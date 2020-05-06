The MasterClass Sale: Which MasterClass Courses Should Writers Take?

I’m a huge fan of MasterClass. You’ve probably heard of it: it’s a library of online classes taught by the best people in their fields (like Serena Williams for tennis, Steph Curry for basketball, and Steve Martin for comedy).

The MasterClass Courses

As a writer, I’m most interested in learning from other authors, like Malcolm Gladwell, Margaret Atwood, James Patterson, and Neil Gaiman.

Each author’s MasterClass gives you a chance to learn directly from a bestselling writer. And these classes are masterfully designed (if you’ll pardon the pun.)

They include dozens of hours of video lessons, exclusive downloads (like the authors’ own edited drafts of their writing!), practical homework assignments (writing prompts from the experts!), and even interactive office hours where you can ask the authors questions and get feedback.

But with so many classes available, which ones are worth your time? Here at The Write Practice, we’re attending and reviewing each author’s MasterClass to help you decide whether it’s the class for you.

The Write Practice’s MasterClass Reviews

Have you tried MasterClass? Which courses have you taken, and what did you think? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE Imagine a class taught by an expert you admire—but an unruly student has brought a frog into the class. Who’s the expert? And what do they do with the frog? Take fifteen minutes to write the scene. When you’re done, share your writing in the comments below, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers. And don’t forget to check out MasterClass! Good news: MasterClass courses are guaranteed not to include students’ unexpected frogs. (Unless you bring your own, of course.)