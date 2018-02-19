President’s Day Writing Prompts

It’s President’s Day! I have the day off and will be celebrating by going to brunch and the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, which has the only complete collection of presidential portraits outside of the White House. I am also celebrating by drafting some President’s Day-inspired writing prompts.

Today, you have three writing prompts:

Click here for images of some of the pieces in the Smithsonian’s gallery of presidential portraits. Pick one and describe it. Write about a person you wish could be president. This can be someone you know, for example. Write about a former president you would like to honor today.

Then, return to your President’s Day celebrations!

How do you celebrate President’s Day? Can you think of other President’s Day-inspired writing prompts? Let us know in the comments!

PRACTICE Celebrate President’s Day with me by participating in one of the above writing prompts. Take fifteen minutes to write, then share your writing practice in the comments below. Be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!