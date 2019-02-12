Giveaway: Win KDP Rocket’s New Version and Boost Your Book Sales

Want to boost your book sales on Amazon? This just might be your lucky day: we’re giving one writer the best tool to find the perfect Amazon categories for your books and jumpstart your book sales. It’s called KDP Rocket. Will you be the winner?

Before we get started, I do want to be fully transparent and let you know that some links below are affiliate links. If you choose to purchase KDP Rocket, it will help me be able to keep writing (and help me continue sharing what I’ve learned about the writing process). Of course, this won’t affect your overall price, and if you win the giveaway, you’ll get KDP Rocket completely free!

The Ups and Downs of Amazon

If you’ve ever published your writing on Amazon, you know how exhilarating it can be. Your stories are available for anyone to purchase and read!

But you probably also know how frustrating it can be. Sure, people can buy it. But your sales are coming in slower than you’d hoped — just a handful a day, and most of those from friends and family.

It can feel like everyone else has mastered Amazon but you. Other writers know how to make their books show up in search results. They’ve even won that coveted “Amazon Bestseller” status in one — or even several! — Amazon categories.

Somehow, they’ve figured out how to make Amazon work for them . . . while your book languishes, sales barely trickling in.

Does that sound familiar? (Because I’ve definitely been there.)

What Is KDP Rocket?

The challenge of navigating Amazon on your own is that it involves a lot of guesswork.

When people look for books like yours, what keywords are they searching for?

What Amazon categories are most similar to your book?

Better yet, what Amazon categories can you rank for?

And just how many sales do you need in order to win “Amazon Bestseller” status?

Sure, you can try to answer these questions on your own. But without concrete data, it’s hard to do more than guess. And Amazon doesn’t offer much data to authors to help you figure it out.

That’s where KDP Rocket, about to be called Publisher Rocket, comes in. KDP Rocket is a book marketing research tool that will give you everything you need to find the best Amazon keywords and categories for your book.

Here are four ways KDP Rocket helps authors master Amazon sales:

It will show you what real readers are actually searching for on Amazon so you can choose keywords that will help your book show up in search results. It will help you find niche Amazon categories you never realized existed, and show you exactly how many books you’ll need to sell to rank #1. You’ll even get data on your competitors and their book sales, so you can see exactly which word choices result in sales. Plus, you’ll get lists of profitable AMS keywords so you can create Amazon ads that will actually convert.

Sound interesting? You can get all the details about KDP Rocket here.

Be the First to Get the NEW Publisher Rocket

For years, best-selling authors like Joanna Penn have used the original KDP Rocket to position their books on Amazon and boost their book sales.

Now, the Rocket team is about to release Publisher Rocket, their newest, most powerful version of the software yet.

And you could be the first to get Publisher Rocket — and in this giveaway, it’s completely free!

Want to enter the giveaway? Here’s how to maximize your chances of winning:

Click here to go to the giveaway page, or scroll down to the bottom of this page. At the bottom of the page, answer the (easy!) question, which is really just there to make sure you’re a human. (You are a human, right?) Then, enter your email address to enter. Check your email and click the link in the confirmation email to confirm your entry. After you enter, share the contest page with your friends. For each friend who enters, you get 3 more chances to win.

You have a few more days to get as many entries as you can. The giveaway will officially close on Tuesday, February 19, at midnight Pacific time.

Then, we’ll choose the winners on Wednesday, February 20, and notify them by email. If you’re ready to enter, scroll down for the giveaway.

Have you ever published a book on Amazon? Would a tool like this help you? Let us know in the comments.