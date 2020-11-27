Black Friday 2020: The 10 Best Black Friday Deals for Writers

Looking for a gift for a writer in your life? Or maybe a deal on the best tools and courses for writers? This Black Friday, we’ve rounded up dozens of deals from around the internet to help you find the perfect gift for your writer friend (or yourself!).

The Physical Gifts: Books, Apparel, and More

Want a gift you can wrap with a bow and put under a tree? The Write Shop is the place to go! We’re holding a great big Black Friday sale, with thirty percent off the entire store.

“ Find great gifts for writers in The Write Store, plus a 30% off Black Friday discount! Check out thewrite.store!

Tweet this Tweet

Here are some of the gifts you’ll find there:

1. Mugs for Writers

Every writer needs a great mug. How else are you going to consume enough coffee to write through late nights and hit your deadlines?

And in The Write Store, you’ll find the perfect mug to keep the coffee (and the words!) flowing.

Plot your story with the story structure mug:

Track your progress with a coffee versus word count mug:

Or check off your daily writing practice with the “I Practiced” mug:

The Black Friday Deal 30 percent off mugs Deadline: Through Monday, December 7 Get the deal »

2. Apparel for Writers

It’s tough to focus on your writing when you’re cold. Cozy up with a warm, writer-themed sweatshirt—and if you’re not cold, get that writing inspiration on a t-shirt!

For the writer whose other child is—let’s be honest—that book they’re writing:

For the Poe-lover and the pun-lover:

The Black Friday Deal 30 percent off apparel Deadline: Through Monday, December 7 Get the deal »

3. Books for Writers

Every writer loves a good book. (We love books so much, we make our own!) And in The Write Store, you’ll find three great reads for writers.

Let’s Write a Short Story: This bestselling guide will walk you through the process of writing and publishing a short story. Whether you’re just getting started as a writer or you want to hone your storytelling skills, this book is the perfect short story manual.

14 Prompts: Looking for inspiration? Need a writing prompt? 14 Prompts has you covered with a carefully-curated selection of thoughtful and inspiring prompts to get your creative juices flowing.

Surviving Death: Writers love to read for fun, too! This dark fantasy novel by author Sarah Gribble on the Write Practice team follows Tilly on her desperate quest through Heaven, Hell, and Between to save her mother—and herself—from eternal damnation. Readers are comparing it to Good Omens and The Good Place and loving it!

The Black Friday Deal 30 percent off books Deadline: Through Monday, December 7 Get the deal »

4. The Write Planner

It’s a familiar story: Writer gets an idea for a book. Writer starts the first chapter in a wave of inspiration. Inspiration dries up. Writer never finishes the book.

Write a better ending with The Write Planner. It’s the best planner for writers, packed with everything we’ve learned from mentoring hundreds of writers through the process of writing a book.

It starts with a step-by-step guide to planning your book. Then, over 180 daily writing pages will keep your writing routine on track so you can finish your book in six months—or less!

Full disclosure: this brand-new planner is currently in preorder, and will ship in January 2021. This is the best price it will ever be, so get your copy now!

The Black Friday Deal 40 percent off preorders of The Write Planner Deadline: Through Monday, December 7 Get the deal »

The Digital Gifts: Tools, Courses, and More

Some of the best gifts for writers won’t fit in a gift-wrapped box. They’re the digital tools, online courses, and services that help writers create their best books.

Our writing friends across the internet are offering some great deals today. Get the best prices on these digital writing gifts:

5. ProWritingAid Grammar and Style Checker

ProWritingAid is a grammar guru, style editor and writing mentor in one package. It’s the only platform that offers world-class grammar and style checking combined with more in-depth reports to help you strengthen your writing technique.

Their unique combination of suggestions, articles, videos, and quizzes makes writing fun and interactive.

ProWritingAid has more integrations than any other editing software, with add-ins for MS Word, GoogleDocs, Scrivener, Chrome and more.

Plus, premium users also get access to all the books in their Writer’s Resources Library.

Wondering if ProWritingAid is the perfect gift for the writer in your life? Check out our full review here.

The Black Friday Deal 25 percent off a one-year license; 50 percent off a lifetime license Deadline: Through Monday, November 30 Get the deal »

6. Publisher Rocket + FREE Kindle Keywords Course

After you write a great book, your next challenge is to get it in the hands of readers (and hopefully sell a ton of copies!).

That means you’ll need to know how to make the most of Amazon sales. And with this Black Friday deal, you’ll be able to do just that.

This deal includes two parts. First, there’s Publisher Rocket. It’s a piece of software that helps writers:

Discover which Kindle keywords will attract the most readers

Identify categories where you can reach bestseller status

Research competing books and how to outrank them

Easily create huge lists of profitable ad keywords for faster exposure and more book sales

It’s the software I use to master Amazon sales, and I can’t recommend it enough. You can find out how it works in our full Publisher Rocket review.

The second part of the deal? When you purchase Publisher Rocket today, you’ll also get a free course called Become a Kindle Keyword Genius.

Inside the course, Dave Chesson, the creator of Rocket, will teach you how to choose the smartest keywords for your book and where to place them for maximum impact.

When you combine this understanding with the research power of Publisher Rocket, it will help you rank higher in Amazon and sell more books.

By the way, the folks over at Publisher Rocket never offer discounts, which makes this deal even more exciting!

The Black Friday Deal Free Kindle Keyword course (normally $49.99) with purchase of Publisher Rocket Deadline: Through Monday, November 30 Get the deal »

7. Printed Books From BookBaby

BookBaby is the premier book printing company for self-published authors, and this Black Friday, they’re offering a great discount on printed books.

BookBaby uses the world’s best book printing and binding equipment. While every individual book project is different, the results are always the same: eye-popping colors, crisp and even ink coverage, quality paper stocks, and sturdy, tight book binding, all carefully packaged and delivered to your door.

They delivered over 50,000 projects last year, and they know what authors want and need from a book printer.

If you’re ready to see your book in print, get a great discount this season!

The Black Friday Deal $100 off 100+ printed books with the code 100OFFBOOK Deadline: Through Thursday, December 31 Get the deal »

8. Outlining Your Novel Workbook Software From Helping Writers Become Authors

The Outlining Your Novel Workbook computer software is a powerful brainstorming tool for writers. It’s designed to guide you in discovering the brilliant possibilities in your ideas so you can identify those best suited to creating a solid story that will both entertain and move your readers.

The software provides an intuitive and easy-to-use fill-in-the-blanks format that will guide you through every step of the process. Creating your own outline is as simple as starting on the first screen, using its prompts and lessons to work through your story in the most intuitive way, and clicking through the tabs at the top to access important sections.

Start brainstorming your story with this Black Friday deal.

The Black Friday Deal 25 percent off with the code OUTLINE Deadline: Through Monday, November 30 Get the deal »

9. Bluehost Website Hosting

Every author needs an author website to connect with readers and sell books. The good news is, building your author website doesn’t have to be scary!

I recommend creating a self-hosted WordPress site using Bluehost. I’ve been building websites on WordPress for almost ten years, and this combines ease, flexibility, and full control over your site.

Bluehost is offering an awesome Black Friday deal with a deep discount on hosting services. Want to get the most out of this sale? Choose the 36-month plan for Shared Hosting, and you’ll lock in the lowest possible rate for three years!

The Black Friday Deal 70 percent off website hosting Get the deal »

10. Divi WordPress Theme

Whether you’re just starting an author website or your website is ready for an upgrade, Divi will help you make your website look amazing. This is the theme we use at The Write Practice, and it’s the one I recommend to authors, too.

Divi makes it easy to design a beautiful website, even if website design isn’t your strongest skill. You can also customize it any way you like.

And the absolute best time to get Divi is on Black Friday, when they offer their biggest sale of the year.

Want to build your author website with Bluehost and Divi? Check out our step-by-step author website building guide to get the most out of these tools.

The Black Friday Deal Check out their website to find their best deals of the year! Get the deal »

Get Writing This Black Friday

From mugs to courses, there are a ton of great deals for writers this Black Friday. If you’re looking for a gift for the writer in your life (*cough* or yourself), I hope you’ll find something to love on this list.

And if you see a great deal for writers, let us know, and we’ll add it to the list!

Which of these deals is exciting to you? Let us know in the comments!

PRACTICE Your writing prompt today is Black Friday. Tell us a Black Friday story! Here are a few things you might write about: What’s the most exciting Black Friday you’ve ever had?

Write a fictional story of someone going Black Friday shopping for a really strange—but really popular—gift.

Think about the words “Black Friday.” What if they weren’t about shopping? What other kinds of stories could you tell? Write for fifteen minutes. When you’re done, share your Black Friday story in the comments below, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers!