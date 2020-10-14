20 (Not Scary) Halloween Writing Prompts for Kids

I’m a firm believer in Halloween. But I know all the gore and scary movies aren’t for everyone, especially little kids.

Halloween is for everyone, though! There’s so much more to the celebration than jump scares and fake blood. And I think we all need a little lightheartedness this year.

Have your kids try one of these writing prompts (or try one yourself)!

20 Halloween Writing Prompts for Kids

Kids might have a rough time getting in the Halloween spirit this year, so why not get them excited for the holiday with a little bit of creative writing? Maybe pair these prompts with some home Halloween activities to get in the spirit of things.

(I know I’d love to mix up a potion or “ride” my broom around the house. Alas, I think my dog and my husband would think I’d finally lost it. I might take that risk, though.)

Write about a carved pumpkin coming to life. One night a year (Halloween!) your pet can talk to you. Write what you talk about. If you could dress up as anything or anyone in the world, who/what would it be? Describe the costume and write why you want to be that person/thing. Your town wants to ban Halloween! Write a letter to the town council and mayor explaining why they shouldn’t do this. Finish this sentence: This Halloween, I’m going to … Pretend you’re making a potion in a cauldron. What do you put in it? What does the potion do? Write about the silliest thing that’s ever happened to you on Halloween. If you were a wizard or a witch, what would you do with your powers? You put on a pirate costume, but you can’t take it off! Now you have to live as a pirate. What do you do? A fairy lives under your bed. She’s very nice and invites you to come visit her in Fairyland. What’s it like there? Write about solving a Halloween mystery. (Maybe with your favorite cartoon character?) Would you rather be friends with a vampire or a werewolf? Why? Everyone has decided to give presents for Halloween this year! What would be the absolute best Halloween present? Why? You’ve discovered the broom in your house can fly. Hop on! Where do you go and what do you do? You’re a mad scientist. You’ve just created a creature in your lab. What is it? What does it do? What does it eat? Write a story which contains the following words: moan; cackle; hiss; splash; crash; meow. You get to interview a witch. Make a list of questions to ask her. How do you imagine she would answer? (Or have a sibling answer them!) Write about going to a Halloween carnival. What do you do there? Don’t forget to describe the scene including smell! Some activities to consider: bobbing for apples; a hayride; a corn maze. You go to a psychic and they read your future. What do they tell you? What happened on your favorite Halloween ever?

“ Halloween writing prompt: You put on a pirate costume, but you can’t take it off! Now you have to live as a pirate. What do you do?

Tweet this Tweet

More Halloween Writing Prompts

If you’re not a kid, but would like to try your hand at writing a Halloween story from a kid’s perspective, check out this post. If these prompts are a little tame for your liking, definitely check out our spooky prompts.

However you like your Halloween, let’s sharpen those pencils and get to writing!

What’s your favorite non-scary thing about Halloween? Let me know in the comments!