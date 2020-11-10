What Are You Struggling With In Your Writing?

Hey writers. Well, it’s been a weird, hard, interesting year, right? Great news: 2020 is almost over (thank goodness), and as we start looking ahead to 2021, I want to hear from you. What are you struggling with as far as your writing goes? How can The Write Practice help you?

We as a team are in the midst of thinking through what we want to focus on for 2021, but before we do too much planning I want to know more about what you’re struggling with in your writing.

Despite everything, this has been a good year for The Write Practice. We’ve helped more people than ever write stories in our writing contests, their books in 100 Day Book, get published, and accomplish their writing goals. We launched Story Cartel Press to help writers in our community get published. And we have a couple of cool new projects coming out soon that I think are going to help even more writers.

As long as people are writing books (or trying to write books), we want to be there helping them, and I can’t wait to do continue to do that over the next year.

So . . . how’s your writing going? What is going well in your writing? What are you struggling with? Leave a comment below and let me know. I’m looking forward to hearing from you!