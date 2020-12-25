Christmas Writing Prompt: Write About This Elf on a Shelf Mystery!

‘Tis the season to write! Today’s post is short but fun. I hope you enjoy this Christmas writing prompt!

If you’ve been under a rock for the past 15 years, meet the Elf on the Shelf

First, let’s start with a short explanation of the little toy I’m talking about in case you don’t have kids. (I don’t, but I have plenty of Facebook friends who do, so I think I’ve got a handle on how it works.)

The Elf on the Shelf is an elf. It sits on a shelf. Got it?

Actually, it’s an elf that sits wherever you want. The basic idea is the elf sits around your house spying on your kids. Every night, the elf leaves to report to Santa and then flies back, settling in a new spot in the house.

These elves are mischievous and get into all kinds of shenanigans. Parents move the elf while their kids dream of sugarplums and fairies, often posing them in outrageous tableaus. (Personally, I LOVED that most of you quarantined your elf for two weeks this year. Nicely done, parents.)

Now that you’ve got the basics, let’s get to the prompt.

Writing Prompt: The Elf on the Shelf Really Moved Last Night!

No, this isn’t just something you’re telling your kids. The elf really moved. You totally forgot because you had too much eggnog.

But when you wake up in the morning, the elf has moved to the kitchen counter, has upended the flour container, and has made “flour angels” all over.

It really looks like it moved on its own.

And you can’t believe it.

But you can write about it!

“ Christmas writing prompt: The elf on the shelf moved—but you didn’t move it. Something fishy is going on here . . .

Bring a little magic to your holiday!

I’m not going to rehash the fact that 2020 has been a rough year. (But seriously.) I hope this little writing prompt brings some imaginative fun and magic to your holiday. I can’t wait to see what you all come up with to explain the mysterious movement!

What’s the most creative Elf on the Shelf tableau you’ve seen? Let me know in the comments!