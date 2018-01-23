The Tenuous Relationship Between Question and Quotation Marks

How to Use Question Marks With Quotation Marks

We’ve covered when to use quotation marks. But when you throw question marks and exclamation points into the mix, things can get a little tricky. Let’s demystify this quotation mark conundrum, shall we?

Buckle up. We may experience some turbulence.

Periods, Commas, and Quotation Marks

Periods and commas always go inside quotation marks, whether they be single quotes or double quotes.

“I told you that you shouldn’t try walking barefoot on broken glass,” Mickey said. Carter responded, “I believe you actually said, ‘you shouldn’t try walking on shattered glass.’”

“ In American English, periods and commas always, always, always go inside quotation marks.

Tweet this Tweet

Question Marks and Exclamation Points

Question marks and exclamation points, however, are a little trickier. Rules of logic come into play.

If the question or exclamation is within the quotation marks, then the punctuation also goes within the quotes.

“My feet are killing me!” Mark wailed. Carter asked, “Well, why didn’t you pay attention to Mick’s warning?”

On the other hand, if the question or exclamation is not part of the quote itself, the punctuation goes outside the quotes.

Have you ever shared Forrest Gump’s sentiment that “life is like a box of chocolates”?

“ If the question or exclamation happens outside the quotation marks, then the punctuation stays outside as well.

Tweet this Tweet

A Caveat

Keep in mind, these are the rules for American English. The Brits have a different method of punctuating with quotation marks, so if you’re writing for an audience in the UK, these rules don’t necessarily apply to your work.

Do quotation marks ever trip you up? What sticky punctuation situations have you written yourself into? Let me know in the comments.

PRACTICE Take fifteen minutes to write about three friends who just acted on a really bad idea despite advice to the contrary. Use punctuation properly in your quotations. Post your practice in the comments section. And if you practice, make sure to give feedback to a few other practitioners.