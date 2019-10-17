Win a Flight to Paris in Honor of My New Book!

My new book, a real life adventure story set in Paris called Crowdsourcing Paris, launches in just a few days. And in honor of the launch, I want to fly you to Paris. For real.
I’m hosting a giveaway in which one reader can win a ticket to Paris paid by me. Call it a bribe or a publicity stunt or an extravagant way to say thank you for following me all these years, but honestly, I can’t wait to fly someone to Paris, the city I learned so much from.
Here are the details of the giveaway.
CROWDSOURCING PARIS: MEMOIRS OF A PARIS ADVENTURE, LIVE IN...
Day(s)
:
Hour(s)
:
Minute(s)
:
Second(s)
Crowdsource Adventure Launch Giveaway Prizes
Here are the prize details for my giveaway celebrating my Crowdsourcing Paris launch:
- One grand prize winner will receive an economy ticket to Paris from anywhere in the world (up to $1,000).
- The second place winner will receive a framed Paris Walking Map featured in the book, plus a digital walking guide to Paris (a $60 value).
- Three third place winners will receive a Crowdsourcing Paris t-shirt (a $19.95 value).
Sounds good, right? Ready to enter?
How to Enter
You can enter in a variety of ways, including by reading the book, following the author on Instagram, and sharing with your friends. Check out all the entry options here: