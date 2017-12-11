Writer Gifts: 12 Creative Ways Writers Can Give This Holiday Season

It’s the holidays, and that means we’re in the spirit of giving. For some, that means gifts for family members. For others, the holidays inspires them to serve their communities. Either way, giving is a great way to raise not just the receiver’s spirits, but your own (check out the documentary Happy). And as a writer, you have the skills to give writer gifts that will be uniquely special to the receivers.

Whether you’re caught up in the holiday spirit or in a writing slump, using your unique skills to offer writer gifts that benefit others is just what you need.

“ In this season of giving, how can you gift your writing to others?

12 Gifts Writers Can Give

Here are twelve ways you, as a writer, can give this holiday season:

Take the time to write your loved ones thoughtful holiday cards, expressing your gratitude for them. Read someone’s manuscript, article draft, or other work in progress. Write that controversial piece that’s tugging on your heart strings. If it’s bothering you, it’s bothering other people around you as well. Find a high school senior, and offer to edit their college essay (they only have a couple of weeks left!). Introduce someone to your most valued contact in the writing or publishing world. Serve as a judge in a writing contest. Serve as a guest speaker or teacher at a local school or nonprofit — everyone needs writing tips! Read that book your acquaintance published (or at least buy it). The next time you receive constructive feedback — whether from an editor or a troll — accept it with a smile. If you’re in the position to do so, publish a submission from the slush pile or otherwise take a chance on someone. Write a letter to the oldest person in your life. Write a review on Amazon or Goodreads for a book published by someone you know.

Writer Gifts Are Special

If you’re looking for items to give a writer, or cool gift ideas to get for yourself, we’ve got you covered there, too. But why not give the gift of your writing this season? Your friends and family will deeply appreciate the thoughtfulness and support of the writers in their lives.

What other writer gifts can we give this season? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE Take fifteen minutes to write what you are personally or professionally grateful for today. Share in the comments section, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!