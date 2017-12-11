Writer Gifts: 12 Creative Ways Writers Can Give This Holiday Season

It’s the holidays, and that means we’re in the spirit of giving. For some, that means gifts for family members. For others, the holidays inspires them to serve their communities. Either way, giving is a great way to raise not just the receiver’s spirits, but your own (check out the documentary Happy). And as a writer, you have the skills to give writer gifts that will be uniquely special to the receivers.

Whether you’re caught up in the holiday spirit or in a writing slump, using your unique skills to offer writer gifts that benefit others is just what you need.

12 Gifts Writers Can Give

Here are twelve ways you, as a writer, can give this holiday season:

  1. Take the time to write your loved ones thoughtful holiday cards, expressing your gratitude for them.
  2. Read someone’s manuscript, article draft, or other work in progress.
  3. Write that controversial piece that’s tugging on your heart strings. If it’s bothering you, it’s bothering other people around you as well.
  4. Find a high school senior, and offer to edit their college essay (they only have a couple of weeks left!).
  5. Introduce someone to your most valued contact in the writing or publishing world.
  6. Serve as a judge in a writing contest.
  7. Serve as a guest speaker or teacher at a local school or nonprofit — everyone needs writing tips!
  8. Read that book your acquaintance published (or at least buy it).
  9. The next time you receive constructive feedback — whether from an editor or a troll — accept it with a smile.
  10. If you’re in the position to do so, publish a submission from the slush pile or otherwise take a chance on someone.
  11. Write a letter to the oldest person in your life.
  12. Write a review on Amazon or Goodreads for a book published by someone you know.

Writer Gifts Are Special

If you’re looking for items to give a writer, or cool gift ideas to get for yourself, we’ve got you covered there, too. But why not give the gift of your writing this season? Your friends and family will deeply appreciate the thoughtfulness and support of the writers in their lives.

What other writer gifts can we give this season? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to write what you are personally or professionally grateful for today. Share in the comments section, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Monica M. Clark
Monica M. Clark

Monica is a lawyer trying to knock out her first novel. She lives in D.C. but is still a New Yorker. You can follow her on her blog or on Twitter (@monicamclark).


  • Danny

    Here is My Christmas Sprit tell them about yourself and how can change your life one day at a time together

  • Julie Mayerson Brown

    I’m donating copies of my book, “Long Dance Home,” to women in treatment for cancer. A gift from one survivor to another… Happy Holidays Monica – nice post!

  • TerriblyTerrific

    These were lovely ideas! I like them!

  • Sefton

    You don’t mention giving away some of your own writing. Here are some suggestions:

    -write a blog post for a friend, colleague or someone whose blog you follow
    -write a poem for a loved one
    -write a story for a child in your life – double points if the main character has their name!
    -write an article for a parish magazine/other community or charity newsletter

    Natalie Goldberg suggests setting up a £1 poetry stall at a community event . Charge a pound/a dollar, and while the person waits, write them a few lines of poetry on the spot. The money goes to the charity/fundraiser.

    – write something for someone at work who’s under pressure., SA lot of people hate the writing part of their jobs, but we are really good at it! Take the strain off them at Christmas and maybe they’ll return the favour in the new year.

  • I did the controversial post, all right…Merry Christmas to the Conyers.