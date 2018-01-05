You want to become a writer, but you’re not sure how to stay disciplined. But now that it’s 2018, you’re ready to commit and focus on your writing (or refocus). Where do you start?

Well, that’s where our 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge comes in!

But before I tell more about the challlenge, let me tell you why we’re doing this:

A Writing Habit Is Better than Discipline

Every day, I get emails from people saying, “I want to be a writer, but I don’t have the discipline to finish anything.”

And I get that because that’s where I was. Strike that. That’s where I AM all the time. Even after finishing seven books, I still struggle daily with discipline.

That’s why I like habit so much more than discipline. A habit is something you do without thinking. You don’t have to be disciplined to have a habit. You just do it.

How do you kickstart a habit though? Well, one way is to focus on it for a short period of time, like seven days, get a group together, like this community, and make building the habit a fun challenge! So that’s what we’re going to do!

Announcing Our First 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge

I’m really excited to announce our first 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge, which we’re launching later this month!

This challenge will help you kickstart a daily habit of writing. If you want to write a book, start a blog, or even just spend more time writing creatively, this writing challenge is for you.

What makes this even more fun is that we’re going to do the challenge together as a community.

Are you in? Here’s how this will work: