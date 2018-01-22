Writing Prompt: Hawaii False Missile Alert

As writers, we’re constantly looking for ways to deepen our understanding of characters and their motivations. One great way to do that is to use writing prompts to put them in insane situations and see how they react.

Well, a couple of weeks ago, 1.5 million people in Hawaii got to experience such an insane situation in real life, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. One morning they received a text basically saying they were going to die, and then thirty-eight minutes later received another one that it was a false alarm.

I mean whaaat . . . ?

One positive outcome is that the potential for creativity is just bursting from this scenario, so I’m ripping today’s writing prompt straight from the headlines:

Imagine you or a character you’ve written is in Hawaii for work or pleasure. At 8:07 am local time, the following text is sent to all the phones on the island:

Thirty-eight minutes later another text is sent that it’s a false alarm.

Missile Crisis

What would you or your character do during those thirty-eight minutes? In the days and months after? Where would you go? What decision would suddenly become clear? Or unclear? How would your view or your character’s view of the world change?

We know the strongest form of characterization isn’t what people say, but what they do. What better way to find out who your character really is than by letting them believe for thirty-eight minutes that the world as they know it is ending?

What real-life world events have you used as writing prompts to inspire your writing? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Take fifteen minutes to write a story based on this writing prompt. When you’re done, share your story in the comments below, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!

Monica M. Clark
Monica is a lawyer trying to knock out her first novel. She lives in D.C. but is still a New Yorker. You can follow her on her blog or on Twitter (@monicamclark).
  • Ronnie

    Falls Death Sentence

    Blake was outside his apartment in the morning, breathing some fresh air after the amazing sex he had with the stranger women for the whole night. He was getting sick of his wife lately, they had been married for 12 years now, and after 3 kids, she wasn’t what she used to be. Not the model like lady he met on a Halloween night, dressed as wonder women, her Beautiful tight legs had turn into wrinkled fat meet.

    He tried to stay faithful to her for years, but he just couldn’t take it anymore, seeing all those young ladies and their perfect bodies made him jealous of all the unmarried men he knew from work.

    A week ago from today he told her that he was going to Hawaii for ten days because a company has requested his expertise as an architect. But sure he wasn’t here for business, he was here for a totally different business, he had promised himself that in those ten days he would compromise for all the time he had lost.

    Last night he met this women in the local bar, he bought her a few drinks and a few minutes later, they were in his apartment, doing all kind of kinky stuff he hadn’t done since high school.

    As Blake was enjoying the breeze and the sun, he received an emergency alert from the local authorities that read “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL”

    A look of horror appeared on his face, he suddenly felt a great urge to be with his kids and his wife. His heart was covered with sorrow and pain like a drak cloud. All sort of rational and irrational thoughts stremaed through his mind. He hild the phone strongly in his hand and walked toward the mountains, he found a cliff, didn’t think twice, he walked straight to the edge, going on a free fall.

    Half an hour later, as he lays on the ground, waiting his death, his head bleeding, most of his boans broken. He received another alert, he managed to twist the phone just a bit so he can see the message, as he saw it he started laughing, tears falling from his eyes. unable to open his mouth, or move his face muscles. He finally closed his eyes.

  • Evelyn Sinclair

    With no warning whatsoever, my character watched a Dacota heading for an electricity power station in an African country. She saw a bomb being lobbed out of the plane and ran for shelter. The bombing raid was a failure – no damage to property or to life and limb. However, the writing was on the wall and a move away from the area seemed a logicalreaction. The hostilities in the country continued to worsen and after four forced moves – each time to distance herself from bombing raids. There was no way that successive threats reduced the terror and fear that she felt. If anything, each raid only served to increase her feelings of inevitable impending doom.it was time to return to Europe.That brought some sense of security, but having ‘come home’ it was impossible not to react by running for cover whenever a passing car backfired! Was this traumatic stress she wondered? The visual distortions and frequent zig zags in her eyes wereperhaps further proof of her self diagnosed affliction. However, a person of strong character and determination she decided there was nothing more to be done about it, and proceded as best she was able to lead as normal a life as possible. There was no point in talking to others about her experiences as there was no-one else in who had been the same situation. They had only read news reports about refugee camps and starving babies – the stuff that sells newspapers! Nobody wrote about the fact that these situations were being created through their own government sending arms, trucks and planes to the attackers.

  • William Marcus

    Hey, or good morning. This is William. William is confused. Are we using the writing prompt only or are we writing our own stuff? I think the story in Hawaii is a “warm up”, then we work on our word count. Also, Ronnie I liked the way you described this guy throwing his marriage and family out the window, then his epiphany. I really didn’t like Blake at first, but by the end of your story I felt sympathy for him

    • Ronnie

      Thank you William, I am glad you liked it. That’s true, I myself felt sad for him too.

      I think you can write your own thing, but the theme should be “your character has a few minutes/hours to die”. That’s what I got from the article. 🙂

      • Yes, all of our prompts are open to interpretation! Lol- our goal is simply to encourage you to write!!

    • It can be a writing prompt to help understand your fictional characters or, if you prefer to write non fiction, you can simply write what you would do in that situation. Thanks for asking!

  • William Marcus

    He had always loved the smell of fresh cut grass and he was enjoying it now as he lowered himself to a prone position to enjoy the rest of the afternoon. The flowers he had passed several times this morning looked entirely different from this angle, although he always noticed and admired the colors and variety of flowers, they looked so different from his relaxed position. Maybe the way the sunlight caught the yellow and broke it into different shades, highlighting the undulating scallop shapes of the petals. The reds too showed off their shades and shapes, enhancing the deep green of the attendant stems. Before he had taken it all in he was distracted by the sound of a docile bumble bee. remembering how as a child bees of any kind struck fear in his young heart. Now the sound would have lulled him to sleep but the irritating sound of a mosquito had him wide awake. Slap! He went back to the lullaby of the bee, and noticed the now had a few friends with him humming in unison. His attention went back to the flowers fascinating him even more as the colors and hues changed with each gentle breath of the breeze. He noticed a ladybug gently walking up his arm, and remembered thinking just before he fell asleep, “I wonder what they call a boy ladybug?” He was almost into REM when he heard a noise that was more irritating than the late mosquito. Raising up on one elbow he realized it was his new phone. He had finally parted, not without a little trauma, with his beloved slide phone. There was an emergency alert on this new device. He stare at it for several seconds, not believing it was real. A few minutes later he saw the mushroom cloud felt a hot angry wind and saw everything around him melting. Thirty-eight minutes later he awoke, looked at the phone saw a new message about a false alarm. “I’m going back to my slide phone.”

  • Death Mid-Despair

    Reality of falsehoods deadly as explanations behind fake news Hawaii’s been eight-years rejected being home to America’s first black president except for the birthers, and Malik’s lack of faith in humanity leaves him abandoned and dying in poverty. Hope gives life to a slow death. The faint ding on his cell phone went almost ignored, except for his faith in miracles he would have missed the opportunity to prepare. Everything he required remain fresh and unused since he’d not gone out of the house for months.

    With each slow step to his charging iphone on the other side of the room displayed images of something new and exciting. And there’s always good reason for being moderately tardy to the party. Looking down at the phone the backlit disappeared so he tapped the glass and near collapsed thinking his sanity finally left him alone in the world. Even so, he needed to be sure. Taking the phone in his hand he looked closer and realized he needed his glasses from where he’d always kept them. “But where was that?” he wondered.

  • Akire Enna

    The incessant buzzing of her text messages was enough to drive Wendy to almost throw her beloved iPhone out the window. It was Saturday for christ’s sake, the one day she can sleep in calmly and peacefully without distractions from real life. She usually turns her phone off at night, but because her father had been struggling with stage 4 bone cancer she left her phone on in case of an emergency. With this thought looming in the back of her half awake mind, she reached for the vibrating phone. Wrestling her sleepy hand across numerous items on her nightstand, she finally felt it. As she brought the screen to her face she thought maybe she was still dreaming. MISSLE INBOUND. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Immediately she flew out of bed and into a acute waking state. It was like someone threw a glass of ice cold water on her body. She had never felt this awake before. At that moment her phone started ringing. She saw that it was her best friend Susan and answered immediately.

    “Wendy! Wendy are you there?”
    “Yes, Susan I’m here. What the hell is going on?”
    “Oh Wendy, we’re all going to die! North Korea has finally lost its mind and we are all going to die!”
    “Are you sure? Has this been confirmed?”
    “Didn’t you get the text? My neighbors ran over immediately after and knocked on my door. Luckily they have a safe space cellar in their back yard and have invited me over. Do you have somewhere to go?”
    “No. No I don’t…..are you sure this is real?”

    At that moment the phone line went dead. Outside Wendy could hear the screams and yells of frightened people scrambling to find somewhere to go while gathering animals and children and the elderly. At the foot of her bed sat her sweet pup Bambi, a tiny Chihuahua that was like her own child. Bambi looked alarmed, as if she knew something wasn’t quite right but couldn’t decipher what that was. Wendy gathered up Bambi into her arms and held her tightly, numb to the events that were about to happen. She thought she would call her parents, but she didn’t want to upset them if this was all a ruse. She turned on the television, fearful of the truth, to see if she could get more information, but the television was not working nor was the internet. She was in a real life war zone.