20 Christmas Gifts for Writers in 2017

13 comments

Are you not sure what to get the writer friend in your life for Christmas? Would you like help with a list of gift ideas? They probably already have their two front teeth, so that is not an option.

Do not worry. Here is a collection of Christmas gifts for writers that will help you find the perfect present. And if you would like more ideas, you can check out this list from 2016.

1. Tote Bag Made Out of Recycled Billboards ($44)

A bag for book lovers made out of recycled billboards. Each bag is one of a kind, just like the writer in your life. They are an original, and so are the bags. You might even get a bag with lettering on it!

Choose your one-of-a-kind bag from Rareform here.

2. Moleskin ($18)

Christmas Gifts for WritersThis is a classic hardcover notebook, with cream acid-free pages and an elastic closure. A place to write down your ideas and random thoughts.

Get your notebook here. 

3. Library Card Socks ($10)

Do you miss the days of checking out books from the library when they stamped the inside of the book with the due date? Wear these comfortable socks to relive the memories.

Purchase your socks here.

4. Rite in the Rain All-Weather Notebook 4 3/4 by 7 1/2 ($44)

This notebook will help the adventurous writer in your life write down their ideas in the middle of a rainstorm. Rite in the Rain has been defying Mother Nature since 1916.

Buy your waterproof notebook here.

5. Rite in the Rain All-Weather Mechanical Pencil ($13)

The lead is 1.1 mm thick for smooth. bold lines for writing down notes in any weather condition. I have to give this list to my husband. I really want this pencil with the matching notebook for Christmas.

Get your pencil here. 

6. Magnetic Poetry

When you are cooking supper and you want to be creative, but are not close to your typewriter, write poetry on your fridge with magnetic words.

Get your Original Magnetic Poetry here. Or, give your writer more storytelling fodder with a themed kit like this Book Lover box of words.

7. “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe Scarf ($48)

The entire poem, American made, has been printed on black fabric, soft 100% cotton jersey knit. If you forgot to bring a book on your bus ride, you can read your scarf. And if “The Raven” is not your style, you can choose your favorite work of literature on scarves, gloves, shirts, and even baby blankets.

Get your poem scarf here.

8. A Scarf Printed With Your Own Writing ($49)

Christmas Gifts for WritersYes, that’s right, you can upload your own writing on an infinity scarf. Lots of colors available. You could even put a love letter on a scarf, or write, “Will you marry me?” Or you could write “I love cats” one thousand times.

Click here to design your own scarf on Lithographs.

9. An 8GB Digital Audio Sound Recorder  ($30)

This tiny device has enough space to holds up to 560 hours of audio files. When you want to make sure you have exact quotes in an interview, or want to record your ideas when you can’t write them down, use a voice recorder. I want one.

Order yours here. 

10. Tom Bihn Small Café Bag ($65)

Would you like a small bag to carry your Moleskin or Rite in the Rain notebook in? It is made of 1000 denier Cordura® exterior, and it is made in America. I have one of the larger messenger bags to fit in a large notebook, or a small cat.

Get your bag here.

11. RFID Blocking Passport Pouch, ($25)

Or maybe you are traveling and need a a pouch to protect your passport and credit cards. Traveling is a great way to get inspiration for your writing, and Tom Bihn also has you covered.

Protect your passport and credit cards here.

12. Your Own Writing

This could be a great gift for a writer. It’s also a great gift from a writer. The people you care about will love receiving a story or letter you wrote just for them.

Get inspiration for writing as a gift here.

Books for Writers

A writer can never have too many books. Here are some of our favorite tomes you might add to your writer’s collection:

13. Story by Robert McKee

Robert McKee published Story on November 25th, 1997, using material from his Story Seminars. His alumni have won sixty Oscars. If you don’t have time to fly to London, Paris, New York or L.A to take his three-day seminar, read his book.

It is my favorite book on story structure. Get your copy here. 

14. The Chicago Manual of Style, 17th Edition ($70)

For writers who care about getting the details right. The latest edition has updated sections for electronic communication, and a complete updated grammar section with an expanded glossary of problematic words and phrases and a new section on syntax as well as updated guidance on gender-neutral pronouns and bias-free language.

I have mine behind my desk. You can get yours here.

15. The Story Grid by Shawn Coyne

Shawn Coyne spent over twenty-five years as an editor in New York publishing houses before writing The Story Grid. In this writer’s manual, he lays out his entire process of editing a story. If you want to understand how stories work or how to make yours better, you should definitely read this book.

You can get your copy here.

Writing Gifts From The Write Practice

We’ve made it our mission to help people become better writers through deliberate practice, and we have a variety of great books, courses, and programs to help. Check them out for your Christmas wishlist!

16. Becoming Writer, Premium Workshopping Community ($150 yearly membership)

Writing can feel like an isolated, lonely activity—but it doesn’t have to be. When you join together in community with other writers, the support, encouragement, accountability, and feedback you’ll get will keep you motivated and help you grow.

In Becoming Writer, you can post chapters of your book or short stories and get the feedback you need to grow as a writer. You’ll also get weekly deadlines so you don’t get stagnant in your writing. Finally, we’ll connect you to our partner publications, like Short Fiction Break literary magazine, so your writing can get the attention it deserves.

You can sign up for the community here.

17. 100 Day Book Challenge (starts at $400)

Write a Book in 100 DaysDo you dream of writing a book? This program is designed to get you to finish it.

With scientifically proven motivation techniques, practical writing lessons, and accountability straight from our team, if you want to finish your book, the 100 Day Book Challenge will give you the best possible chance.

Our next semester will start in the new year. You can reserve your spot here.

18. Scrivener Superpowers by M. G. Herron ($10)

Christmas Gifts for WritersScrivener Superpowers is not just another how-to-use software book. It’s an entertaining, easy-to-read, deeply helpful guide that will teach you to take your story from concept to completion using the most cutting-edge writing program available.

You can get your copy here.

19. Let’s Write a Short Story! by Joe Bunting ($10)

Christmas Gifts for WritersShort stories have been the training ground for writers for almost two centuries.

Let’s Write a Short Story! will help take your dreams of a writing career and turn them into practical steps toward achieving those dreams. If you’ve ever wanted to see your name in print, this book will help you make it happen.

Get your copy here.

20. 15 Days to Write and Submit a Short Story Workbook ($10)

Christmas Gifts for WritersThe companion workbook to the bestselling Let’s Write a Short Story, this workbook will hold your hand through the process of writing, editing, and getting your short story published.

Get your copy here.

What writing-related gifts are on your Christmas list? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Think of a character in your work in progress. Then, write out his or her Christmas wishlist. List at least ten things. When you’re finished, post their list in the comments section. Let’s see what we can learn about your character from what they want for Christmas. If you post, be sure to comment on a few wishlists from other writers.

Have fun and happy writing!

Pamela Hodges
Pamela Hodges

Pamela writes stories about art and creativity to help you become the artist you were meant to be. She would love to meet you at pamelahodgs.com.


  • Azure Darkness Yugi

    Ling Night’s super awesome Christmas list
    1: 100 ton weights
    2: New weighted clothes (ripped the last one)
    3: Orange martial arts gi
    4: Red martial arts gi
    5: Blue martial arts gi
    6: Black martial arts gi
    7: white martial arts gi
    8: Orange martial arts gi
    9: My sister’s special dish
    10: Strength to protect my sister

    • 709writer

      Wow this is a great list – your character’s a martial artist! I have great respect for those who do traditional martial arts. Sounds like Ling practices a lot, since number 2 says the last set of weighted clothes was ripped.

      And does number 1 mean Ling wants 100 1-ton weights, or just a couple of 100-ton weights? : ) Either one means Ling is pretty strong!

      And PS: Yu-gi-oh rocks so I really like your picture!

      • Azure Darkness Yugi

        Thanks and Ling is strong. She has super human strength.

    • Hello Azure Darkness Yugi,
      Thank you for sharing Ling Night’s Christmas list. From your list I see that she loves her sister, she wants strength and her sister’s favorite food, not her own favorite food.
      Because she is asking for a variety of colors she is either a beginner, and she has confidence to need all of the colors, or they are for her sister who is just starting out.
      I didn’t realize how much you can see about a character by what they want.
      xo
      Pamela

      • Azure Darkness Yugi

        Your welcome. The reason why Ling has so many martial arts uniforms is because that all she wears.

  • 709writer

    Julia’s Christmas Wish List:

    1. a loving family
    2. a new coat
    3. new blades for ice skates
    4. climbing shoes
    5. tickets to the ice-skating show
    6. new purple hair ribbons
    7. a crossword puzzle book
    8. flower-print oven mitts
    9. a personalized coffee mug
    10. gardener’s handbook

    I’d love comments or feedback on what type of person you all think Julia is!

    And Pamela, you’re an inspiration to me; you’re so kind and down to earth that when you post, I feel like we’re talking face to face! Thank you!

    • Hello 709writer,
      Julie might be a foster child, or an orphan. She has no income of her own, I assume she is a child. She likes sports, ice skating, and climbing. Her needs are practical, she doesn’t ask for nail polish or make-up, or a video game.

      We can tell a lot a person by what they don’t say, sometimes more than by what they do say.
      She likes to think, perhaps read, as she asked for a crossword puzzle book.

      She likes to cook. She did ask for purple hair ribbons and oven mitts with a flower-print. Which shows a desire for… hmmm, being pretty? feminine? The personalized coffee mug, shows her need to be an individual. To have something of her own, like a family.
      And she likes to garden.
      How did I do? I guess some of these are obvious. 🙂
      Thank you for your kind comment. You are very welcome. 🙂 I hope you are well.
      xo
      Pamela

      • 709writer

        Thank you Pamela! Yes, Julia is an orphan and she’s thirteen, your assessment is spot on! I appreciate you responding and I hope you’re doing well, too. : )

  • Prince Ydnar Velonza

    Kiffer’s Wish List:

    1. Get a ticket for tour in USA.
    2. Bring my local stuff (Davao City, Philippines) from Texas, USA.
    3. Get a ticket from upcoming concert of Katy Perry.
    4. Learn an English language.
    5. Teach a Filipino language from United States.
    6. Get a new laptop for my research.
    7. Get a notebook and ball pen/pencil (like the gift stuff here in The Write Practice) to make my writing skills better.
    8. Get a Christmas bonus.
    9. Be a professional writer. Last, but not the least;
    10. Be a good boy.

    • Hello Prince Ydnar Velonza,
      The pencil here will help you write in the rain. But writing will make your skills better, not what pencil you use. 🙂
      Keep writing. I hope you are well.
      xo
      Pamela

  • Hi Terribly Terrific,
    So happy you liked the list.
    Which item struck you as “Uppity” 🙂 I bought a few other notebooks that were not a Moleskin, and the pages just slid out, it wasn’t sewn together but glued.
    Hope you are well.
    xo
    Pamela

    • TerriblyTerrific

      Hi, there. Love the list. Just thought some were a little too pricey.

  • The marketing world hates me. I have everything I really need for the rest of my life except for M-O-N-E-Y (and things one regularly uses it to buy, e.g. food and electricity). So, don’t buy me another bit of clutter–unless it’s your new book, or your friend’s new book, which you’re paying me to review!

    What I want for Christmas is paying customers!