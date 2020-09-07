Two Steps to Fix Flat Characters Using Voice and Personality

You have created a character. You’ve named them and given them a colorful past, as well as lots of fun personality traits. Your character steps into your story . . . and suddenly you find that they’ve fallen flat.

They’re boring. Those personality traits you meticulously picked out for them just aren’t showing up. Your character goes through the motions of the story and you wonder why this interesting, unique character you’ve worked so hard on is missing that luster you imagined.

2 Steps to Fix Flat Characters

Not giving your character a clear voice and personality is a common problem. But there is actually a very simple fix. Here’s the secret:

Your story is not just about the things your character sees, or the events that take place. In order to convey personality and voice, take a close look at your character’s reactions.

Ready to see it in action? There’s a simple two-step process to use reactions to boost flat characters.

Step 1: Decide Your Character’s Personality

Let’s take the following scenario: your character has arrived on a blind date and is sitting down and evaluating their date—a middle-aged woman—for the first time.

Loni was in her mid-forties, with shoulder-length brown hair. She wore a blue dress white flowers and carried a Gucci purse. She smiled at me when I sat down. We ordered the house wine and each had a glass.

This scene is set, but it tells the reader nothing about your character. Since the story is in first person, your reader is riding inside your character’s head, and yet, they probably feel distant because all they’re seeing is what anyone could see—there is a woman who is at a table, and there is wine.

To make this scene more interesting, think about your character’s personality and their emotional state at that moment.

Is your character a middle-aged man tired of dating who didn’t want to be there? Is your character an older woman on her first date after losing her previous partner years ago, a little nervous but excited?

Is your character someone extravagant who enjoys the nightlife and finer things? Is your character a miser who is more worried about how much this date will cost?

Once you know who your character is, you can move onto the next step.

Step 2: See From Your Character’s Eyes

Once you have decided on who your character is, you can adjust the scene according to their personality.

Let’s take the scene from above, first from the perspective of Character A, who is a jaded middle-aged man who has been dating for a while and has become mistrustful of the whole process. He is also tired of spending money on dates that never seem to go anywhere.

I slid into my seat across from Loni. She was pretty enough, I guess. Brown hair, nice smile—but then, I’ve never met a woman without a nice smile, no matter what was behind it. Her dress, a blue shift with white flowers, was modest but fit well, which told me she cared enough to look nice but didn’t want to give any impression that the evening might lead further than the dinner table. As we ordered, I eyed her Gucci purse and mused for a moment that if she could afford such a nice accessory, maybe she ought to help pay for dinner. At least she ordered the same wine as me—the cheapest house red.

Do you suddenly find yourself in Character A’s eyes looking out?

Let’s try another one. Character B is a woman re-entering the dating world after a long stint being single. She’s a little excited, feeling flirtatious, and has hopes to find someone to click with. She also has a healthy appreciation for finer things.

I settle into the chair across from Loni and casually turn my best side—my left side—toward her. She smiles and wow, her teeth are perfect and straight. She asks me about my day and I can’t help watching the light glisten in her honey-brown hair. The dress she has on is a cute blue piece with white flowers. Did she know my favorite color was blue? I like to think it was more than a coincidence. It hugs her curves just right. I watch her blush as she awkwardly sifts through her purse—Gucci, such good taste—for a chapstick. She is adorably flustered and I hope it’s because of me. The restaurant’s wine selection is a bit poor so we go with the house red. Perhaps for our next date I’ll take her somewhere nicer and teach her about good wine.

Now the same scene has become two vastly different versions, and even though nothing is ever said about Characters A and B in these passages, the reader has a clear vision of their personality and mood, all based on how they each view their date with Loni.

Showing, Not Telling a Character’s Personality

Like I said above, showing a character’s personality boils down to one thing:

Your character’s personality is reflected in how they react to everything outside of them.

Who is your character? Not just their likes and dislikes, but their perspective, their attitude, their hopes and dreams and fears and concerns. What emotional state are they carrying with them into a scene? And how will they respond to the scene because of that?

Explore those reactions, and you’ll find your characters aren’t flat at all, but full, 3D people, popping out from the page.

Do you struggle with writing flat characters? What do you do to fix them? Let us know in the comments.