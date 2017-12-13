The Powerful Reason You Should Tell Your Story

Today’s post is going to be a little different. Instead of focusing on the mechanics of writing, I’m going to dive into something more important: you need to tell your story. Here’s why.

Your Story Matters

For a lot of us, this has been a rough year, a tiring year, a painful year.

Some years carry a heavier toll than others, and this is one of them. Yet in spite of that — or maybe because of it — there’s something you need to do: tell your story. I know how tired you are. I know some of you you don’t feel heard. I know some of you might fear you don’t matter.

You do.

Everyone’s experiences are unique, and as we share our stories, our perspectives, our take on world building and character development, we actually expand other people’s understanding.

Your Story Is Your Own

Your story matters because it is uniquely your own, and no one can tell it the way you can.

[M]ake your art. Do the stuff that only you can do. The urge, starting out, is to copy. And that’s not a bad thing. Most of us only find our own voices after we’ve sounded like a lot of other people. But the one thing that you have that nobody else has is you. Your voice, your mind, your story, your vision. So write and draw and build and play and dance and live as only you can.

—Neil Gaiman

No one has your voice. No one has your thoughts. No one has your experiences, dreams, hopes, and fears. No one else can do this. Whether you’re writing fiction or nonfiction, fantasy worlds or parenting blogs, your story — like fingerprints — is your own.

Your Story Requires Patience

Telling your story well can take time, and that’s normal.

It’s the same as learning a musical instrument or excelling in a sport. Anyone can do it badly; it’s the folks who continue to study and practice who shine.

“Nobody tells this to people who are beginners. I wish someone told me: […] For the first couple years you make stuff, it’s just not that good. It’s trying to be good, it has potential, but it’s not.

A lot of people never get past this phase. They quit. If you are just starting out or you are still in this phase, you gotta know it’s normal and the most important thing you can do is do a lot of work. It’s gonna take awhile. It’s normal to take awhile. You’ve just gotta fight your way through.”

― Ira Glass

The ones who don’t give up make good art. Don’t quit.

Tell Your Story

If you read nothing else in this article, read this: get to work and tell your story.

It’ll take time. Maybe not everyone will understand. That’s okay.

Hear me: don’t be afraid. It’s worth the struggle. Be brave, fellow writer, and tell your story.

What’s your biggest roadblock between you and your story? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes and tackle the beginning of your story. This is your introduction; it’s a chance to remind yourself why your story needs to be told. You might begin writing that story that’s been on your heart for weeks, months, or years. You might even tell your own personal story, a glimpse of your life.

When you’re finished, post it in the comments section, and don’t forget to comment on three other stories!

  • BadCrow

    Great Article!

    • Thank you, BadCrow! I hope it encourages you to write. 🙂

  • Annette McGee

    Thank You for the Encouragement!

    • You’re welcome, Anette! Don’t stop for anything!

  • Erika Petric

    Truly empowering! Thank you!

    • You’re welcome, Erika! That’s what I was going for. 🙂

  • Evelyn Sinclair

    I needed to read that post.

  • Danny

    my Story is about my Girlfriend her name is Katelyn I Date with her in five years since now and I love her so much no Respects

    • Evelyn Sinclair

      Danny, will you write more about your love story. I want to read it.

  • Evelyn Sinclair

    Why write my story? My daughter needs to know it. She spent the first three years of her life between Nigeia, Biafra and Scotland. One of the funniest things she said, aged three, when asked about what she remembered from Nigeria was when she replied “It was cold, because the houses had no fires!” Now she’s an adult with children of her own and for their sake also I need to write a section of our family history.
    In church on Sunday last week there was an appeal for suppport on behalf of Syrian refugees, and photos of crying children with distraught parents were shown on the overhead. I found it hard to watch. Not because I am lacking in compassion, but because it created flash-backs to my own experiences. I recall trying to help in the Biafran refugee camps after my daughter was born. Local women would approach me and smile at my daughter, and stroke her lovingly. Some of these women also had a young child with them, but the comparisons were odious. Their children had the typical swollen belly of kwashiokor, ribs showing due to starvation and their expressions were pitiful. I was glad eventually to escape on a Swedish plane which had delivered food aid and was returning to Sweden via Frankfurt. In Frankfurt I was helped by a German pastor who bought my plane tickets back to Scotland. Returning home, destitute and with a three month old child was just the beginning of the next survival episode.

  • I am still working on the 15 minutes practice, but as I wrote I saw several stories that could be written- or finished in some cases, ( because they are already started). But I came up with a simple answer. I am writing my story for the little girl who so long ago thought she wasn’t worth it growing up when she was abused and no one bothered to show her she was worth it. There are so many sides to who I was am and could be,,,, all rolled into one awesome lady.

    • Evelyn Sinclair

      Debra, go for it. It will be an encouragement to others.

      • I’m going to try,, my problem sometimes is jumping from one story to the next.

    • Billie L Wade

      Debra, your comments reminded me of my own past, and inspired me. I need to tell the story of where I’ve been and what’s happened to me that contributed to who I am. Thank you.

      • Billie, Your welcome, I hope the memories take you somewhere special.

  • Danny

    Them Truth is about I like you a lot you make me a laugh I love you so much Babe you know little Crazy so many Reasons Her Name is Katelyn

    • Evelyn Sinclair

      Danny, thank you. I’m smiing at the extra bit to your story

  • Billie L Wade

    Thank you for this uplifting article, Ruthanne. I used to think I had a story to tell, but life got in the way and stopped me cold. I see myself in the scenarios you point out that hurt us and keep us stuck or in writing remission. I’m now trying to move forward and tell my story in fiction as well as creative nonfiction. Happy writing to all of us.

  • Skryb

    I am in the process of trying to write my story. Problem is that it’s complicated: just because I lived it doesn’t make it interesting. I have to determine my point of view, how to write so I protect certain people, and what to include/leave out. Sometimes I think I have decided on my theme, then I change it because my backstory, that supports the theme can become it’s own theme in itself. As a result, I become quite overwhelmed with the entire thing and skip back down the slide to ‘What should my theme be?’ Memoir is hard!