5 Christmas Writing Prompts to Tickle Your Holiday Spirit

It’s Christmas Eve! The Write Practice will be taking a brief break from the blog for the next week, but in the meantime we’d love to inspire your writing this holiday season with some Christmas writing prompts.

Maybe you’re looking for some creative writing activities for the last day of school before winter break. Or you’re craving a handful of creative writing prompts that will also get you into the festive mood. Either way, these holiday-themed writing prompts are for you!

Write alone, or grab lots of people in your writing community. Pick a writing prompt for this article. When you’re chosen a favorite, take on a fifteen minute writing sprint.

It never hurts to get some special writing practice in before your holiday celebrations.

5 Christmas Writing Prompts for Your Holiday Season

Looking for a Christmas writing prompt? Try one of these five creative writing prompts to put you into the holiday spirit.

1. Reach out to a family member and ask them what their favorite holiday story is. Now take that story and change the setting to something different. Play the “What if?” game to come up with some really creative and fun ideas. To get you started:

What if instead of eating dinner with grandparents, they were in the Alps with the Abominable Snowman? What if a holiday tradition of going sledding led to the discovery of a secret portal? What if a story set in the 2000s took place in the 1700s instead?



2. Pick a holiday card from the stack of cards sent to you this year. Write about a list of inconveniences that interrupted the people as they attempted to take the photo and how they finally took the picture.

3. Write a fictional story about a forest animal who finds Santa and his reindeer stuck in the woods with a broken sleigh.

4. A grumpy parent is dragged along with their family to pick out a holiday tree when a chain of unexpected events teaches them what the holidays are really about.

5. A class of elementary students who generally don’t get along well gets to choose one charity to visit before the holidays. Which do they pick, and what happens to them that inspires a greater sense of compassion and community?

Be Merry, and Write

You’re up! Which of these holiday-focused writing prompts stood out to you? Head over to the Practice section for your fun holiday writing challenge.

P.S. If you’re participating in this writing practice in school, don’t forget to thank your awesome teachers for all they do—especially for giving you some fun activities that encourage your creative spirit.

Happy Holidays!

Do you have a Christmas writing prompt you’d like to share? Let us know in the comments.

PRACTICE Pick one of the five Christmas writing prompts from today’s article. Don’t worry about the perfect character description right now. Instead, write as quickly as you can for fifteen minutes. Watch how the story develops, and don’t hold back. Who knows, maybe this writing prompt will turn into a full length novel after the holidays? When you’re done, I’d love to see the beginnings of your idea. Share them in the comments section below. And if you do, don’t forget to comment on another writer’s story! ‘Tis the season!