20 Great Gifts for Writers in 2020

Do you have a writer in your life? Are you not sure what gifts for writers to get them for the holiday season? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Here’s a collection of the best gifts for writers this holiday.

Gifts for Writers from The Write Shop

In case you missed it, we opened a shop this year! Inside The Write Shop, you’ll find fun gifts for a writer’s lifestyle and books on writing. All 30% off until December 7! You can find all our shop offerings here.

And the best part?

1. The Write Planner (preorder for $29)

Designed by writers for writers, The Write Planner has everything you need to turn an idea into a finished book. With this planner, you’re writing friend will complete a book plan, learn story structure, plan and review their writing week, and most importantly, write!

Designed to help writers get their ideas organized so they can complete their book this year, this gift for writers is a must-have now. And always.

*Note: this product will ship in January 2021

“ A big reason writers don’t finish their manuscripts is because they lack focus or organization. The Write Planner is one of the best gifts for writers this season. Don’t miss out (you, or your writing friends)!

2. Work in Poe-Gress Hoodie ($52)

We love puns around here. This hoodie (also available as a t-shirt) combines literary puns, writerly jargon, and winter warmth. For a gift that will keep your writer friends cozy, motivated, and slightly silly this year, look no further than this hoodie.

3. My Other Child Sweatshirt ($36)

If you know a writer, you know their work is like their baby. They probably spend long hours cuddled up with a keyboard, and they probably prefer something comfy to wear for those early, long, or late hours spent with their manuscripts.

Let them brag about their “other child” with this shirt—a simple outfit that speaks to their creative heart.

4. Mugs (starting at $15)

Every writer needs caffeine like they need air. The Write Shop has a variety of mugs available to honor the special role caffeine plays in their lives. (And we know how important that role is in their lives, especially during those working hours.)

5. Let’s Write a Short Story! by Joe Bunting ($14 paperback, $6 ebook) Short stories have been the training ground for writers for almost two centuries. Not to mention that short stories provide lots of great opportunities for your writing friends to enter a writing competition in 2021. Help them prepare with this special and informative book! Let’s Write a Short Story! is the perfect gift for writers hoping to learn something informative and fresh. This book will help take your writing friend’s dreams and turn them into practical steps that can help them achieve their ultimate goal of a writing career. If you’ve ever wanted to see your friend’s name in print, this book can help make that happen. Get a copy here.

6.14 Prompts: Writing Prompts for Surprising Creativity ($11 paperback, $6 ebook)

Most collections of writing prompts have hundreds or even thousands of prompts. Why does this book only have fourteen? 14 Prompts isn’t meant to be a random list of ideas to begin your novel, it’s meant to inspire you to a whole new way of seeing your writing and even your life.

You could read this book in an hour, but it will keep you writing for months. It’s certainly epic—and a gift for writers that keeps on giving!

More Books as Gifts for Writers

Books on writing are always a great gift for the writer in your life. Here are our top picks this year—a list of classics for every creator.

7.Plot & Structure: Techniques and Exercises for Crafting a Plot That Grips Readers from Start to Finish ($17)

This guide by James Scott Bell is a jumping-off point for any writing journey. Every writer should have this one on their shelves. Seriously.

Fluid, comprehensive, and practical, this book takes writers through all the basics and essentials needed in story structure and the craft.

8.Writing Monsters: How to Craft Believably Terrifying Creatures to Enhance Your Horror, Fantasy, and Science Fiction ($17)

This is my all-time favorite book on writing. If you know someone writing horror, fantasy, or sci-fi, this is a must-have. I will say it again. Do not miss out on this book!

9. The Story Grid: What Good Editors Know ($35)

Shawn Coyne spent over twenty-five years as an editor in New York publishing houses before writing The Story Grid. In this writer’s manual, he lays out his entire process of editing a story, from genre to The Grid.

If your writing friends are having trouble figuring out what isn’t working in their current manuscript, guide their process by sending them this book this holiday.

10. On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft ($12)

Part writing how-to, part memoir, this book is fascinating. You don’t have to love Mr. King’s work or write horror to get something out of this book.

Often used as a staple in writing classrooms, this is a perfect gift for writers looking to launch their craft, and one they’ll refer back to long into their careers.

Writer Swag as Writer Gifts

Someone buy me all these things! Who doesn’t love collecting writerly accessories and decorations and more? Check out the latest and greatest gifts for the writer’s lifestyle below. And if you’re feeling generous and want to buy me one of them, too; I won’t hold you back!

11.“OPEN BOOK. SNIFF. READ. REPEAT.” tote bag ($15)

Writers don’t just write. They read, too. (And sniff books. Yes, it’s a thing.) Give them this tote so they can haul around all those books!

Save them from dropping pile high orders before they get to the checkout counter (or wherever they’re going).

12. Scribbler Subscription Box (starting at $28/mo)

Subscription boxes are all the rage, and there seems to be an option for just about everybody, including writers! (Hooray!)

Scribbler boxes include a signed novel, tips from authors, curated writing gifts, and more. These are evidence that big treasures come in small packages, and your writer friend won’t stop thanking you long after their first box.

13. “Reading at the Cafe” candle ($20)

I cannot get enough of these literary candles from Frostbeard Studio. Seriously, it’s a problem. Send help.

These candles are made of soy with a lead-free cotton wick. They also smell good. Amazing, in fact. (I need another one!)

14. Banned Books facemask ($14)

Yep, it’s still 2020, which means facemarks are still doing a good job keeping us safe, and surprisingly fashionable.

This facemask is double-layered, adjustable, and works with inserts. Can you believe I’m typing that as something to be excited about? (But I am!)

15.Let It Poe cozy socks ($14)

Okay, these were a bit of a surprise while I was searching for something else and now they’re in my cart. The socks say “Let it Poe” on the bottom and are thick and cozy.

Wouldn’t they go great with our Work In Poe-Gress shirt? Head to toe Poe!

16. Rory’s Story Cubes ($12) Story Cubes are great for those that have writer’s block or like to warm up with a prompt. You throw the dice and make a story based on the pictures shown. Your writing friend can play by themself or with others! Get the game (and then grab your writing friends) here.

Writing Courses and Memberships

That’s right. Not all gifts need to warm your writing friend’s soul—and slightly exhausted toy-working and coco-drinking fingertips. We’ve been helping writers develop their writing skills and get published since 2011. Almost a decade later, we have a variety of memberships and courses to help the writer in your life live their dream.

17. The Write Practice Pro ($150 yearly membership)

Writing can feel like an isolated, lonely activity—but it doesn’t have to be. Far from it.

When writers join together in a community with kindred creatives, the support, encouragement, accountability, and feedback they’ll get will keep them motivated from page one to the end.

In The Write Practice Pro, your writer friend can post chapters of their book or short stories and get the feedback they need to grow as a writer. Plus they’ll get entry into our writing contests and the opportunity to connect with our partner publications, like Short Fiction Break literary magazine, so their writing can get the attention it deserves.

18. 100 Day Book (starts at $400)

Does your friend dream of writing a book? This program is designed to get you to finish it.

With scientifically proven motivation techniques, practical writing lessons, and accountability straight from our team, if your friend wants to finish their book, our 100 Day Book program will give them the best possible chance. It’s so much more than a push!

19. MasterClass ($180 yearly)

MasterClass is an online collection of classes taught by the BEST people in their respective fields. Over the past several years, they’ve added a ton of writing classes from masters like R.L. Stine. Joyce Carol Oates, and Neil Gaiman. You can buy courses individually, but we’d recommend getting a yearly membership in order to take as many courses as your heart desires.



20. An author website (about $12 yearly) It’s so important for writers to have their own website. If the writer in your life doesn’t have one, consider getting them started with their own domain this year. Get your domain through Bluehost here.

Feeling Ready to Shop?

With more and more people turning to online stores for the 2020 holidays, this is the perfect opportunity to explore some unique ways to entertain and empower your writer friends. Choosing one, some, or all of the items on this list will not only give them the extra nudge required to start writing—but keep them tapping those computer keys long past page one.

There’s a reason I’m calling these the best gifts for writers this season!

What writing-related gifts (or gifts for the writers in your life!) are on your holiday gift list? Let us know in the comments.