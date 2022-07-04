Independence Day Writing Prompt

Today, Americans are celebrating our independence. It’s a day full of cookouts and fireworks and enjoying the sun. It’s also a great day for a writing prompt!

In a previous post, Jeff wrote about the many forms of independence. Today, let’s take a look at celebration.

Fourth of July Writing Prompts

Here are your prompts:

What does the Fourth of July mean to you? Write about a memorable Fourth of July you’ve experienced. What does the character in your work in progress celebrate? Write a scene about them celebrating their favorite holiday or occasion. An overenthusiastic amateur pyrotechnician organizes an elaborate fireworks display—but something goes terribly wrong. What happens next?

What makes the Fourth of July special to you? Let us know in the comments.