2 Questions Every Writer Should Ask (Instead of Writing Resolutions)

This time of year many writers begin to evaluate their progress to celebrate wins, grieve losses, and reset for the year ahead. Here are two questions to guide your reflection and help you build better habits for the coming year (and maybe even some writing resolutions).

My students leave today for winter break, done with class for the year. This week, we’ve spent some time reflecting on all we’ve learned from our reading and writing time together.

As they shared, I was reminded that the simple act of reading and writing and sharing together that makes the greatest impact on us. No one cited a course they paid thousands of dollars for. No one said they were glad they’d invested in technology or software (although those things are certainly nice!).

The thing that came up again and again was reading, discussing, writing, and feedback.

Two Questions for Reflection

Charlie “Tremendous” Jones once said, “You will be the same person in five years as you are today except for the people you meet and the books you read.” My students would certainly agree, and we used his words to guide our self-assessment.

1. What did you read this year?

Sometimes students ask, “What counts as reading?” My answer? Everything! Don’t discount the reading you complete outside your genre, the reading for classes or work, blogs, magazines, and newspapers. Do audiobooks count? Of course! What about podcasts? Yes!

I don’t know where we get the idea that if we aren’t reading the classics, the reading doesn’t count. Anything exposing you to words and ideas is a kind of reading.

Take a minute to list the books, stories, and articles that have stuck with you this year. For each, see if you can figure out why it left such a strong impression. Was it the content? The author’s voice? A new perspective?

As you celebrate the reading that helped you grow this year, think through the topics, authors, genres you didn’t get to and make a short list of three you’d like to explore in the coming year. Don’t make a big sweeping resolution you won’t keep. Simply commit to trying a few minutes each day in those new areas to see what they might hold.

2. What did you share this year?

The second question makes us squirm a little. We often don’t like to share our work, but it is a fantastic way to grow. Students discussed the stories, poems, and essays they wrote, as well as the feedback their peers gave to make the work stronger. There is real camaraderie in mutually sharing work with a supportive group of peers.

Whether you shared a comment on a blog post or your first novel with readers, celebrate the work you shared, especially when it resulted in building up your writing community. Maybe you shared a critique with a writing group or a beautiful letter with a friend or family member. Your words and influence can make a difference in the lives of those around you.

As you look to the year ahead, consider how you will surround yourself with people who will raise your writing game, who will challenge you intellectually and creatively. Thoughtfully find places to share your work by entering contests, joining a writing group, or posting on a blog or online shared writing space.

Five Minute Habits Instead of Writing Resolutions

You don’t need writing resolutions to change your habits. Just spend five minutes a day reading or investing in stronger writing relationships and see how it transforms your coming year. I find that I usually start with five minutes and spend far longer, but it’s time well spent when I know it’s building a stronger writing life.

How do you reflect and refocus your writing habits? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE

Today, you have two choices for practice:

  1. Take fifteen minutes to answer the questions above. What did you read this year? And what did you share?
  2. Or, take fifteen minutes to think about how your character might reflect back on their year. What did they accomplish? What resolutions might they write for the year to come?

When you’re done, share your writing in the comments, and be sure to give feedback to your fellow writers.

Sue Weems

Sue Weems is a writer, teacher, and traveller with an advanced degree in (mostly fictional) revenge. When she’s not rationalizing her love for parentheses (and dramatic asides), she follows a sailor around the globe with their four children, two dogs, and an impossibly tall stack of books to read. You can read more of her writing tips on her website.


  • 1. Some of the things I have reread were: Shakespeare’s Hamlet, King Lear, Macbeth, Moby-Dick, The Iliad, The Odyssey, Paradise Lost, Blood Meridian, Crime and Punishment, Inferno

    Some new things I discovered: War and Peace, the late novellas of Leo Tolstoy (these were a revelation to me), Othello (it’s one of my favorites of Shakespeare), Troilus and Cressida (so erudite and witty and dark, feels so modern), Dante’s Divine Comedy (Purgatorio and Paradiso), Oliver Twist, The Tempest, Love’s Labour’s Lost, the poetry of Tennyson and Shelley (these are true god-blessed poets), Silence, Absalom Absalom! (this is a tour-de-force), Antony and Cleopatra (as good as everyone says it is), The Sound and the Fury (admired it as a whole, loved parts of it, need to reread), The Cricket in Times Square (I quite liked this book), Suttree (finally finished this after a while; its McCarthy’s masterpiece next to Blood Meridian and The Road), Coriolanus, Henry V, The Great Gatsby (for the first time), The Confidence-Man (Melville’s last major novel; it’s very difficult but quite good), Notes from Underground (a great book I didn’t quite understand the first part of)

    A lot of the things i discovered were a greater fondness for Melville and his Shakespearean influence and height (in Moby-Dick), while I enjoyed how he trolled everybody and everything (especially the optimistic trend in American feeling and thought) in The Confidence-Man.

    Of course, Tolstoy’s technique and artistry is something to behold. I think at this point I prefer him to Dostoevsky. His technique, his capturing of human emotions, his attention to detail that matches the greatness of a painter or a filmmaker, his vividness — all these are Tolstoy. Even his later works, where he moved away from plenitude and toward spareness and simplicity, are amazing in this regard. The Forged Coupon is a very fascinating tale that I imagine the Coen Brothers can do very well (and parts of it feel like No Country for Old Men, to be honest, with its killer Stepan moving like an Anton Chigurh), The Kreutzer Sonata is a fascinating probing of psychosexual troubles, The Death of Ivan Ilyich is as great a novel on death as everyone says it is.

    And let’s not forget Tolstoy’s last work Hadji Murat. It’s as beautiful as its greatest admirers (Harold Bloom, Colm Toibin, Richard Pevear & Larissa Volokhonsky) say it is. It feels like The Iliad but written in the vein of Tolstoy and with that special Tolstoyan feel.

    Then there’s Henry IV Parts 1 and 2. Falstaff is the genius that people say he is. And in these two plays (which I consider as a “single achievement”) I see Shakespeare at his most comprehensive and wide-ranging (except for Hamlet, King Lear, and Antony and Cleopatra, the two parts of Henry IV are Shakespeare’s greatest works IMO).

  • Danny

    two Things to remember in life and I have work is more then just a job for money do not losing you job why it is keeping work so hard for you Peace and Quite I can understand why people do they want more of good Things.

  • ChangeTheWorld

    What have I read?
    I cannot claim to have read any incredibly difficult works, but I have read: The Tenant Of Wildfell Hall, 1984, Animal Farm, Sense and Sensibility, Wuthering Heights, Emma, The Memory Book, the Maze Runner series, Salt To The Sea, All The Bright Places, Everyday, Teacher’s Dead, the Murder Most Unladylike series… among many, many others – I literally read anything I can find.

    I have actually shared my work a lot this year, being the year I actually started sending my work to children’s writing competitions and magazines. Two of my short stories have been published in a book, and I am still waiting for my results for some of my entries. I am really proud of them, though I hope that when I look at them again this year, I will be suitably disgusted at my lack of skills. But still.

  • EndlessExposition

    Some standout books I read this year are The Yard, Whom the Gods Love, The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating, and The Hate U Give. I’ve also gotten a lot of sharing in. I found a group for young writers in my new city that’s given me some great constructive feedback on my draft and I’ve made friends in the process. Hope everyone here has had just as good of a reading/writing year!

  • Paige

    I normally don’t comment, but I really liked the idea of new years Eve and what my character would do or think. So, here goes.

    I sit on the edge of the wall, a thousand of feet above the ground. The wind blows my hair in my face and picks up the edges of my flannel. I let it tickle the bottoms of my bare feet as I swing them back and forth in the night air. I look up to the sky. Dark and raw and real. I see so many constellations, many of which have names in only my mind. I search to find the last star of Nihdos, a constellation from when I was younger.

    I crack open my beer and take a sip. It’s been a long time, everyone here would have a heart attack if they saw me now. Hair down, ripped jeans, band tee. Casual, carefree. Almost human.

    Oh God’s. I wipe the tears of my face with my sleeve. What the hell am I even doing? Why the hell am I even still here…? My hands shake and I set the beer down and bury my face in them.

    I just want to see Zalo again. I miss Katara so much.. And even Fletcher, I was never around enough. Quinton, and Nova.. God’s, Quinton.. And Landon.. he.. he gave up a lot for me. And I had to sit at his deathbed.

    “It’s not fair.” I whimper, tears clouding my vision. “IT’S NOT FAIR! WHY ME?” I scream, letting it rip through my throat. “Why me…?” my voice cracks.

    I crattle myself, knees tucked in, arms wrapped tight.

    Aaron is gone. Amelia is gone. Andrew. Chad. Landon. Katara. Zalo. Payson. Quinton. Nova. Trinity. And countless others. And yet here I am. The lucky survivor. The Eminence.

    Lucky Alex. Lucky me.

    I sniffle. Another year gone. Another new year to celebrate. I wish Sordia did fireworks and gunshots like on Earth. I wish there was sparkling cider and countdowns. Ice cream puffs dipped in chocolate fondue. Party poppers. Kissing at the strike of midnight.

    All we do here in praise the seven moons that our great king is alive another year, and that we are at peace.

    Well, on good years.

    On bad years we pray that a great ruler would rise of and lead us to victory. On bad years we chant the names of all the soldiers that have fallen.

    This year we praise our king, but next year will will praise a different one. The court may be trying to hide it, but the rebellion is growing stronger, and we are not a fire he can just put out, we are a ocean. A tidal wave. A tsunami.

    And I won’t stand to lose anyone else.

    • A Rose

      Great writing..I would like to read the whole piece..Is it a part of a book?

  • Sonya Ramsey

    This year I have read a lot of inspirational books Joel Osteen, T.D. Jakes, Joyce Meyers, Randy Frazee, and the Bible, I did not participate in a lot of sharing It will be a priority for my next year resolutions.

  • Sebastian Halifax

    Read the Chronicles of Narnia series, for nostalgic reasons. Haven’t shared much due to writer’s block.

  • Siska

    I have read a lot of epub books, among them are “The Night Circus”(which is beautiful) and Tom Becker’s “Darkside”. Also two writing books. I have shared one short writing practice with my family, but I commented in this group. There is a short story that I haven’t revised. I hope next year will grow to be a real writer.

  • TerriblyTerrific

    Thank you. I always hated those, “New Year’s Resolutions.” It causes too much pressure for the New Year. In the past, I tried to make them positive. Now, no thanks! I just reflect on the year passed, and try to make my life, and family’s better.

    I am proud of what I have done so far in writing. And, other things. I read a book about Theosophy. And, some children’s books. I will be publishing some more books next year. Wish me luck. Thank you!

  • Anupa Khanal

    This year I got to read books from Daniel Steel among them “The House on the hope street” and “Journey” are my favorites.