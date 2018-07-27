Writing Prompt: Give Your Character an Insecurity

I’ve been working through revisions, and last week I found myself discouraged, feeling like I would never be finished. I needed a short, fun writing prompt to get some new words on the page and break up my revision schedule. An overheard conversation inspired this quick flash fiction writing prompt. See if it sparks a new story for you too!

Last week, I overheard a conversation at a neighboring table where a woman said, “He’s always trying to prove himself. It makes him look less competent than he is.” I didn’t know the parties involved, but I grabbed a napkin and jotted it down. When I added it to my notebook, I realized characters with something to prove often undermine their own success.

When Characters Have Something to Prove

Sometimes, a character fails and needs to reestablish himself as trustworthy, such as an accountant who makes a costly mistake or a spouse caught in a compromising position.

In other instances, an immature character needs to prove her ability, so others will take her seriously. In a coming-of-age or quest novel, the path to maturity presents obstacles for the character to prove herself.

Characters with something to prove share one characteristic though, whether they admit it or not: insecurity.

Writing Prompt: Exploit Your Character’s Insecurity

Ready to turn insecurity into a writing prompt? Here’s how.

First, create an insecurity for the main character. It can be physical (such as someone insecure about his appearance) or relational (such as being afraid to trust). Whatever insecurity you choose, it needs to be something the character will actively deny or try to prove isn’t a problem for him.

Then, decide how he will counter this insecurity in the course of the story. He could go over the top with denial or shenanigans which might result in a funny story. She might refuse to face the insecurity and lose a relationship, resulting in a drama.

Make sure their insecurity cannot be ignored without consequences, and see where the story goes.

“ Writing prompt: Give your character an insecurity, then make them face it to get what they want. Their insecurity can’t be ignored without consequences.

Our insecurities make us human, and they will help our characters resonate with readers.

What memorable insecurities have you seen in real life or fiction? Share in the comments.

PRACTICE Take fifteen minutes to write about a character with a glaring insecurity and force them to face it to get what they want. Share your practice in the comments and encourage one another!