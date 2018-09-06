A Writing Habit Is Better Than Discipline

But before I tell more about the challenge, let me tell you why we’re doing this:

Every day, I get emails from people saying, “I want to be a writer, but I don’t have the discipline to finish anything.”

And I get that because that’s where I was. Strike that. That’s where I AM all the time. Even after finishing seven books, I still struggle daily with discipline.

That’s why I like habit so much more than discipline. A habit is something you do without thinking. You don’t have to be disciplined to have a habit. You just do it.

How do you kickstart a habit, though? Well, one way is to focus on it for a short period of time, like seven days; get a group together, like this community; and make building the habit a fun challenge! So that’s what we’re going to do!

Announcing Our 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge

I’m really excited to announce our 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge, which we’re beginning next week!

This challenge will help you kickstart a daily habit of writing. If you want to write a book, start a blog, or even just spend more time writing creatively, this writing challenge is for you.

What makes this even more fun is that we’re going to do the challenge together as a community.

Are you in? Here’s how this will work: