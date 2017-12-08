Building an Author Website: The First Step to Publishing

If you’re like most writers I know, you probably dream of getting published. But as I’ve worked with writers for the last six years, I’ve found that most are woefully unprepared for what publishing actually takes, and this means that either they never figure out what it takes to get published or when they finally DO get published, they find themselves disappointed with the process and with how many books they sell.

How do you prepare for getting published though? There are several steps, but the first step is building an author website. In this article, I’m going to share a step-by-step guide to building a simple author website yourself that will support all of your publishing efforts.

Why Building a Website is the First Step You Should Take BEFORE You Get Published

As book sales move more and more online, a website where you can develop a relationship with your readers is essential. It doesn’t matter if your book is being published by a big traditional publisher or if you’re self-publishing. You need a website.

Why is having an author website so important? Why not just focus on free and easy platforms like Facebook and Twitter for your book marketing efforts?

  • Social media doesn’t sell books, but an email list does. You might think email is an old school way to sell books and that it can’t possibly work, but the numbers say something very different. In fact, 66 percent of people say they have made a purchase because of an email they received compared to only 20 percent of people who have purchased something from a Facebook post and six percent from Twitter. I’ve been watching this trend for years, and every statistic I’ve ever read has shown me that email is far and above the best way to get your audience to buy your book.
  • The best place to build your email list is on a website. How then do you build your email list? Through your website. In fact, a simple, single-page website with an email opt-in form is enough to completely change your publishing success.
  • You OWN your website. You don’t own your social media following. Facebook does. Twitter does. Instagram does. And they can change the rules any time they want, like when Facebook changed their algorithm to only show a fraction of people’s posts. Or when Instagram did the same.

“But I’m Not Tech Savvy”: Why Anyone Can Build an Author Website

If the idea of building a website is intimidating to you, though, it shouldn’t be. I’ve built over a dozen websites and helped other writers set up a few dozen more, many in just a few hours, and even though I’m pretty savvy, it doesn’t mean you have to be to setup a simple author website.

Anyone can set up a simple author website in just a few hours if you know the right steps and don’t get overwhelmed by all the options out there.

At the same time, when I built my first website, it took me weekbecause I was doing it on my own, with no one to guide me through the process. My hope is that this guide will make the process simple enough that anyone can build a website.

10 Steps to Building an Author Website

If you read this article from start to finish and follow each step, you will have a great author website.

1. Choose Your Platform

You have many options when it comes to building a simple author website, but there are only three that I recommend.

Self-Hosted WordPress. My personal favorite is a self-hosted WordPress website (which is very different from a free WordPress.com website). I’ve been building websites on WordPress for almost ten years, and it combines ease, flexibility, and full control over your site.

You have to pay to host your website if you choose this option. That costs about $50 a year through Bluehost, which is the hosting company I recommend (you can click here to setup your WordPress website through Bluehost). Note that this includes a domain name, normally $12 a year. This is the least expensive, highest value option available.

WordPress has a number of free themes that allow you to quickly change the entire look and feel of your site. You can also purchase a paid theme (we use Divi at thewritepractice.com, and it’s amazing). Choose Self-Hosted WordPress (via Bluehost).

(HINT: I usually go with the Basic plan, paid yearly, with no add-ons. Bluehost and any other hosting service you choose will likely pitch you several add-on services for an extra cost. Personally, I always say no to all of them.)

Squarespace. If you’re not going to get a self-hosted WordPress, then Squarespace is a great second option. They have beautiful design and make it incredibly easy to set up and get started. Squarespace costs $12 a month to get started, about three times more than a self-hosted WordPress website, but they include a lot of features under that price. Choose Squarespace.

WordPress.com (free). Not to be confused with a self-hosted WordPress website (e.g. WordPress.org), WordPress.com is like the free, “light” version of a self-hosted WordPress website. If you want to get started quickly and for free, this can be a good option. I would still recommend Squarespace over WordPress.com—and a self-hosted WordPress website over both—but this can be a way to ease yourself into building an author website. Plus, it’s fairly easy to export and transfer to a self-hosted WordPress website when you’re ready to up your game. Choose WordPress.com.

Which Website Platforms to Avoid:

  • Weebly. I’ve see a few good author websites built on Weebly, but most look clunky.
  • Wix. Every author website I’ve seen built on Wix looks like it’s from 2005. Plus, their branding will be on every page. You should be advertising your writing, not your website platform.
  • GoDaddy Site Builder (or any host’s native site builder). Hosting companies are good at hosting, not creating software for building websites.

2. Register Your Domain Name

A domain name is the URL where your website lives, e.g. joebunting.com. When people type it into their browser, they will arrive at your website. All three of the platforms I recommended above allow you to register a domain name through them, but you can also register through a third party like Google Domains or Name.com (although I do recommend registering through the platform you choose above).

Your domain name is one of the first branding decisions you make as you build your website. The challenge is that as the Internet expands, more and more domains are registered and the best ones become scarce. How do you find one that’s both available and right for you? Here are a few important tips:

  • Look around before registering. Your first choice for a domain may already be taken, so it’s important to search before getting to far into the website building process. You can use Google’s Domain Search tool to quickly look through different domain options (HINT: Once you find your perfect domain, don’t register it on this tool. Instead, register it through the platform you chose above. You can always transfer domain names, but it’s an extra step that can be a little complicated.)
  • Use your first and last name (e.g. johngrisham.com). If it’s available, that is. If you write under a pen name, then your pen name would be the domain name, and if your name is difficult to spell, then you might consider writing under a pen name. If your name is not available, you can use a .me, .us, or .net domain, but I wouldn’t use .org unless you write religious or service books. I would not use a middle initial in your domain name. You can also append a word to the end of your name, like joebuntingwriter.com or buntingbooks.com. Not as good as your author name, but it can still work.
  • Don’t use your book title as your (main) domain name. Because what will you do when you write another book. It’s fine to have a simple landing page or a basic website for each book you write (like this one), but not for your main author website.
  • Don’t include dashes in the domain. Adding a dash in between your first and last name is an easy way to get your name if it’s already taken, but it makes it a little harder for people to find you. Plus, in my opinion, it doesn’t look very good.

Other Domain Search Tools:

This handy tool:

3. Find a Few Author Websites to Model Yours On

Before you get deep into the design process, find a few author websites you like to model yours on. Here are a few author websites I recommend checking out:

As you look at their sites, take notice of the main elements of each site. Here are some of the most important elements:

  • Header. The image, logo, or name at the very top of the site. Don’t be overwhelmed if you have no idea how to make images look as awesome as the sites above. These authors all have design teams, but you can easily make simple but awesome looking images with a free tool like Canva.
  • Featured Banner. Often authors will have an image with their latest book featured as the first thing you see when you visit their site.
  • Email/Newsletter Sign Up Form. This is the most important section of the site, since your email list is the main way you develop a relationship with your readers. Building your email list is the number one best marketing step you can take for your writing. I really like Brad Thor’s site especially because his newsletter sign up form is above the fold.
  • Menu. This is where you’ll get an idea of the main pages. You’ll almost always find an About page, a Blog, a Books page, and a Contact page.
  • Endorsements and Reviews. Do they have any featured endorsements from well-known authors or reviews?
  • Social media channels. Do they link to any of their social media profiles? Which channels do they feature, e.g. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest?

4. Install WordPress

From here I’m going to assume you’re setting up your website with Bluehost on WordPress

After setting up your new Bluehost account and registering your domain (see steps 1 and 2 above), it’s time to install WordPress on your domain.

1. If you haven’t done so already, after you sign up for Bluehost, you will be able to register your domain (see steps 1). If you missed this step, you can also register afterward from the Bluehost dashboard so don’t worry.

Author Website Bluehost Install

2. On the Bluehost dashboard, click install WordPress.

Bluehost WordPress Install

What’s really happening here: When you sign up for hosting, you’re basically renting a computer, just a computer that’s set up to broadcast to the internet. Your domain is kind of a like a folder on that computer, and when you install WordPress, you’re basically installing an application on that folder.

3. Click continue WordPress installation.

4. On the next page, select the domain you registered earlier in the dropdown. Leave the directory form blank.

Building an Author Website: WordPress Installation

5. Enter your login credentials. Next you’ll be asked to create login credentials (username and password) for your new website. These are really important to keep in a safe place, but you’ll also get an email with them.

6. It will install for a few minutes. After it finishes, visit your new domain’s wordpress admin screen, e.g. yourdomainhere.com/wp-admin. Make sure to bookmark this page for the future.

That’s it! You did it! You now have a new website! Congratulations!

5. Familiarize Yourself With WordPress

WordPress is fairly easy to use once you find your way around, but it can sometimes be intimidating to new users. Here are a few things to take note of:

Dashboard

This is your home base, where you can see your website’s back end at a glance and access all your settings and pages.

Admin Header Bar

At the top of your screen is an admin bar with a few helpful buttons.

  • + New. Creates a new post or page.
  • Edit. If you’re on a post or page you want to edit, you can click the edit button here to make changes.
  • Home / Dashboard button. If you’re on the dashboard, you can click this to get to your website’s home screen. If you’re on your website, then you can click this to go to your dashboard.

Dashboard Menu

This is the main way to create pages and access all the settings on your site.

  • Posts & Pages. Posts are for your blog and usually include comments. Pages are for site-wide pages, like your About page, Books page, or Contact page.
  • Appearance. There are several menu items under this that control the appearance of your site:

Theme. Change your theme here. We’ll talk about themes in a moment.
Customize. Depending on your theme, you can preview some appearance customizations here.
Menus. The menu on the front of your site is created and controlled here.
Widgets. These are things that appear in your sidebar, like an email sign up form or an image of your book cover and link to your book’s Amazon/Barnes and Noble page.

  • Plugins. One of the things that makes WordPress so great is the huge community of developers building free and paid plugins to extend your site’s functionality. I’ll mention which plugins I recommend in a moment, but this is where you will install, activate, and configure them.
  • Settings. There are a few settings you should configure at the start.

General. This is where you can change your site name and tagline, choose your time zone, and set your email address. You can leave these as the default, but I would change your time zone.
Writing. This affects how the page and post editor looks. You don’t need to change anything here.
Reading. This affects your homepage and how many posts display on your blog. We’ll come back to this screen in a moment to set your homepage, but you don’t have to do anything now.
Permalinks. This affects the URL structure, and I would highly recommend changing it to “Post Name” setting.

Plugins I Recommend Installing

There are a few plugins that are essential, in my opinion.

  1. Jetpack. Gives you great features like visitor stats, hacker protection, and spellcheck.
  2. Akismet. Blocks spam comments. Connect with your WordPress.com account and choose the free plan.
  3. Sumo. Allows you to easy add sharing to your posts and pages, that thing that floats on the side of your post with sharing icons. Also gives you powerful email subscription tools. It’s free, but you have to create an account with Sumo after you install.
  4. Contact Form 7. Create a contact form here and then copy and paste the shortcode that it gives you onto a new page that you create and title Contact.

Advanced

  1. SEO by Yoast. Analyzes your pages and teaches you how to write so that Google can better find your website. Very cool!
  2. Google Analytics by Yoast. Google Analytics is the best free tool for tracking your website users. First create a free account here, then connect to your website with this plugin.

6. Choose Your Theme

Themes drastically affect the way your site looks, so finding the right one for you is important. However, there are so many great free and paid themes it can be overwhelming. Here are a few I recommend.

Free Themes for Author Websites

PageLine. This free theme gives you a huge amount of control over every element of your website, and the best part is that you don’t need to know any code to use it. You can download it here or install it from your Appearance > Themes page.

Recommended Themes for Author Websites

You get what you pay for, people always say, and while that’s somewhat true for blogs, I think you can go a very long way with a free theme. Personally, I used PageLines for this very website for years. BUT there are a few things free themes aren’t the best at. They tend to be slower to load, for example, and not as feature rich as some paid themes. Plus, the two themes below are really cool.

Divi. If you prefer a “What You See Is What You Get” editor for your website, Divi is amazing. It allows you to edit font sizes, colors, spacing, and more all from the user-facing side of your site. After using many different themes for years, this is the theme we settled on for The Write Practice. You can get Divi here.

Tribe. A premium theme built by author Jeff Goins, this theme gives you what you need to build an author website and nothing else. Perfect if you want something simple but functional. You can get Tribe here.

Custom Themes. Alternatively, you can hire a web designer to build you a custom theme. This is a great option if you don’t have an eye for design and/or don’t have the time to do it. Designers cost anywhere between a few hundred bucks to $1,000 for an experienced designer to $3,000+ for a high-end designer.

7. Create Your Header

Headers can be a simple logo, like ours on The Write Practice. Or an image of the author’s name like Elizabeth Gilbert’s site. Or a full width image like Gillian Flynn’s site.

Building an Author Website: Elizabeth Gilbert's Header

Building an Author Website: Gillian Flynn's Header

You can hire a designer for this, but it’s easier to create these on your own with Canva than you’d think. Here’s how:

  1. Before you can start, you need to find out the dimensions your header needs. This is determined by your theme, so check your theme’s settings. For reference, Elizabeth Gilbert’s header is 308 px wide by 29 px tall (px stands for pixels, which is the most common unit of measurement for websites).
  2. Go to Canva.com, create a free account or log in with your Facebook account, and then select “Use custom dimensions” (see screenshot). Building an Author Website: Creating a Header on Canva
  3. Enter your dimensions (e.g. 308 by 40, since Canva doesn’t allow dimensions smaller than 40).
  4. Create your logo! I recommend keeping it simple for now with just your name on a white background.
    Building an Author Website: Creating a Header with Canva 2
  5. Last, download your image (preferably as a PNG file) and then upload it into your theme!

8. Add Your Core Pages

After you install your theme, don’t obsess over the design right now. It takes a long time to get a website looking the way you want it to, but for now just focus on getting the broad elements setup. Your number one goal, remember, is to build your email list, so getting the simplest website possible to start collecting email addresses is ideal.

Home Page. Your website will default to displaying a blog, but for your author website, I recommend creating a custom home page. Take a look at Step 2 for the elements you’ll want to include here: for example, a featured book image (which you can create with Canva), email list sign up form (which we’ll talk about next), endorsements/testimonials, and link to your blog. A good model for this to start is Jeff Goins’s home page, because it’s fairly simple, text based, and doesn’t require a lot of image design work.

About Page. One of your most visited pages, this is where you’ll share a short bio. As you write your About page, remember that new readers don’t care about you; they care about themselves and the books they like to read. Don’t write out your full life story. Share only the information your reader will be interested in to discover whether or not your writing will be a good fit for them.

I like Brad Thor’s About Page as a good model for this, especially his strong brand tagline: “Brad has been called ‘the master of thrillers,’ and ‘America’s favorite author.’ His bestselling novels have been published in over 30 countries.”

Books Page. Simple a page with images of all your books and links to where readers can buy them. TIP: Embed Kindle instant book previews so readers can start reading your book right from your website. Here’s how.

Contact Page. Give readers the ability to contact you by creating a page with a contact form. Start by installing the plugin Contact Form 7 if you haven’t already. A “Contact” menu item will appear on your dashboard menu. Create a new contact form or use/edit the default one that’s pre-installed. Copy and paste the shortcode into a new page that you title Contact.

Editing the Menu

Depending on your theme, the menu on your site may automatically add each page you create. Either way, it’s a good idea to create a custom menu so you can have more control over what the menu includes. Here’s how:

  1. On the dashboard, go to Appearance > Menu.
  2. Click the button to create a new menu.
  3. Add the pages or custom links you want (e.g. Home, About, Books, Contact).
  4. Click the box to choose where the menu will appear, usually primary menu or secondary menu.
  5. Save it and then go to your homepage to make sure it looks like you want it to.

9. Set Up Your Email List

Your email list is one of the main reasons you’re doing all of this, and your newsletter signup form could be considered the most important element on your website.

First, you have to choose an email newsletter provider. Here I usually recommend Mailchimp, because it’s free for your first 2,000 subscribers. Mailchimp is a great company, and a very friendly service. That being said, personally I find it to be a little clunky and hard to use. We use Convertkit, and while I highly recommend them for authors, it’s a paid service and it can be pretty expensive. Your email list is a good place to invest, though. This should be one of your first upgrades.

Assuming you’re using Mailchimp, you can learn how to create your first email list and sign up form here.

10. Celebrate!

You did it! You created your author website! And if you followed these instructions, it should have only taken you a few hours of work.

Next, you can learn how to write the perfect blog post or simply rest in the glow of your accomplishments!

Do you have an author website? Share a link in the comments so we can see what you’ve created! 

Have a question or did you get stuck? Before you leave a comment, try Googling it or asking your hosting company for help. If you’ve already done that, feel free to leave a comment!

PRACTICE

Don’t have an author website yet and need one? Start with the first step, searching for your domain name. You can use Google’s Domain Search to look for what’s available, and then register it using your preferred platform (e.g. Bluehost, Squarespace, WordPress.com). If you register it, let us know what you chose in the comments! (But if you don’t register it yet, don’t share so no one steals it!)

Good luck!

Joe Bunting is a writer and entrepreneur. He is the author of the #1 Amazon Bestseller Let's Write a Short Story! and the co-founder of Story Cartel.


  • Some great advice for writers starting out. One of my biggest pet peeves is when writers don’t list their past publications in one, easy to find place. Don’t make editors hunt for your work!

    • And even more, don’t make your READERS hunt for your work. Thanks Holly!

      • Oh yeah, readers too, ha. 🙂

  • Chris Tharrington

    Fantastic article and thanks for the detailed instructions. One question: if I already have a WordPress blog site, how do I go about building a website that includes my blog? Thanks.

    • Thanks Chris! What’s your site’s domain?

      • Chris Tharrington

        tharrvader.com. Yes, it is ridiculous, but when I started the blog last year I wasn’t thinking about writing a book, let alone making a writer’s website.

  • Azure Darkness Yugi

    Going to bookmark this for later.

  • Steve Bicker

    I agree with almost everything except your opinion of Wix. It’s cheaper that WordPress, easier to use and the design tools are superior (and there are no Wix ads if you pay the 2nd-tier price which is cheaper than WordPress…)

    As for looking dated, that’s entirely up to the user. There are some very modern and cutting-edge Wix templates and sites out there. No, I don’t work for WIx…

    • You might be right. In my experience, every Wix site I’ve seen has made me angry. Glad it’s working for you!

  • Ilse Mul

    I like the article. Lots of things I recognize! I can recommend a few extra WordPress plugins that are helpful for me:
    * Wordfence: This is to get a better security on your website. There’s both a free version and a paid version. I have the free version installed and it helps greatly with security.
    * Custom Twitter Feeds (if you use Twitter)
    * Instagram Feed (if you use Instagram)
    * TinyMCEAdvanced: Just because it makes writing on your blog a lot easier.
    * Ultimate Social Media PLUS: This will give you the option to float your social media links easily.

    What I missed in your article is an advice to use the publicize connections in Jetpack. These are really helpful to publish your blog article automatically to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and several others with an automated WP link.

    As for the themes, I think the free 2017 Theme that comes with the latest WordPress installation is pretty professional. One of the things I like is the possibility of the parallax scrolling with featured images on the homepage that give you the possibility to really draw attention to new books, for example.

    • Great plugins! As far as publicize, I personally avoid that feature. I prefer to share things manually, especially on Facebook since they penalize links that are shared automatically, limiting your reach.

      • Ilse Mul

        Oh, I didn’t know that about Facebook! Thanks for the tip!

    • Hi Joe, Thank you for this wonderful post. What about blogpost.com from Google? That is what I have now…
      http://www.aninditaswritingright.blogpost.com.
      But I don’t have a email list yet.
      Thank you again. Dita.

  • Phil Mason

    While I’m a somewhat informed WordPress user and love it. This post was very informative and written so even a novice could easily follow it. There were also some extras I was not aware of as well.

    Thanks for the great post…..

  • TerriblyTerrific

    I have been self- publishing. I need to think about starting an author’s website as suggested. Thank you so much for the helpful advice!

    • Keep in mind building your email list is the most important step if you’re self-publishing or going traditional. Your website serves as the place to start building a relationship with your readers, but your email list is where that relationship will grow.

  • Elaine S Bedigian

    Hi Joe,I try to read all your posts, always full of good information. This one is perfect for my situation. I put together a WordPress hosted site a couple of years ago,chose a dumb domain name, put wrote some place-holder pages and published the darn thing. Looked pretty good to me until I did something to totally mess it up. What, I haven’t a clue what. I’ve not been successful in getting telephone help from BlueHost (I don’t do well with chat) but I haven’t given up. I’d love to change the site name to my own as you suggest, then fix the broken parts and make it usable. I should hire a pro, but I can’t afford to do that. Got any recommendations? Another question: must I necessarily buy another domain name?

    • I hear you, Elaine. I’ve broken almost everything you can break. I’ve had good luck with Bluehost’s email tech support but not their phone support, so you might try that. If it’s a wordpress specific question, though, you’d be better served by searching online rather than going to Bluehost, since they can help you with your server but not as much with what you install on it, in this case WordPress.

  • Skryb

    Oh sweet! Thanks, Joe! I tried a site with Wix and felt it was easy enough, but figure I just over-complicated things. My ‘authors website’ became more of a scrapbook of different things. I lost interest fast.

    • There’s definitely a temptation to make your website about everything you’re interested in. But I recommend keeping your author website focused. And then if you want to share about your other interests, you can always build a new site for that.

  • elaine

    Well, Joe, I got to thinking, and searching–and I eventually found a place to start. I Think I have repaired most of the damage I did the first time around. Not all, though. I still don’t understand the animal very well, but it’s beginning to look a little like a real website. BlueHost has a link to WordPress tutorials I’d not seen before, and I found a god deal of help there.
    I never would have tried again except your post made it seem so easy–and I’m sure it is even if you’ve failed a couple of times before.
    I really appreciate your post!

    • Ilse Mul

      I don’t use BlueHost, but normally you should be able to download the original theme files from the WordPress.org website. Once you have replaced those files, it’s best if you create a child theme best on the theme you like best and make any changes in the child theme. 🙂

      Good luck!

    • Oh good, Elaine. And yes, there are a ton of free resources out there to help. Google is your best friend when you’re building your website. I use it myself all the time when I get stuck. Good luck!

  • Jola Olofinboba

    Great article Joe! I really appreciate your detailed instructions on building an Author Website. This is exactly what I needed some eight months ago when I wanted to set up a website for blogging. I wasted a lot of time, money and effort trying to register one. I eventually succeeded in registering the domain jolabobas.com with WordPress through Bluehost. However, I’m sad to say that it has remained dormant ever since. I will follow your instructions in this article to reactivate it. Thanks so much.
    Best wishes, Jola

  • Selma Writes

    I have a website. Did the whole thing myself. It was a total nightmare for this unsavvy introvert. intricaciesandfollies.com is the name I chose for it… I joined twitter in mid-January 2017. @SelmaWrites Felt it limiting. Opened the website 2 weeks later hoping to attract the masses. “If you build it they will come” Wrong! I don’t know how I did it. I think I just went to WordPress homepage (I don’t even know about Bluehost–I have no idea whose services I’m employing.) the theme I settled on was a default theme. I’m sure I skipped that step. Then six weeks ago I changed it. It took me four, FOUR, quatro, QUATRO hours to do it. I was in tears. And in the end— I had upgraded to ‘business’ “”expensive”” why did I go for business? The instructor on the video said I needed a plugin that I could get only with business package. Waste! Wasted money that I don’t have. I hate it. I don’t know how to rectify what I’ve done. And I have no traffic but this time it’s because I haven’t posted in the longest time. I don’t have the TOOLS to deal with WP. I want someone to do it for me… I’m so bummed! And clueless and poor! Wish I had seen your article in February. *tears* thanks Joe.

    • I hear you, Selma. For me, learning all of this stuff came with a lot of tears and frustration, and it took a lot more than four hours! I’m sorry you had to go through that though. You can still switch to a self-hosted wordpress.org site though, if that’s something you want. If I were you, I would give your current site some time, and then when you’re ready to upgrade, move to wordpress.org.

      • Selma Writes

        Thanks for taking the time to reply to me Joe. I saw that .org and .com. Don’t get the difference. Anyway, I don’t think I’m up to dealing with that for the time being. I acted prematurely there. I need the exposure to the “terms used in this writer’s world” and a better understanding of “how to use them”. For the rest of this year, I will try to become a writer. Thank you for all you do Joe. You and your team are inspiring people like me. I’m glad I found you. Blessings. Selma.

  • Suberb post Joe!

  • Val Amant

    Hello fellow writers,
    I’ve been a web developer since 1993 with hundreds of websites to my credit for clients and a writer since December 2014 with 70 reads to my credit, love stories, at the time of this post. That being said:

    Here are some things you want to keep in mind:

    GOOGLE OWNS THE World Wide Web, hence, OWNS YOU. They service 64% of all searches today down from 84%. Bing (Microsoft) and Yahoo are somewhere around 7-8%. All the others are approximately 1% aside from the fact that they buy rights to GOO’s data.

    So #1 – BOW DOWN TO GOOGLE, KISS THEIR FEET, SCREW GOD AND EVERYONE ELSE. Next, keep an eye on Bing and Yahoo, something to do with more than one egg in your basket, eggs break easily.

    #2 – building your website is 1% of your BUDGET. If you pay anymore, what’s that song, “Don’t be a Fool” !?! ALL YOUR MONEY NEEDS TO BE GOING TO KISSING GOOGLE’S ASS.

    If you doubt me, back in the early days, the GOO boys each had 18 BILLION DOLLARS in their back pocket. How do you compare? So, speaking from that perspective heed my words.

    GOOGLE has wicked orgasms every now and then. The last one was “RESPONSIVE”. So, is your website RESPONSIVE?” The current one is SPEED. No not METH, rather how long does your website take to appear in your user’s CELL phone?

    The website you are reading here says 7 rated by GOOGLE as “fair” with an anticipated loss of 25% clients. Now, the only problem with GOOGLE’S TEST is, I tested one of my websites three times in a row. a) 10 – your website speed sucks, losing 79% of your audience, b) 4 – fair losing 15% of your audience and c) 2 – WHOA COWBOY! with a loss of LOW audience.

    So, go figure? Three different responses from GOOGLE’S test website in less than a minute.

    #3 – your website can look like shit, I mean, plain Jane, as long as you follow GOOGLE’S RULES, and spend LOTS of time/money/energy on keywords, links, content, etc, how your website looks doesn’t matter unless your audience is duh! So, okay, throw pictures on it without slowing your website down BUT be sure to ALT TAG your picture AND be sure to NAME your picture with KEYWORDS.

    Do NOT name your picture, “IMAGE ONE” instead, name it “valamant-author-lovestories-tattoo.jpg” You will SEE you PIC in GOOGLE IMAGE SEARCH hopefully up on top.

    Listen, you are NOT creating your website for YOU, you are creating it for your potential readers, clients, customers. So, keep THAT in mind.

    Keep it ABOVE the FOLD – when your website pops up, what do you see, read, learn in the first 3 seconds? I should know EXACTLY what you are SELLING me ABOVE the FOLD in the first 3 seconds. If I DO NOT see what I want then, I’m gone, baby. I don’t have time to waste, I’d rather be WRITING.

    METADATA – give EACH PAGE a TITLE and a DESCRIPTION in your meta tags. Don’t ask, just DO IT – using KEYWORDS (what the page is about)

    WATCH SEO snake oil vendors. IT’s mostly ALL FRAUD. Be very, very careful.

    USE CMS – back end content management. You can edit your website if you’re in your office, home, on a plane, at the bar, in the airport waiting on your delayed flight, at the bar, or at grandma’s house.

    USE FORMS – secured with required=”required” and escape from GOOGLE’S current NOT-SECURE ADVERTISEMENT on your website (because SSL certificates cost LOTS of money). There are some “tricks” out there that work very well and are compliant, avoiding the NOT SECURE WEBSITE google loves to label you with.

    DOMAIN –
    Okay name is good but everyone has a name, ho hum, 9 BILLION NAMES.

    Hence but a KEYWORD in your domain such as “VALAMANTAUTHOR.COM” “VALAMANTWRITER.COM” “VALAMANTNOVELS.COM”

    you get the idea.

    There is much, much more but the above will get you going and always remember the group called K.I.S.S.

    KEEP IT SIMPLE SWEETHEART!

    Be HaPpY!
    Val

  • B R Maycock

    Can I ask what you think a book blogger should do in terms of an author website? Is it okay to incorporate everything onto your blog (WordPress.com)? Great great post as always!

    • The bare minimum is to have an email signup. Even better if you give people a free thing if they join your email list, like a short story or even one of your books. If you have any books published, a book page would be good. And a bio. You can put that all on one page or you can split it into three different page. But that’s a solid foundation. You can have a blog too, if you’re ready to commit to blogging semi-regularly.

      • B R Maycock

        Thanks so much, the blog is regular, I just need to get more books out!(Just the one at the moment!) Thanks again!

  • WordPress.com is a free blog hosting site. As with any free services site, including blogger.com, they can change their rules, their functionality or go away without notice.

    Best bet: Get your own domain name. Even if you don’t use the domain name now, get it and have it in the eventuality that you suddenly need it. (And also so someone else doesn’t register the name you want and it’s forever lost to you.)

    Will

    • Great point, Will. It’s important to have your domain, even you’re not ready to build your website now.

  • Judy Peterman Blackburn

    Wish I would have read this first. I have a website at judy-blackburn.com but as you can see I made a mistake with the hyphen because my name wasn’t available. My question would be is there a way to fix this or do I just live with it or I know I could start a whole new site? My other question is what to put on it. I don’t have a book yet. I do have some short stories which I’ve put on my site. And I’ve written, in installments my life with writing so far, but thinking about writing content at least once a week, I see myself running out of things to write. I’m not a writing teacher and no real expertise in this area. I just want to write my stories and sell them, entertain and hope my words could give encouragement or be fun to read. Thanks for a great post. I will refer back to it a lot. 🙂

    • It definitely is possible to change it, but it’s not easy. If you found a new domain, you can transfer your site to it pretty easily. The hard part is that any links you have pointing back at your site would then be broken. You can fix this automatically with Find+Replace in the database, but even then you often have a few mistakes. I’ve transferred sites several times and it’s always easier than I think it will be but there are a few small things that end up being broken for much longer than they should. All that’s to say, if you can find a new domain you like better and you can hire someone to help you, then go for it. If not, a hyphen in your domain is not the end of the world.

  • Very good help for getting a website, Joe!

  • Joe, my author website is galaxytalltales.com. But I’ve been ignoring it because I post short stories on Medium. I have more followers on Medium and Quora than anywhere else. My email list is related to my business, not fiction writing. I have 900+ names on it, but not for my writing. So I have to start pulling these various forums together and focusing on my author site.

  • Luthman Wanda

    HI, I don’t know if I registered my google name but I think so. I’m so not computer savvy. I went to google domain and chose a name and I paid a fee. I mainly did it so I could have an acceptable email for Mailchimp which was somehow related to having my own domain on Google. Can you help clarify this for me?

    If I have registered my domain name on Google then I don’t need to pay for another one through BlueHost, correct?

    Thank you for this post! It’s incredibly helpful. I will be returning to it as I start building a website.

    I have been wanting to get a website for awhile now. I have a blog that I post regularly on and have all those elements on it (contact form, reviews, media releases, widgets with my books, social media follow buttons, pop up email opt-in, etc. with free giveaway for signing up, etc) so I haven’t gone down this road because it’s free. However, I don’t think I can build SEO on a blog site. I use WordPress so I will definitely be using WordPress and feel fairly comfortable with it.

  • Sonya Ramsey

    I started creating a website a it became difficult so I stopped. However with your instructions directions I will persue this goal again.

  • I’d already launched my website with Wix before reading this post. That’s because I’m still a student and unable to pay any bills from a higher-quality host. But, oh well, when I get a job I can switch. Here’s my site: https://kawiriacreed.wixsite.com/theteenagewriter

  • Evelyn Sinclair

    I found this information fascinating. I’m not yet ready to publish, but did build a successful website in the past for a Scottish charity. I used a free website builder called Spanglefish, and might be tempted to use it again as it was very flexible. I will also store the current information and come back to it in the future. Thanks Joe.

  • MaryJoM

    Thank you so much for this, Joe! It’s detailed and should help all of us newbies to do it right. I had used WordPress some time ago, but never finished it up. Now that I’m working on publishing a memoir through Kindle Direct Publishing, your timing is superb. Although, I suppose I should have done the website some time ago. Oh well, better late than never.

  • TerriblyTerrific

    Good idea! Thank you!

  • TerriblyTerrific

    Gonna have to start one soon. I want to be more professional.

  • Agreed: free Weebly just does not support a good blog.

    I try to print out anything that takes more than a minute or two to read anyway, and like a printer-friendly web site with minimal graphics…I like my Blogspot. (priscillaking dot blogspot)

    I keep promising myself I’m going to make the time to pull the Blogspot and Live Journal (cat-sanctuary dot livejournal) together but so far haven’t done it. Currently they’re two separate blogs. The idea is that each Blogspot post (of mine) should have an active Amazon link, and LJ will be, for those who don’t like Amazon cookies, image-free. (A *lot* of the Blogspot posts were created while Amazon was providing its own links for affiliate blogs.)

    But I have to warn people…some sites just never have worked well with the servers available in my part of the world. WordPress is one of them. Lots of people love WordPress but there’ve been times when I couldn’t even get in to *read* it.

    For those building their own sites…there are people who like lots of pictures and audiovisual content, and people who just want to print out the words. There’s no reason not to have web sites, or parts of a web site, that suit each kind of visitor, but for authors I’d guess that text should take priority over images. I know I’m turned off by an author blog with a slick graphics-heavy “landing page”!

    This page, for those who may be wondering, seems to strike a good balance.