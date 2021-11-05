The Best Gifts for Writers: 50 Ideas That Won’t End Up in a Dusty Drawer

A lot of us have writing friends in our inner circle. With the holidays around the corner, you’re probably considering what the ideal gift would be for your favorite writer friend. You want to find a thoughtful gift that will get used and be enjoyed. Something that they can appreciate—and that won’t end up in a dusty drawer.

There are so many great gifts for writers. But if you’re not a writer yourself, you might choose a common, and probably over gifted, present like a notebook or whimsical bookmark.

And while your friend will still love this gift (it’s from you, after all!), wouldn’t it be incredible to get them something special? A practical gift? Or a clever gift that will knock their holiday socks off?

In this article, I’m going to share a list of fifty meaningful gifts for writers. I’m also going to share why it’s important to start ordering gifts for writers now. Plus, I’m going to share the number one gift that has helped me with my writing this year!

Writer to Writer (or Writer’s Thoughtful Friend)

This collection of gift ideas is pulled from a list that I’ve either used (and loved!) or longingly saved on my writer’s wishlist.

As a writer and editor, I hope I can help fill your shopping cart with treasures that your writing friend will adore.

To help you narrow down your options, I researched a list of gifts for a creative writer and nonfiction writer alike. Ones that will get them to say, “Wow, I LOVE this!” when they open it.

But before that, I’d like to express the importance of ordering early this year. Because it’s 2021, and that means Covid has caused some really unfortunate supply shortages.

Here’s what’s happening.

Why Authors and Booksellers Want You to Order Early

Thanks to Covid, there are a lot of paper shortages, labor shortages, and shipping port delays that are negatively impacting the supply chain. This is frustrating and upsetting for all businesses, but especially the publishing industry. And even more than that, debut authors.

Why?

Because shortages are causing publishing dates to sometimes be pushed back—and this impacts the business big time. It affects the marketing push, a book’s visibility, and potentially an author’s future.

This means pre-ordering hardcover and paperback books is more important than ever. And why, if you have an author friend, pre-ordering their book (and buying it for other writing friends), is one of the best gifts you can give them. (P.S. Pre-ordering digital books is important, too!)

In short, if you want to order books (or any gift), it’s best to go order them now. Not only because it increases the chance of you getting that gift in time for the holidays, but also because a boost in sales signals to publishers that they need to order enough copies of a certain book.

You can learn all about this in this informative article on CNN.

Now, let’s help you pick out that excellent gift for your writing friend!

50 Meaningful Gifts for Writers

When buying a gift for a writing friend, you can never go wrong in purchasing books by your friend’s favorite authors, or books on the craft of writing. If your friend is a writer, we can assume that they’re a voracious reader, too.

From books on writing to a beautiful book that hasn’t been released yet, an avid reader will always enjoy actual books for their collection. Below is a list of some of my favorite books, or the books I can’t wait to read in 2022!

“ There are tons of great gifts for writers out there. Here’s a list of 50 meaningful and practical writing gifts that your friend will love this year!

Tweet this Tweet

Books ON: Craft, Editing, Productivity, Creative Exploration, and More!

It’s no surprise that writers enjoy reading. Purchasing a book can easily work as a thoughtful and purposeful gift for writers. Of course, there are all types of writing books to pick from, and selecting the best title for your friend ultimately comes down to their taste.

This might mean they want the latest book from a bestselling author, or it could be a title you have never heard about.

Regardless of your intention, here are some of the resources and stories I highly recommend. They work for all stages in the writing process: writing craft books, books to help them edit, and stories to read because (at least to me) they sound like an amazing read.

Writing Craft

1. Revision and Self-Editing by James Scott Bell

2. The Write Structure by Joe Bunting

3. Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott

Books on Editing

4. The Story Grid by Shawn Coyne (if you want to see how I analyzed Hamilton using the Story Grid method, you can also check out my book, Hamilton: A Story Grid Masterwork Analysis Guide)

5. The Elements of Style by William Strunk and E.B. White

6. The Emotion Thesaurus by Angela Ackerman and Becca Puglisi

Books on Productivity, Creative Self Reflection, and Publishing

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

9. Before and After the Book Deal by Courtney Maum

Books Across Genres (From My Loved or To-Read List!)

10. Girls with Bright Futures by Tracy Dobmeier and Wendy Katzman

11. What the Fireflies Knew by Kai Harris

12. China Unbound by Joanna Chiu

13. Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty

14. Truth and Other Lies by Maggie Smith

15. You’ve Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

16. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult

17. Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune

18. Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo

19. Read Until You Understand by Farah Griffin

20. The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson

21, The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline

22. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

23. When We Were Young and Brave by Hazel Gaynor

24. He Gets That From Me by Jacqueline Friedland

25. Audible Subscription (get an annual subscription and your writing friend can pick out one audiobook a month!)

P.S. Want a trick for finding the perfect book for your writing friend? Check out their Goodreads page! What’s on their “To Read’ list? This is a perfect list of books for your friend—made by your friend.

Clothes/Attire

Lots of writers enjoy wearing inspirational clothes and attire that speaks to their writing spirit. Personally, I’m a big fan of finding clothing with motivating quotes from favorite stories.

Much like books, when it comes to writing-themed clothing or accessories, you should consider your writing friend’s specific taste. However, here are some ideas for writers who enjoy comfy and festive clothes and accessories.

26. Literary Socks

Every writer loves a pair of thick, cozy socks to wear when snuggled up at their writing desk or preferred writing space. Here are some whimsical options:

27. Work in Poe-Gress Hoodie

Lots of writers enjoy a fun pun. This hoodie (also available as a t-shirt) combines literary puns, writerly jargon, and winter warmth. For a gift that will keep your writer friends cozy, motivated, and slightly silly this year, look no further than this hoodie.

You can purchase this perfect hoodie here.

Prefer a t-shirt? Check out these instead.

28. Shoes for Writers

Shoes are a fun way to give style a little spunk. Try one of these options for a pair of eye-catching footwear for your writing companion.

29. Book Lover Jammies

Sometimes nothing is better than a cozy set of pajamas and a great book. These jammies from CafePress are fun and comfortable—and perfect for curling up with a new favorite read in bed, on the couch, or anywhere your friend enjoys lounging.

30. Story Themed Scarves

My sister bought me a Pride and Prejudice scarf from Storiarts back in college and, many years later, I’m still wearing it!

I adore their attire, and have gone back to Storiarts more than once. My favorites? I’m a huge Jodi Picoult fan and love my scarves featuring Small Great Things and Leaving Time.

There are so many options to choose from, and plenty of colors and clever ones, too, like this green and gray colored scarf that quotes an excerpt from Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Purchase a story-themed scarf here.

31. Fingerless Writing Gloves

Fingerless gloves keep a writer’s hands warm and free to type without hinderance. And like the scarves mentioned above, Storiarts offers these gloves covered in text from a variety of classic novels, like Still I Rise to The Night Circus.

Get your writing gloves here.

32. Headbands with Text

Okay, I know I’ve shared a lot from Storiarts already, but I couldn’t help offering one more gift idea from their amazing collection. Nothing shouts “I love books!” or “I love writing!” more than a headband with quotes from a classic novel.

Perfect for keeping your hair back when typing, or ears warm when your out for a morning walk—brainstorming ideas for your next story or current WIP.

Get a headband with text here.

33. “OPEN BOOK. SNIFF. READ. REPEAT.” Tote Bag

Writers don’t just write. They read, too. (And sniff books. Yes, it’s a thing.) Give them this tote so they can haul around all those books!

Save them from dropping pile high orders before they get to the checkout counter (or wherever they’re going).

Don’t miss out on the tote bag here.

Education/Learning

If I’m honest, this is the area I gravitate towards most when I think of really unique and meaningful writing gifts for writers. Often writers are working day jobs, and around that, hitting the keyboard hard early in the morning or late into the night. All the while they long for more educational opportunities that they can fit into their busy schedule.

If you have a writing friend, the best gift for them might not be something they can hold. Instead, aim for knowledge, and give the gift of an online writing course, literary journal, or resourceful subscription.

34. The Write Practice Pro

Writing can feel like an isolated, lonely activity—but it doesn’t have to be. Far from it.

When writers join together in a community with kindred creatives, the support, encouragement, accountability, and feedback they’ll get will keep them motivated from page one to the end.

“ When writers join together in a community with kindred creatives, the support, encouragement, accountability, and feedback they’ll get will keep them motivated from page one to the end. Give your writer friends community!

Tweet this Tweet

In The Write Practice Pro, your writer friend can post chapters of their book or short stories and get the feedback they need to grow as a writer. Plus they’ll get entry into our writing contests and the opportunity to connect with our partner publications, like Short Fiction Break literary magazine, so their writing can get the attention it deserves.

Don’t miss out on this special opportunity; sign up for the community here.

35. 100 Day Book

Does your friend dream of writing a book? This program is designed to get you to finish it.

With scientifically proven motivation techniques, practical writing lessons, and accountability straight from our team, if your friend wants to finish their book, our 100 Day Book program will give them the best possible chance. It’s so much more than a push!

Our next semester will start in the new year. You can reserve your friend’s spot here.

36. MasterClass

MasterClass is an online collection of classes taught by the BEST people in their respective fields. Over the past several years, they’ve added a ton of writing classes from masters like R.L. Stine. Joyce Carol Oates, and Neil Gaiman. You can buy courses individually, but we’d recommend getting a yearly membership in order to take as many courses as your heart desires.

You can get your copy here.

37. Publishers Weekly Subscription

Publishers Weekly, known in the book world as PW and “the bible of the book business,” is a weekly news magazine focused on the international book publishing business. It is targeted at publishers, booksellers, librarians, literary agents, authors and the media. A yearly subscription to this literary magazine is a great resource for a writing friend who is interested in traditional publishing, or is curious about the publishing industry

You can get a six month or annual subscription here.

38. Plot Perfect Boot Camp from Talcott Notch Literary Agency

For writers who are writing a novel, short story, memoir, stage play, or screenplay, this boot camp teaches how to craft a great narrative scene-by-scene. It’s a hands-on event that provides personalized feedback on your story structure and plot. All run by Talcott Notch literary agents, and for writers who are writing any genre. Starts in January!

Purchase the Plot Perfect Boot Camp here.

39. Membership to a genre-focused writing group

There are tons of writing communities out there that are specific to genre. Depending on what your friend writes, see if there’s a community they could join that can support them and their genre.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of WFWA (Women’s Fiction Writers Association). They are super supportive of women’s fiction writers and provide lots of genre-specific resources—not to mention a membership for an annual fee is an extremely affordable gift.

40. The Write Structure Course

A new writing course! Coming soon!

Platform Building

Writers have to write their books. They also have to build their platforms if they want people to find their books.

There’s a lot of tools that can help writers figure out how to build their writing platform with confidence. Some of these cost money, and depending on their financial situation, writers might need to make sacrifices based on what they need for their platform, and others they wish they could try but don’t need right now.

Gifting one of these platform building options could make the perfect gift!

41. Author website

It’s so important for writers to have their own website. If the writer in your life doesn’t have one, consider getting them started with their own domain this year.

Get your domain through Bluehost here.

42. Scrivener

Scrivener is the go-to app for writers of all kinds. It’s tailor-made for long writing practice, and can help writers organize their stories idea by idea. If your writing friend hasn’t tried out this program yet, they should. Gifting it to them might be the push they need to find a new way of writing that they love!

Gift a friend Scrivener today with this link.

43. Canva Pro

At $12.99 a month, Canva Pro gives writers an opportunity to design images without boundaries. Whether or not they’d like to design a professional looking image for a social media account like Instagram, or their very own book cover, Canva is simple to use—and comes with thousands of images and graphics.

Get a friend Canva Pro with this link.

44. Spotify Premium

For only $9.99 a month, writers can listen to unlimited music without advertisements. They can design their own playlists, which is perfect for any writer trying to get into a certain mood while writing their story.

Get Spotify Premium with this link.

45. Apple gift card

Not everyone likes to stream music. For writers who enjoy background tunes but don’t want to bother with a streaming service, try gifting an Apple gift card. This will allow them to purchase a playlist of their choosing, and the music will be theirs forever.

Get an Apple gift card with this link.

Fun

Although writing is a lot of work, it’s also a lot of fun! When your writing friend needs a break or a pick-me-up, one of these unique treasures might be exactly what they didn’t know they needed.

46. Rory’s Story Cubes

Story Cubes are great for those that have writer’s block or like to warm up with a prompt. You throw the dice and make a story based on the pictures shown. Your writing friend can play by themself or with others!

Get the game (and then grab your writing friends) here.

47. Scribbler Subscription Box

Subscription boxes are all the rage, and there seems to be an option for just about everybody, including writers! (Hooray!)

Scribbler boxes include a signed novel, tips from authors, curated gifts for writers, and more. These are evidence that big treasures come in small packages, and your writer friend won’t stop thanking you long after their first box.

This Scribbler box subscription is amazing, and you can check it out (and purchase it) here.

48.”Reading at the Cafe” candle



I cannot get enough of these literary candles from Frostbeard Studio. Seriously, it’s a problem. Send help.

These candles are made of soy with a lead-free cotton wick. They also smell good. Amazing, in fact. (I need another one!)

Get this candle here and make sure to check out all the candles offered by Frostbeard here. (Pro tip: Harry Potter-themed smells inside!)

49. Coffee/Tea mugs

Every writer needs caffeine like they need air. The Write Shop has a variety of mugs available to honor the special role caffeine plays in their lives. (And we know how important that role is in their lives, especially during those working hours.)

Get the More Coffee = More Words mug if you’re looking for that gift that starts and ends a writer’s day with a good mood and energized mindset.

Like this idea but not in love with this particular mug? See other mugs here.

The #1 Writing Gift for Writers This Year! 50. The Write Plan Planner A few years ago I left my teaching career to focus on my editing and writing one—but after I became a certified Story Grid Editor and worked as an editorial intern for a literary agency, my writing took a backseat. “ A big reason writers don’t finish their manuscripts is because they lack focus or organization. The Write Planner is one of the best gifts for writers this season. Don’t miss out (you, or your writing friends)! Tweet this Tweet Lately I’ve been getting the writing itch again. I’m getting to a place where I want to start outlining and finishing books, but I need something to help me organize my thoughts and hold me accountable to actually writing. Enter, The Write Plan Planner. I’m biased, of course. I started working at The Write Practice a year ago, but I am sincere when I say I can’t recommend this planner enough. It’s the perfect companion to motivate a writer who is writing, or who, like me, wants to start writing again (and needs something organized to help me track my thoughts and hold me accountable). Designed by writers for writers, The Write Planner has everything you need to turn an idea into a finished book. With this planner, your writing friend will complete a book plan, learn story structure, plan and review their writing week, and most importantly, write! Get The Write Plan Planner here » Feeling Ready to Shop? As people continue to turn to online and local stores for the 2021 holidays, this is the perfect opportunity to explore some unique ways to entertain and empower your writer friends. Choosing one, some, or all of the items on this list will not only give them the extra nudge required to start writing—but keep them tapping those computer keys long past page one. There’s a reason I’m calling these the best gifts for writers this season! What writing-related gifts (or gifts for the writers in your life!) are on your holiday gift list? Let us know in the comments. PRACTICE Think of your current work in progress. Your protagonist receives a gift from your antagonist. What’s the gift and how do they react? Set a timer for fifteen minutes and write the scene where they receive the gift. When you’re finished, post their list in the comments section. Don’t forget to leave feedback on your fellow writers’ work!