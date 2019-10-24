How to Tell an Adventure Story: Max Dubinski

What does it take to tell an adventure story? So many great writers and hopeful adventurers have set out to travel, hoping that might help. Does it? Can you choose to set out on an adventure, and if you do, will that make a good story? I talked with author Max Dubinski to find out.

My new book, Crowdsourcing Paris, was just published, and Max had a huge influence on it (in fact, he’s in the opening line!). You can read about how I chased adventure when you get your copy here

In this episode of Character Test, I talk with an author familiar with travel about what it truly takes for us to find adventure and live amazing stories.

Max Dubinski is the author of the graphic novel Dislocated. He’s best known for his short fiction, which you can find in the Longleaf Review, Outlook Springs, and McSweeny’s.

A few years ago, Max realized he was stuck. So he packed his life into his car and left on a yearlong road trip looking for . . . something. On the way, he met a girl in Ohio, and before the year was over, they got married on a mountain in Colorado.

In fact, Max’s journey had a significant influence on my own experience in Paris. I told him about my idea for Crowdsourcing Paris before I left—and he completely ruined my plans.

Why do we love travel? What makes it a good story? In this episode, we talk about how travel and adventure can change your life, including:

Why Max decided to leave his life behind to travel for a year

Why at first he didn’t find adventure, and the challenge he needed to fix it

Why discomfort is actually a good thing

How Max keeps traveling now, even with a family and a busy life

Why the safest route might not be the best one

“ “Something I’ve always done my whole life was just take the safest route possible. . . . I’ve got to take the unsafe routes sometimes and just see what happens.” —Max Dubinski Tweet this Tweet

