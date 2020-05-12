All About Our Summer Writing Contest: Prizes and Publishing Info

Do you want to write? Are you feeling stuck, finding it a little more difficult to write a story readers love? Join our Summer Writing Contest to write an amazing story, get published, and even become a better writer along the way!

Are you excited for the contest? We are! Read on to find out why.

3 Reasons You Should Join a Writing Contest Right Now

Recently, I reached out to writers in our community to find out what you’re struggling with in your writing. The answer is, a lot. There’s a lot of struggle to go around right now.

Here are some things writers told me:

“I no longer feel inspired.” “I can’t find the motivation to write anything useful.” “I’m just finding it hard to concentrate at the moment.” “Every time I sit at my laptop I get distracted by a news item or an email and I dive back into researching COVID instead of working on my novel.” “I do not see the value of writing given the pandemic mood in the world.” “Maybe I’ve lost my muse.”

Do any of these statements resonate with you? They do for me. When we’re honest with ourselves, we can admit that writing is extra hard right now.

Which is why this is the perfect time to join a writing contest!

Not convinced yet? Here are three reasons why entering a writing contest is the best thing you can do for your writing right now:

1. A writing contest is short

When you join the contest, you’ll be prompted to write a brand new short story. The maximum word count is 1,500 words—you’ll be done with your first draft in just a few hours!

Then, you’ll share it in the contest workshop. Within days, you’ll have feedback on your story to help you edit it to the best it can be.

On June 8, you’ll submit your polished story to the judges, and if you want, to Short Fiction Break literary magazine for publication.

And then you’re all done! Just like that, you’ll have a brand-new, finished, published story.

When life feels like it’s been upended, it’s tough to take on a massive creative project. But a contest is small, focused, and short. It’s just what you need to spark your creativity and get back into writing!

2. You’ll start with a prompt

Stuck? Out of inspiration? Lost your muse?

No worries—we’ve got your back.

The writing contest begins with a theme, a prompt to inspire you. Here’s the theme for this contest:

Isolation. Alone in a room. Alone in the world. Trapped together. Or . . . free from other people? Wherever your story goes, and however many characters pass through it, be sure to incorporate isolation.

3. You’ll get feedback from a community of writers

I don’t know about you, but one thing I’m finding very challenging right now is—well—isolation.

It’s tough to be home all day, every day, with just your immediate family or your roommates, even if you like them. And it’s tough to be even more isolated if you’re living alone.

In the writing contest, you’ll connect with hundreds of other writers all as passionate about stories as you are. You’ll share ideas, brainstorm exciting twists, and encourage each other in the Facebook group.

And you’ll give and receive helpful, supportive critique in the Write Practice Pro workshop, getting the feedback you need to make your story the best it can be.

By the end of the contest, you’ll have a story you’re truly proud of, a ton of helpful comments from other writers, and maybe even some new writer friends!

Plus, when the contest is over, we offer feedback directly from the judges on why your story won or didn’t. This expert critique is invaluable in taking your writing to the next level.

2 More Things We Love About Writing Contests

A short, super-attainable writing goal. An inspiring prompt to get you started. Helpful feedback from an encouraging community of writers.

Could this writing contest get any better?

Yes, it can. There are two more elements that make this an exciting contest and not just a writing prompt:

1. You can win prizes

And who doesn’t love prizes?!

This contest, we’re offering over $1,200 in prizes. The grand prize winner will receive one year of free premium membership to The Write Practice Pro. Their story will be featured on the front page of Short Fiction Break, and they’ll be invited to become a monthly contributor to the literary magazine. Plus, they’ll receive a cash prize of $300.

There are prizes for two runners-up, too, and five honorable mentions. Check those out here!

If you get stuck writing your story, these prizes might be just the push you need to keep going.

2. Everyone gets published

We love to celebrate good writing. You worked hard on your story, and we believe your writing deserves recognition.

That’s why we publish all the stories entered in the contest, not just the winners. We want to help great stories find great readers.

(If you would rather we not publish your story, you can opt out.)

Just think: in less than a month, you could have your first published story!

Are You Ready to Join the Fun?

Are you ready to enter? Here’s how the contest will work.

Entrants are asked to write a new story up to 1,500 words long based on the contest theme: Isolation.

You will then workshop your story within the Write Practice Pro community, getting personalized feedback to help you make your story better.

After workshopping your story within the writing group, you can you submit your story to the contest.

Judges from Short Fiction Break will choose the eight winning stories.

Then, all submitted stories will be published on Short Fiction Break literary magazine.

Whether you’re feeling extra inspired and ready to write or you’re struggling to pick up your pen at all, this writing contest is the perfect way to get the inspiration, focus, and support you need to write a story you truly love.

What are you waiting for? Join us as we kick off the summer with an exciting writing contest. I can’t wait to see what you write!

Ready to enter? I can’t wait to see you in the contest!

I hope I see you and your story in the contest! Good luck! PRACTICE Here’s the theme of this contest: Isolation. Alone in a room. Alone in the world. Trapped together. Or . . . free from other people? Wherever your story goes, and however many characters pass through it, be sure to incorporate isolation. What stories does that inspire for you? Take fifteen minutes to start writing a story based on the theme. Who knows? You might be drafting the winner of the Summer Writing Contest! When you’re done, share the start of your story in the comments below, and be sure to leave feedback for your fellow writers. And while you’re at it, why not join the contest so you can enter your story to win?