Win a Flight to Paris in Honor of My New Book!

My new book, a real life adventure story set in Paris called Crowdsourcing Paris, launches in just a few days. And in honor of the launch, I want to fly you to Paris. For real.

I’m hosting a giveaway in which one reader can win a ticket to Paris paid by me. Call it a bribe or a publicity stunt or an extravagant way to say thank you for following me all these years, but honestly, I can’t wait to fly someone to Paris, the city I learned so much from.

Here are the details of the giveaway.

Crowdsource Adventure Launch Giveaway Prizes 

Here are the prize details for my giveaway celebrating my Crowdsourcing Paris launch:

  • One grand prize winner will receive an economy ticket to Paris from anywhere in the world (up to $1,000).
  • The second place winner will receive a framed Paris Walking Map featured in the book, plus a digital walking guide to Paris (a $60 value).
  • Three third place winners will receive a Crowdsourcing Paris t-shirt (a $19.95 value).

 Sounds good, right? Ready to enter?

How to Enter

You can enter in a variety of ways, including by reading the book, following the author on Instagram, and sharing with your friends. Check out all the entry options here: 

Crowdsourcing Paris Flight Giveaway

Joe Bunting
Joe Bunting is an author and the founder of The Write Practice. He is the author of the #1 Amazon Bestseller Let's Write a Short Story! You can follow him on Instagram (@jhbunting).
