7 Day Creative Writing Challenge

by | 60 comments

You want to become a writer, but you’re not sure how to stay disciplined. But now that it’s 2018, you’re ready to commit and focus on your writing (or refocus). Where do you start?

Well, that’s where our 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge comes in!

7 Day Creative Writing Challenge

But before I tell more about the challlenge, let me tell you why we’re doing this:

A Writing Habit Is Better than Discipline

Every day, I get emails from people saying, “I want to be a writer, but I don’t have the discipline to finish anything.”

And I get that because that’s where I was. Strike that. That’s where I AM all the time. Even after finishing seven books, I still struggle daily with discipline.

That’s why I like habit so much more than discipline. A habit is something you do without thinking. You don’t have to be disciplined to have a habit. You just do it.

How do you kickstart a habit though? Well, one way is to focus on it for a short period of time, like seven days, get a group together, like this community, and make building the habit a fun challenge! So that’s what we’re going to do!

Announcing Our First 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge

I’m really excited to announce our first 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge, which we’re launching later this month!

This challenge will help you kickstart a daily habit of writing. If you want to write a book, start a blog, or even just spend more time writing creatively, this writing challenge is for you.

What makes this even more fun is that we’re going to do the challenge together as a community.

Are you in? Here’s how this will work:

WRITING CHALLENGE RULES

  1. On January 22, the challenge will begin.
  2. If you join, each day you’ll write 1,000 words or more.
  3. You can write about whatever you want: a new story, a chapter in your book, or even just 1,000 words of free writing.
  4. At the end of each day, you’ll let us know how many words you wrote that day.
  5. We’ll send you daily emails to encourage you.
  6. We’ll open a Facebook group where we can all talk about our writing process.
  7. At the end of the 7 days, you’ll have written 7,000 words, enough for a few chapters in a book or a short story or two! More importantly, you’ll have begun your daily writing habit!

How does it sound? Ready to get started?

SIGN UP FOR THE FREE WRITING CHALLENGE

If you’re ready to kickstart your creative writing in 2018, you can sign up for the 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge here. Let’s make 2018 the year you become a writer!

I’m in!

Looking forward to writing with you!

PRACTICE

Your practice today comes in two parts:

First, sign up for the challenge!

Then, create an intention for how you’ll write every day. Where will you write? When will you write? How long will you write? Be specific!

Share your intention in the comments section, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Don’t miss out!

The 7 Day Creative Writing challenge begins on January 23, which is in…

Day(s)

:

Hour(s)

:

Minute(s)

:

Second(s)

I'm in!
Joe Bunting
Joe Bunting

Joe Bunting is a writer and entrepreneur. He is the author of the #1 Amazon Bestseller Let’s Write a Short Story! and the co-founder of Story Cartel. You can follow him on Twitter (@joebunting).


  • Lou Pare-Lobinske

    Is there a charge for this?

  • M

    I’m in! I want to write at my brand new desk and do two 15 minute word sprints for about 1300 words a day!

    • Fantastic! A brand new writing desk sounds like the perfect inspiration for a fresh story.

    • Awesome! Also, YOU WRITE REALLY FAST! 1,000 words takes me about an hour, if I’m trying to write quickly. 2-1,000,000 hours if I’m letting myself take my time. 😉 Impressed!

  • Krista Frahm Ruskin

    Use 2 writing sessions a day to add 7k words to my novel leftover from NaNoWriMo 2017.

  • Mary

    What a great way to start the year! I will write 500 words when I drink my morning coffee and 500 more with a glass of wine. I have a story to finish and a blog.

    I’ll write at my desk without peeking at social media. I will set a timer for ten minute intervals until my goal is met.

    Good luck everyone. I’m looking forward to reading your intentions.

    Mary

    • Melissa Hayden

      Good luck! Peeking at social media is so hard for me! Maybe you have more self control, but I’ve found success using Forest as a timer to help keep me on track. If you use Chrome there is an extension for it.

    • Great plan! Love the beverage accompaniments!

  • Melissa Hayden

    I’m so excited for this! Every day I drop my roommate off at work at 9:00 and then head to my job, but I don’t start until 9:45, leaving me about 30 minutes to kill. I plan on keeping a notepad and pen in the car so I can use this time to write.

  • Charity Burton Paschall

    I plan to write from my hotel room (I’m a travel nurse) before work everyday. I’m still deciding which unfinished project I will work on…!

    • Excellent plan! Can’t wait to hear what you decide!

  • Rebecca Faehnle

    I’ve always loved writing but life has gotten in the way, it seems like, at every step of the way. Well this year is going to be different. I’m going to sit up on my loft bed, and crack out 1000 words everyday for a new story idea I have. This is really going to help me out!

    • Oh, life will ALWAYS get in the way. But it’s so worth fighting for that time to write! You can do it!

  • Salma

    The timing is perfect! Just a few days after my final exams are over. This will be a great chance to write some stories for my to-be-created blog.

    I just wish I’ll be able to keep up with the daily target.

  • Chris Caselton

    I plan on spending 30 minutes in the morning with my coffee before work writing some and then another 45-60 minutes in the evenings before I had to bed….Im excited to get to work on this book idea I’ve had for a couple years!

    • Awesome plan, Chris! You can make a ton of progress in that time!

  • Nancy Mako

    I plan to write evenings after work; about 6 p.m. or so. The subject will be paying off debt in preparation for retirement. If all goes according to plan, I should have a basic chronicle of relying on God’s faithfulness while learning to live frugally while paying off and staying out of debt through developing good life-long habits rather than strict disciplie.

    • That sounds like an amazing book, Nancy, and super valuable for your readers! Can’t wait to hear how your writing goes!

  • Sausha

    Then, create an intention for how you’ll write every day. will set a timer and start to wr te everyday knowing that i have to do something gives me motivation to do it. Where will you write? I will write at home that’s where i always write or i might switch it up a bit and go to the coffee shop When will you write? 3 to 5 How long will you write? 3 hours

  • Kyla Kreutzer

    I love Mary’s idea of writing with her morning coffee and again with a glass of wine! This challenge is just the push I need. I’ve been wanting to get back into writing, but with two young children (one of which has complex medical needs), I’ve continued to put it off. So my plan is to write at the kitchen table in the morning (the tv may just have to keep the kids occupied for a little while) and again after the kids are in bed!

    • Life always gets in the way of our goals and plans, doesn’t it? I can’t wait to hear how this challenge helps you get into the writing groove! Our contributor Sue is well-versed in stealing writing time around work and parenting, and you might find some helpful tips here: https://thewritepractice.com/steal-time-to-write/

  • Liz Pacini

    I plan to write every morning, first thing after I’m showered and dressed. Not sure what I will write about, but will work on a list of possible subjects between now and then.

    • Awesome plan, Liz! Where will you write? Thinking through your plan in specific detail is super helpful to ensuring you follow through. And glad to hear you’re brainstorming some possible writing projects—that’s why we’re announcing this a couple weeks ahead, so you can pick what you’d really like to write!

  • Kimberly

    This writing challenge is right on time being that I just launched my website yesterday! I will dedicate 30-60 minutes at the beginning of my day for free writing at my desk with my morning brew. I will then dedicate another 30-60 minutes at the end of my day for final touches and edits, which I usually do my from the comfort of my bed. I think that allowing some time in between writing sessions allows you to view your work with fresh eyes. Anyone else agree?

    • Wow! How exciting. I love the idea of two writing sessions, and I definitely agree that it’s good to break up writing and editing. Great idea!

  • We think so too! You can do it!

  • Deb Livesay

    I’m already doing Morning Pages, so plan to use this 1000-word challenge to write some long-overdue letters. I’ll use the scraps of time I have at work. If the letters don’t fill my quota, I will revisit some prompts that have worked well for me in the past. Thanks for this! It will be fun!

    • Awesome, Deb. I did morning pages for several months when I was first getting started writing and had a great time. Morning pages definitely count toward the 1,000 words, btw, but even better if you want to work on something more finished!

  • Great plan, Johanne! So glad you’re taking the challenge!

  • Chantay Jennings

    I love challenges. I will write weekdays at 8pm when I stop working on my business and weekends at 10am after my runs. I will review my writing midday on my lunch break during the week.
    I will write for the novel I started a few years ago and work on copy for my business.

    • That’s great, Chantay! Where will you write? In your office? At a coffee shop? Thinking through “where” is an important part of setting an intention.

  • Melissa Crawford

    I’m planning on writing in the evenings. I get up around 4am to get ready for work, so mornings won’t work. But I should be able to write on my lunch break too!!! So that will help with my word count. I’m looking forward to doing this!!! I need the accountability to get back in the habit

    • Awesome plan, Melissa! The best thing you can do to make sure you actually follow through and write is to create a clear plan ahead of time, so decide which days you’ll write on your lunch break (all of them? 😀 ) and go for it! Our contributor Sue also has some great tips on stealing time to write that you might find helpful: https://thewritepractice.com/steal-time-to-write/ Can’t wait to hear how this challenge boosts your writing habit!

  • Trudy Newell

    Hi all – Like I told Joe when I signed in, I’m not sure I can really do this.

    Nancy, appreciated your comment – Mike and I are two years into retirement and it has been very rough. Maybe I will also write about dealing with finances – and debt – especially once retired. We are retired missionaries – so the crunch is there!

    I’ll begin making my plans. Probably writing in the morning – before and after I take care of the necessaries. I’ll share with Mike, and know he will work with me for this week.

    Looking forward to January 22 – and will keep you posted as I finalize plans.

    • Love that, Trudy. Writing 1,000 words a day is definitely a challenge, but that’s why we made it a week—7 days is an approachable goal. And remember, even if you don’t hit 1,000 every day, ANY writing is better than no writing at all! Even the simple act of sitting down to write every day for seven days in a row will be transformative.

  • Beatriz Garcia Carvajal

    I´ll try to write 45-60 minutes in the morning while enjoying a first coffee and some calm. I am unsure about the topic but I have a hidden story… lets see if it wants to show its head LOL

    • Excellent plan, Beatriz! The magic of writing is as you sit down and just WRITE, that story might just appear!

  • Missy

    I am IN!!!

    • Awesome, Missy! What’s your intention? When and where will you write?

  • Jimi Lynn Coleman

    I’m in, I plan to write outside, possiably inside, but at least 30 min’s to a hour per day; depends on how much I can get done writing.

    • Awesome, Jimi! What time of day will you write? If you plan it into your day ahead of time, you’ll be sure to follow through!

  • Ellie

    I’m going to be writing in my room (as usual) on my laptop, comfortably seated on my bed with a few blankets near my window to look out on the snow. Doing it around noon is the usual habit, so that too! I’ll also be doing it in one sitting, so say, 20 minutes? 30? That’s usually how long it takes me to do around 1000 words.

    • Great plan, Ellie! A bed, blankets, a window, snow—how delightful! Also, it sounds like you’re a really fast writer. That’s amazing! Can’t wait to hear how this turns into a fun habit for you.

  • Emma

    I go to school so I’m probably going to write in the evening, and I’m going to try and finish ( or start ) a 1000 word story competition. On my third draft already, so this should be perfect! I can’t decide on how to write it though ( first second or third person, diary, descriptive, narrative) does anyone have any ways to decide ??

  • chappytwife

    This came at the perfect time as I was just sitting here thinking I should go do some writing. I will write in the afternoons in my home office and work on my blog, my writing assignments and revising my first book.

    • Fantastic plan! I like the flexibility between projects. Can’t wait to hear how this jumpstarts a consistent routine!

  • Blueberry Shortcake

    I plan to write for 5 minutes and do some free writing. I believe in the power of small goals because they’re easy to achieve. Hence, 5 minutes. And once we’ve started writing, we can only write more.

    Something like that. I just want to focus on inspiring myself to actually write without any unnecessary pressure. I trust myself to write more once the opportunity presents itself… which is why I’ve decided to write for 5 minutes.

    • That’s fantastic! Definitely start small, and create a milestone you can achieve. That gives you groundwork to build on over time. Who knows how long you’ll spend writing each day in a month, six months, or a year?

  • COUNTRY FOLK

    I’m excited!! SCARED outta my tiny little pea brain – BUTTTTTT – SUPER EXCITED!! Aaghhhhhh – I’m really going to do this….Yikes!!

  • Michelle Jewell

    This was such a life saver for me. Working on my first novel and I keep doing research and looking up how to’s, and I’ve accomplished little to nothing. I’ve been procrastinating. I have part of the first chapter started, but nervous I’m not good enough. I’m also very undisciplined myself. Thank you so much for this opportunity! I truly needed it. I’m looking forward to being involved with other writers. I’ve never done this before. I am so excited.

    • Oh, all that research can become such a trap! At some point, we have to stop all those fun things we do to procrastinate and actually WRITE. Don’t worry about writing perfectly. To be honest, the first draft will probably be a bit of a mess—and that’s normal! Just take the time every day to put the words on the page. That is a HUGE accomplishment! Can’t wait to see you writing alongside this community!

      • Michelle Jewell

        Thank you for the words of encouragement they truly help. I’m excited to share with everyone and can’t wait to start. Yes, the research does get monotones after a while.

  • Chris Campbell

    I`m in the process of writing my fifth full length book and already do 1000+ words per day. I usually write for a couple of hours each afternoon so this won`t be a problem for me to complete, I hope! A couple of short stories published in local paper and a magazine but nothing on the book front as yet although I`m working on it. I write at home where my PC is.

    • That’s fantastic, Chris! It sounds like you’ve got a strong writing habit going already, and this might be a great energizing boost to keep your momentum up. Can’t wait to hear how the book comes along!

  • Kristine Yarwood

    I’m in. I write daily already, but lately the location & time I plan in advance haven’t been working as well, which is affecting my productivity. I do plan to write either a 15th short story as part of an ongoing series or a completely new short story.
    Looking forward to participating alongside others for the week-long journey!