Giveaway: Win a Free Premium Entry to Our Fall Writing Contest!

If you’ve spent much time around The Write Practice, you’ve probably noticed that we love writing contests. Our mission is to help writers grow, and there’s no better way to practice your craft than by entering a writing contest.

Here’s the catch: in order to run the best writing contests we possibly can, contests with the most opportunities for you to grow, we have to charge an entry fee. (Of course, you’ll receive a prize much greater than that fee if your story is selected as the winner!)

But if you’re just getting started, or you’re on a tight budget, even a low entry fee can be a huge barrier. And we’d hate for finances to be the reason you can’t enter a contest.

That’s why we’re excited to give three lucky writers free entry to our Fall Writing Contest!

Why We Love Writing Contests

If you’ve never entered a writing contest before, you might wonder what all the hype’s about. Only a few stories will be chosen as the winners, and you might feel like that’s a long shot for you.

I get that. I’ve entered writing contests before and lost. (I’ve even lost my own writing contest — twice!) I know how disappointing it is to work hard to write the perfect story, only for it to be rejected by the judges.

That’s why we’ve made our writing contests about so much more than picking winners and not-winners (because I think that’s different from being a loser).

From the ground up, we’ve built the Fall Writing Contest to help you become a better writer. Here’s how it works:

You’ll start with a prompt. No story ideas? Not to worry! We’ll give you a contest theme to help inspire a new story.

You’ll get feedback in the Writers’ Workshop. Once you’ve drafted your story, you’ll share it in our online community and get the feedback you need to help you polish it to perfection.

Deadlines will keep you on track. You grow most as a writer when you’re actually writing. Deadlines will give you the incentive you need to do just that.

Your story will get published — guaranteed! We partner with Short Fiction Break literary magazine to publish every story entered in the contest. Win or not, you’ll get published! (And if you’d rather not, you can opt out of publication if you’d prefer.)

You’ll get expert feedback from the judges. Once the winners are selected, you’ll get feedback directly from the judges on why your story did or did not win. If you want to get a boost in your writing, this is the best way to do it — and it’s normally available only with a premium contest entry!

You could win prizes worth over $1,200! The winners of the contest will receive a suite of awesome prizes, including further publishing opportunities, membership in our exclusive online writing community, and cash prizes.

Win or not, there’s no better way to grow as a writer. You’ll be amazed at what just a few weeks of focused writing, feedback, and revision can do for your stories.

When Is the Contest?

Our Fall Writing Contest begins soon. Here are all the dates you’ll need:

Coming Soon: Start writing a new story based on the contest theme. We’ll announce the theme in just a few days!

September 10: Post a completed draft of your story in the Writers’ Workshop.

September 17: Submit your final entry to the judges.

Mid-October: The judges will announce the contest winners!

Wait, so What’s This Worth?

We’ve tried to make these contests as affordable as possible. Normally, premium entry to our Fall Writing Contest is $50.

But every contest I hear from writers who aren’t able to spend $50 on a writing contest entry — even if it does include expert feedback, guaranteed publication, and the chance to win some amazing prizes.

That’s why we’re so excited to give away premium entry to the Fall Writing Contest for free to three lucky writers!

How to Enter the Giveaway

Want to enter the giveaway? Here’s how to maximize your chances of winning:

Click here to go to the giveaway page. At the bottom of the page, answer the (easy!) question, which is really just there to make sure you’re a human. (You are a human, right?) Then, enter your email address to enter. Check your email and click the link in the confirmation email to confirm your entry. After you enter, share the contest page with your friends. For each friend who enters, you get 3 more chances to win.

You have four days to get as many entries as you can. The giveaway will officially close on Tuesday, August 28, at midnight Pacific time.

Then, we’ll choose the winners on Wednesday, August 29, and notify them by email. If you’re ready to enter, click here.

What do you love about writing contests? Let me know in the comments below.