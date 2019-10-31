Listen to Free Sample Chapters of My New Book, Crowdsourcing Paris

You might have seen that my new book, Crowdsourcing Paris, is now published. But what’s it about? Why did I write it? And most importantly, how can you know whether it’s a book that you would enjoy?

In this episode of Character Test, I’m sharing a sneak peek at Crowdsourcing Paris. I’m reading a sample chapter to give you a taste of the story. Then, I’m sharing why I went to Paris, what I learned, and why I wrote the book.

Listen to our conversation on the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Android, Spotify, Stitcher, SimpleCast, or here below:

Have you ever wanted to escape? Have you ever looked around at your life and thought there has to be more than this? In this episode, we talk about what to do when it feels like the life you’re living is too small, including:

Why I moved my family to Paris for the spring

What I wanted from that trip — and what I got instead

Why travel isn’t really an escape — and why we travel anyway

The formula for growth, and what to do if you’re missing a piece of the equation

How to live a thrilling adventure no matter where you are

“ “I was in a tomb. The bones of Paris’ dead were with me. I looked out into the darkness but there was nothing to see. My only thought, I was going to die for a stupid book?” —Crowdsourcing Paris

Hint: Be sure to download the free prize I mention on the episode for an even longer sneak peek at the book.

Have you read Crowdsourcing Paris? What do you think? Let me know in the comments!