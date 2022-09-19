Writing Prompt: Monster

Sometimes, all you need to give your writing a boost is an inspiring writing prompt. And when it comes to writing prompts, we've got you covered.
This week, in honor of our fall short story contest (launching Tuesday, September 20!), we're running prompts all week to get your creative writing juices flowing. Our contests are a terrific way to practice your story writing skills while you get feedback from our forum, The Write Practice Pro and a chance to win prizes! Check back on Tuesday for this year's theme!
Today, a throwback to our contest theme from a few years ago:
A Monstrous Writing Prompt
Today's writing prompt is just one word: monster.
Here are some questions to get you started:
- What — or who — is the monster?
- What does your protagonist know about the monster?
- What does your protagonist not know about the monster?
- What does the monster want?
- What does your protagonist want?
- What is the monster's greatest strength?
- What is the monster's greatest weakness?
- Is the monster the protagonist? or the antagonist?
- How will you define “monster”?
Get Writing
A writing prompt on its own isn't very interesting. The exciting part is the story it inspires you to create. So, go write your monstrous story!
What ideas does the prompt “monster” inspire for you? Let us know in the comments.
PRACTICE
Write about a monster. Write for fifteen minutes. Then post your writing in the practice box below for feedback. If you post, be sure to give feedback to three other writers. Happy writing!
Alice Sudlow is the Editor-in-Chief of The Write Practice and a Story Grid certified editor. As a developmental editor, she specializes in young adult fiction, though she has edited novels and memoirs of a variety of genres. She also has a keen eye for comma splices, misplaced hyphens, and well-turned sentences, and is known for her eagle-eyed copywriter skills. Find her at alicesudlow.com.