What should you do right now, this week, and this month in order to start your book writing year off strong?

Want a free printable guide? I’ve created a printable one-page guide to the first ten steps to write a book. You can download your copy here to keep track of your progress throughout the next few days and weeks.

Now, let’s take a look at the steps.

1. Create your intention

Your intention is a brief statement of when, where, and how long you’ll write each day. If you plan ahead right now, you’re much more likely to follow through and actually write.

My intention looks like this: I’ll write my book every weekday morning from 8 am to 10 am at the café down the street. What’s yours?

2. Find an accountability partner

Your intention only works if you follow through to complete it. Find one person you trust and ask them to hold you accountable to following your intention.

3. Write a premise

Who is your character? What is their goal? Who (or what!) is stopping them from accomplishing it, and what will happen when they reach it?

In just one sentence, describe these fundamental elements of your story.

4. Get feedback

Find three people you trust and share your premise with them. Do they want to hear the rest of the story? Or do they have suggestions for ways to make it even more exciting?

It’s scary to share your ideas and your writing with other people. But getting feedback now will help ensure that the story you spend months writing will be one people want to read, so don’t skip this step.

5. Read your competition

Find three books similar to the one you’re writing and read them. They’ll keep you inspired as you write your book.

6. Create an outline

Write down everything you know about what will happen in your book. You can make your outline as detailed or as sparse as you like, but take time to think through your entire book from start to finish.

A few weeks from now, when you’re in the ugly middle of the writing process, you’ll find it incredibly helpful to have these notes about the arc of your story.

7. Write your first chapter

This is it: start writing! Sit down at your desk, open your word processor, and write your first chapter.

8. Build your author website

Sure, right now you’re focused on writing your book, not publishing it. But the best time to start building your platform and readership is right now, long before your book goes to print.

The first step to publishing your book to a crowd of raving fans is to build your author website. Here’s our complete guide to creating an amazing website.

9. Publish something small

Publishing, like writing, is a skill that you improve at as you practice it. Don’t wait to finish your book before you publish your writing for the first time.

Long before your book is ready, get started by publishing something small — a blog post, a short story, or even a deleted scene from your book.

10. Don’t quit

To publish a book in 2020, you’ll have to use all of 2020. You can’t go work on something else. You can’t stop until your book is finished. Commit right now to finishing.

Is This the Year You Write Your Book?

Let’s face it: writing a book is hard. It’ll take time, effort, and determination.

But I believe you have what it takes. You’re up for the challenge.

Just imagine: a year from now, you could be holding your published book in your hands.

I can’t wait to celebrate it with you!

What’s your writing goal for 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

PRACTICE The first step to write your book is to create your intention. Take fifteen minutes to write your intention. Make sure to include the following elements: When will you write? Where will you write? How long or how much will you write? Share your intention in the comments below so we can all support and encourage you. And be sure to cheer on your fellow writers, too!