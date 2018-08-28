Writing Prompt: Monster

Sometimes, all you need to give your writing a boost is an inspiring writing prompt. And when it comes to writing prompts, we’ve got you covered.

A Monstrous Writing Prompt

Today’s writing prompt is just one word: monster.

“ Write a story based on the prompt “monster.”

Want to take it further? Here are some questions to get you started:

What — or who — is the monster?

What does your protagonist know about the monster?

What does your protagonist not know about the monster?

What does the monster want?

What does your protagonist want?

What is the monster’s greatest strength?

What is the monster’s greatest weakness?

Get Writing

A writing prompt on its own isn’t very interesting. The exciting part is the story it inspires you to create. So, go write your monstrous story!

And while you’re at it, why not enter your story in our Fall Writing Contest? We have a prompt for every contest, and guess what, this contest’s prompt is monster (just like today’s prompt).

So give the prompt a shot, and after you start your story in today’s practice, continue it in the contest. You’ll get feedback, get published, and maybe even win some amazing prizes!

What ideas does the prompt “monster” inspire for you? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE Write about a monster. Write for fifteen minutes. Then post your practice in the comments for feedback. If you post, be sure to give feedback to three other writers. Happy writing! Bonus: Enter your story in the Fall Writing Contest for a chance to win!