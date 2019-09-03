Why Minimalism Will Help You Achieve Your Purpose: Joshua Becker

What’s the purpose of your life? It’s a question we’ve all asked in one way or another, probably over and over again. It’s easy to focus on the appeal of the next exciting thing. But what if the secret to finding your purpose lies in less?

In this episode of Character Test, I talk with a minimalist about what we actually need in order to lead happy, fulfilled lives.

Joshua Becker is the creator of Becoming Minimalist, the bestselling author of The Minimalist Home and The More of Less, and a leader of the minimalist movement. Years ago, he had a revelation: all the stuff he owned was actually holding him back from the people and things he most valued in his life. He set out to declutter and refocus, and as he did, he discovered a way of living that’s brought him, his family, and millions of readers far more purpose, freedom and happiness.

What does it really mean to become a minimalist? In this episode, we talk about Joshua’s personal approach to minimalism and why he’s passionate about sharing it with others, including:

How Joshua’s son helped him decide to become a minimalist.

The question he asks of every aspect of his life to guide his approach to minimalism.

Why his goal for his business is not to make as much money as possible—and what his purpose is instead.

Why he decided to give away the advance for both of his books.

How to actually find happiness right where you are.

Personally, I went home and decluttered my house after this interview, and it felt so good. I think you might be inspired to do the same.

“ We begin to realize how much our possessions take away from our finite resources, our money and time and energy and focus, and how they ultimately become a big distraction to the life that we wish we were living instead. —Joshua Becker

