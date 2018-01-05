Well, that’s where our 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge comes in!
But before I tell more about the challlenge, let me tell you why we’re doing this:
A Writing Habit Is Better than Discipline
Every day, I get emails from people saying, “I want to be a writer, but I don’t have the discipline to finish anything.”
And I get that because that’s where I was. Strike that. That’s where I AM all the time. Even after finishing seven books, I still struggle daily with discipline.
That’s why I like habit so much more than discipline. A habit is something you do without thinking. You don’t have to be disciplined to have a habit. You just do it.
How do you kickstart a habit though? Well, one way is to focus on it for a short period of time, like seven days, get a group together, like this community, and make building the habit a fun challenge! So that’s what we’re going to do!
Announcing Our First 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge
I’m really excited to announce our first 7 Day Creative Writing Challenge, which we’re launching later this month!
This challenge will help you kickstart a daily habit of writing. If you want to write a book, start a blog, or even just spend more time writing creatively, this writing challenge is for you.
What makes this even more fun is that we’re going to do the challenge together as a community.
Are you in? Here’s how this will work:
WRITING CHALLENGE RULES
- On January 22, the challenge will begin.
- If you join, each day you’ll write 1,000 words or more.
- You can write about whatever you want: a new story, a chapter in your book, or even just 1,000 words of free writing.
- At the end of each day, you’ll let us know how many words you wrote that day.
- We’ll send you daily emails to encourage you.
- We’ll open a Facebook group where we can all talk about our writing process.
- At the end of the 7 days, you’ll have written 7,000 words, enough for a few chapters in a book or a short story or two! More importantly, you’ll have begun your daily writing habit!
How does it sound? Ready to get started?
