How to Find Your Voice: James Victore

Does it really matter what other people think of your art? When should you seek advice, critique, and opinion—and when should you trust your voice?

In this episode of Character Test, I talk with author and designer James Victore about what happens when you stop seeking the opinions of others and start making art you believe in.

James Victore is an artist and designer whose work has been featured in the Museum of Modern Art and the Louvre. He’s also the author of Feck Perfuction, a guide to living a bold creative life. In the book, he talks about creativity, courage, strength, and resilience.

What does it really take to make the art you love? In this episode, we talk about how James finds courage and resilience in his work and in his art, including:

How to make work fun (and why that matters)

What to do when work isn’t fun

Why James doesn’t believe in making work other people will like

The danger of looking for other people’s opinions

What happened when he did all the things he told himself he wasn’t good at

What resilience really means for artists

“ “We put ourselves out into the world in various ways, and we have to be cool with what comes back. And that’s how you start forming resilience: just being cool with what comes back.” —James Victore

You can find James at jamesvictore.com and on Instagram (@jamesvictore), and get Feck Perfuction here.