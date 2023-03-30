25 Love Story Prompts to Kindle Romance and Friendship

Love stories pop up in all kinds of stories—and not just in romance novels. Let's review what elements make up a love story and then practice with some story writing prompts.

When you think of a love story, you probably think of the romance genre: a cover with a bodice-ripping hunk and a woman with hair streaming in the wind. But love stories show up in nearly every genre you can imagine, either as a main plot or as a subplot.

Why is that? What is a love story and why is this plot type so versatile? Let's take a look.

What is a love story?

The love or romance story as a plot type (see our full plot type guide here) revolves around love versus hate values, whether we're talking about a traditional love story or a buddy/ friendship plot or subplot.

Part of what romance readers are looking for in this plot type is that love story arc: the journey of the two characters from hate to love. This journey often includes obstacles, tests, and trials that must be overcome in order to be together.

Why is this plot type so versatile?

One reason love stories are so popular is that they can be used in a variety of genres. They can be a standalone story or part of a series, and they can be used to introduce a new character or add an extra layer of complexity to an existing character.

The plot type also allows for a variety of settings, from historical romances with swoon-worthy costumes and events to modern stories set in our contemporary world. And the obstacles faced by the couple don't have to be romantic—they could be anything from family problems to work or school.

The love story, at its heart, is about belonging. Read through the following prompts and choose one to practice your skills today.

Love story prompts for romance writing

1. A teenager discovers she has a magical power that helps bring people together, but there's a catch…

2. A road trip goes wrong when two friends find themselves…

3. A mysterious stranger moves in next door, only the hero realizes they aren't a stranger at all…

4. High school sweethearts who got married find themselves ready to split after ten years, but a beloved pet's illness finds them rediscovering love.

5. Two years ago he had a disastrous one-night stand while traveling that almost cost him his job despite their instant connection. Now she's been hired as a fellow manager in his company and he can't pretend he's forgotten her.

6. Two people meet at the preview of a cult-classic romantic comedy screening and get in a fight that escalates until it lands them both in community service together and…

7. A professor returns home for a reunion and is reunited with their school crush when their reminisces turn heated…

8. A handsome stranger shows up at the door to return a misdelivered package, when they realize…

9. He's a secret admirer. She's an investigative reporter. But when she figures out who he is, she's not sure she wants to expose him after all…

10. A bind date goes haywire when a third person arrives claiming to be…

11. Five years ago, his grand gesture proposal was interrupted by a woman, and the relationship didn't recover. When the klutz accidentally lands in his lap again, he wonders…

12. On an overseas business trip, she runs into an old friend and sparks fly, but they life so far apart…

13. He got her fired from her first job after a misunderstanding, and she's never forgiven him, but now she needs…

“ The love story, at its heart, is about belonging. Choose one of these love story prompts to write a love or friendship story today.

Tweet this Tweet

14. They were stationed on a far moon base for exactly one day before one of them was recalled home. Years later, they meet again and remember that day much differently…

15. She was the manager who sabotaged his farewell tour, and his anger is untamable. But months later he finds out why and tracks her down.

16. Her brother's best friend delivers a generator to the remote cabin where she's hiding out, only to discover…

17. An adventure raft guide falls for a city-bound introvert on vacation. Can they bridge the gap between them to fall in love?

18. A man takes his best friend's sister who pretends to be his fiancé to keep an aggressive co-worker at bay at event for work. And it all goes well until…

19. Two heirs from neighboring, warring tribes meet on a hunt gone wrong, and one realizes the other has saved their life, but no one can know…

20. A waiter rescues a patron from a date-gone-wrong and finds himself hopelessly infatuated with her, but there's only one problem…

Prompts for friendship stories

Remember that friendship plots follow the same love versus hate ploy type. If you choose one of these prompts, ask yourself, “Will these characters find belonging together? And how?”

21. At a party, two high school students ditch their group to hang with some of their sibling's college-age school friends until things get out of hand. Will their buddies return to help?

22. Two actors play opposite each other in a play, each believing they are competing for the next role when a Hollywood director comes to opening night. But the night before, they overhear a phone conversation with their director that changes everything. Can they can join forces to avoid…

23. An apartment building's tenants all work together to oust a new manager believing her to be as corrupt as the last when…

24. A bounty hunter's little sister wants to break into the business, but he refuses to train her until one day…

25. A police officer transferred into a dysfunctional department isn't sure who to trust when an unlikely candidate comes forward to help. Can they be trusted?

Want more prompts? Check out this additional list of 20 Romance Story Ideas.

Any of those get your creative juices flowing? Which of these friendship and romance writing prompts is your favorite and why? Let us know in the comments.