Joyce Carol Oates MasterClass Review

I was scrolling through social earlier today and discovered something amazing: Joyce Carol Oates is teaching a MasterClass! And on short stories, nonetheless, which happens to be my forte. I’m so excited to have the opportunity to take this MasterClass, learn from an unparalleled literary giant, and write a Joyce Carol Oates MasterClass review.

Joyce Carol Oates is the award-winning author of fifty-eight novels and countless short stories, essays, and articles. In the trailer for her MasterClass, she promises to ask her students to dig deep and explore taboos to feed their creative self. As a horror writer, I love the idea of not shying away from your pain and past and the dark things in life!

Using classic works as well as two stories from her students (how cool is that?) as examples, Oates’ lessons will dive into short story structure and form over the course of several workshops. I’m so excited to see the number of workshops included in the course syllabus! It’s one thing to hear writing theory and think you get it; it’s an entirely different thing to see the theory applied.

Curious? You can check out what’s inside the class here.

This is an awesome opportunity and I’ll be diving in right away. Stay tuned for my full review of Joyce Carol Oates’ MasterClass!