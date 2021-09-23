Your First Writing Practice copy

Anyone can write for fifteen minutes a day. But imagine how fifteen minutes of creative writing each day could change your life. Fifteen minutes of writing practice a day, and I can turn you from an aspiring writer to a daily writer.

How does The Write Practice work?

1. Start by finding something to write with.

Your computer works great. Or grab a spare sheet of paper and a pen. If you have a journal, use that.

2. Then set a timer for your writing practice.

Use the timer on your phone or this digital timer.

Timing your writing practice is a core element of deliberate practice. Here’s why timing your practice will help you:

Stay focused. For fifteen minutes, focus on your writing and nothing else. Afterward, you can take a break, but for now, just write!

Urgency. You only have fifteen minutes. See how much you can write in such a short time!

Easily achievable. Fifteen minutes is not very long, but it could make a huge difference in your writing. Who knows? After writing for fifteen minutes, you might want to keep going.

3. Start writing.

For this exercise, you can write about whatever you want, whether a story or a journal entry or whatever comes to your mind.

If you don’t know what to write about, here’s a story idea:

A young woman/man stumbles across a dead body in the woods. What does she/he do?

Take your idea, and write for fifteen minutes. Happy writing!

4. Share your writing practice for feedback.

To become a better writer, you need feedback. Don’t hide your practice away. Share it, get feedback from other encouraging writers, and start to grow.

In the comments section below, post your writing practice as a comment.

Don’t be afraid. We’re all in this together. Let us help you become a better writer.

5. Give feedback to other writers.

Now that you’ve posted your writing, read a few practices by your fellow writers and give them feedback. Remember to be encouraging and specific, using the Oreo method (positive-constructive-positive).

Start by telling them what they did well in their practice. Then, share a few ways they can improve. Last, repeat something they did well.

Giving feedback will also make you a better writer faster, helping you see what works and what doesn’t in other people’s writing.

Ready to Become a Better Writer?

Fifteen minutes a day. That’s the beginning of what it takes to become a better writer. Start today.

Follow the steps above to begin your writing practice. When you’re finished, sign up to get our daily writing practice right in your email. When you sign up, you’ll get a free copy of our eBook 14 Prompts.

Have fun, and happy writing!

