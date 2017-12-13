The Powerful Reason You Should Tell Your Story

Today’s post is going to be a little different. Instead of focusing on the mechanics of writing, I’m going to dive into something more important: you need to tell your story. Here’s why.

Your Story Matters

For a lot of us, this has been a rough year, a tiring year, a painful year.

Some years carry a heavier toll than others, and this is one of them. Yet in spite of that — or maybe because of it — there’s something you need to do: tell your story. I know how tired you are. I know some of you you don’t feel heard. I know some of you might fear you don’t matter.

You do.

Everyone’s experiences are unique, and as we share our stories, our perspectives, our take on world building and character development, we actually expand other people’s understanding.

Your Story Is Your Own

Your story matters because it is uniquely your own, and no one can tell it the way you can.

[M]ake your art. Do the stuff that only you can do. The urge, starting out, is to copy. And that’s not a bad thing. Most of us only find our own voices after we’ve sounded like a lot of other people. But the one thing that you have that nobody else has is you. Your voice, your mind, your story, your vision. So write and draw and build and play and dance and live as only you can. —Neil Gaiman

No one has your voice. No one has your thoughts. No one has your experiences, dreams, hopes, and fears. No one else can do this. Whether you’re writing fiction or nonfiction, fantasy worlds or parenting blogs, your story — like fingerprints — is your own.

“ Your story is unique. No one can tell it for you. So go on, tell your story.

Your Story Requires Patience

Telling your story well can take time, and that’s normal.

It’s the same as learning a musical instrument or excelling in a sport. Anyone can do it badly; it’s the folks who continue to study and practice who shine.

“Nobody tells this to people who are beginners. I wish someone told me: […] For the first couple years you make stuff, it’s just not that good. It’s trying to be good, it has potential, but it’s not. A lot of people never get past this phase. They quit. If you are just starting out or you are still in this phase, you gotta know it’s normal and the most important thing you can do is do a lot of work. It’s gonna take awhile. It’s normal to take awhile. You’ve just gotta fight your way through.” ― Ira Glass

The ones who don’t give up make good art. Don’t quit.

Tell Your Story

If you read nothing else in this article, read this: get to work and tell your story.

It’ll take time. Maybe not everyone will understand. That’s okay.

Hear me: don’t be afraid. It’s worth the struggle. Be brave, fellow writer, and tell your story.

What’s your biggest roadblock between you and your story? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE Take fifteen minutes and tackle the beginning of your story. This is your introduction; it’s a chance to remind yourself why your story needs to be told. You might begin writing that story that’s been on your heart for weeks, months, or years. You might even tell your own personal story, a glimpse of your life. When you’re finished, post it in the comments section, and don’t forget to comment on three other stories!