10 Best Creative Writing Prompts

You get better at any skill through practice. Prompts are a great way to practice writing (as you might imagine, we’re really into practice here), and in this post, I have ten of our best creative writing prompts.

Try a few out, and if you’re ready to take the next step in your writing, check out our 100 Best Short Story Ideas.

How To Use These Creative Writing Prompts

At the end of every article on The Write Practice, we include a writing prompt so you can put what you just learned to use immediately. And we invite you to share your writing with our community so you can get feedback on your work.

The Write Practice is more than just a writing blog. It’s a writing workbook, and we think it’s the best one on the Internet (of course, we’re a bit biased).

One of the most important parts of practice is getting feedback, and we want to help YOU get feedback on your writing. To do that, choose one of the prompts, write for 15 minutes, and then copy and paste your practice into the box at the bottom to post your practice in our forum for feedback. You’ll be able to read others’ practice and give feedback too.

Our Most Popular Creative Writing Prompts

Why not try using two or three of these creative writing prompts in your writing today? Who knows, you might even begin something that becomes your next novel to write or short story. It’s happened to Write Practicers before!

Enjoy the writing prompts!

1. Grandfathers

Write about a grandfather, maybe your grandfather or your character’s grandfather. What memories do you/does your character associate with him?

2. Sleepless

Your characters haven’t gotten any sleep. Write about it.

3. Out of Place

Write about a time you felt out of place, awkward, and uncomfortable. Try not to focus on your feelings, but project your feelings onto the things around you.

4. Longing

Write about longing. How does it feel to go about a normal day when your character wants something else?

5. Write About Yourself

Write about yourself.

6. Ghosts

Write about a ghost. How do they feel about the world? What do they see and hear? How did they become a ghost?

7. Road Trip

Write about a road trip. Is your character escaping something? Is your character looking for something? Hint at the thing without telling us while describing what the character sees.

8. Morning

Write about the morning. What are your character’s morning routines? What is special about this morning?

9. The Beach

Write about the beach. Is your character reflecting on something important that has happened to them? Describe the memory while overlaying the sights, sounds, and smells of the beach onto them.

10. Autumn

Write about autumn. Natural surroundings can bring up old memories and odd feelings. Describe what your character sees, feels, and most of all does.

Do you use writing prompts in your writing? What is your favorite prompt for ideas? Share in the comments.