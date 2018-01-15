3 Inspiring Writing Prompts to Find Your Character’s Voice

Great characters feel real. They talk, act, and respond to stress in ways we recognize, with their own personal character voice. We can relate to them because they seem human.

To write a character that leaps off the page, we need to know her deeply. We need to understand her thoughts and feelings. If our audience is going to empathize with her, we have to first.

I find it easy to write characters who are like me, who see the world like I see it. Unfortunately, if all my characters are like me, my books are going to be pretty predictable. If we want our characters to stand out, we are going to have to write some who are different than us, to find a unique character voice for each one that’s different from our own.

Here are three tricks I use to develop characters so they sound less like me and more like themselves:

1. Put your character on the couch.

In therapy, people talk freely about their inner thoughts and feelings. To get to know your character, pretend to be her therapist. Imagine she walks into your office and sits down on a couch across from you.

Start the session with the question, “Thanks for coming in today. What do you want to talk about?” As your character talks, make sure you get to the heart of her concerns with questions like “How does that make you feel?” and “What were you thinking when that happened?”

Additionally, when your character says something you find unusual or exaggerated, ask your character to elaborate on it. One way to do this is to reflect back to your character what she said. “So what I hear you saying is …” This will give your character the opportunity to think through what she said and comment on her own thoughts and feelings.

Focus on writing the dialogue only. Don’t worry about how your character is sitting or what the room looks like. Just ask your character questions and let her talk.

2. Write your character’s morning routine.

The point of writing your character’s morning routine is to get a feeling for what your character is like when the spotlight isn’t on her, when life is mundane. If you know how your character acts and feels under normal circumstances, you will get a better feel for how they are when circumstances force them to change. The transformation you write for her will be clearer.

What’s the first thing your character does when she wakes up? Does she love mornings or hate them? What does she think when she first looks in the mirror? Does she brush her teeth before or after breakfast? How does she fix her coffee? What does she eat? Is it the same thing every morning or does she try and change it up?

Answer these questions by writing a scene that starts with your character waking up in the morning.

3. Create a mood spectrum.

During a story, your character is going to face a lot of different circumstances. Some of these situations will make your character happy. Some of them will make your character upset.

Draw a line on a piece of paper. On the left side of the line write, “Terrible Mood.” One the right, write, “Amazing Mood.” Then, in the middle, write the words, “Normal Mood.”

Under the words “Normal Mood,” write six adjectives that describe how your character behaves when everything is routine. How does your character act under ordinary circumstances?

Now, imagine your character just got fantastic news. Write six adjectives under the words “Amazing Mood” that describe how your character behaves when everything is going her way.

Finally, imagine something awful happened and your character is incredibly sad. Write six adjectives under the words “Terrible Mood.”

Your final step is to put the whole picture together. Starting in the middle, read your line out loud to yourself.

“When my character is in a normal mood, she is _______________. When good things happen and she is in an amazing mood, she is _______________; but when bad things happen and she is in a terrible mood, she is _______________.”

Now pick an event that would move your character from a normal mood to an extreme mood. Write that scene and convey your character’s transformation.

Your Characters Are Unique

Be adventurous and create a diverse set of characters that act, think, feel, and respond to things differently than you do by getting to know them before you write them. Your audience will be more likely to connect with your characters if you connect with them first.

How do you get to know your character and discover their unique character voice? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Pick one of the three exercises above and spend fifteen minutes doing it. Post your work in the comments so we can all enjoy it.

Jeff Elkins
Jeff Elkins

Jeff Elkins is a writer who lives Baltimore with his wife and five kids. If you enjoy his writing, he’d be honored if you would subscribe to his free monthly newsletter. All subscribers receive a free copy of Jeff’s urban fantasy novella “The Window Washing Boy.”


  • Azure Darkness Yugi

    My character is groggy when she wakes up, The very first thing she does is eat breakfast. She can’t do anything unless she has food in her. Because she’s half asleep, eats kind of messy. One done, does some morning stretches. Then turns on the TV watch some cartoons as her sister takes hours in the bathroom. If her sister takes too long she’ll fall back to sleep and wont wake up unless food is involved. Or if her sister jumps on her. When it’s her turn to use the bathroom spends a maximum of five minutes. If clothes her not prepared for her in advance she’ll still wear the clothes she woke up in.

    • I love the description. Do you feel like it helps you get a feel for her? How does she change when she is stressed?

      • Azure Darkness Yugi

        It does big time. Under stressful situations her dark nature awakens because she’s apart of an alien race that only cares about two things, battle and conquest. Her race is called the race with many faces. That’s why she has an appearance of a human. Her biggest struggle is to keep her alien nature under control.

        • I love the contrast between her mundane and her coming alive in the action. That’s going to be a great character. Your dialog should really pop.

  • Thanks so much for this! I have trouble making my characters 3D and lively, they usually lack unending intricacies that make us human. I can’t wait to try these and see some results!