Writing Struggles: What Is Preventing You From Writing a Children’s Book

Do you dream about becoming a children’s book writer? Are there any writing struggles holding you back?

You may have an amazing children’s book idea, but for some reason you can’t seem to actually write the book.

In today’s article, I’d like to hit pause on you writing process (briefly, I promise!) and dig deep into what unanswered questions and writing struggles have prevented you from starting, writing, or finishing and publishing your children’s book.

Ask me questions!

Writing Struggles? Ask A Bestselling Children’s Book Author

Through my twenty-plus years as a successful children’s book author, I have heard this sentiment from many aspiring authors who are looking for advice on how to write a children’s book.

Reality what they need is a check in on the children’s book industry, which, according to IBIS World, is a 2.2 billion dollar industry (and growing!).

Here’s the other thing I’ve heard.

Aspiring children’s book writers often experience self-doubt and confusion, which then often masquerades as comments like this:

I just don’t know if anyone reads what I write.

This industry is so confusing!

I don’t know where to start.

I’ve heard it’s really hard to break into this industry. Why should I bother?

These are true comments.

Real thoughts. And totally natural and understandable sentiments.

The industry IS crowded AND you have a unique story to tell, which is why I’ve been writing a blog series on How to Write a Children’s Book for The Write Practice, a series on the ins-and-outs of children’s book publishing, from how to write a book to publishing, marketing, and selling it.

Some of the topics you can learn more about in order to write and publish your children’s book include:

For today, I’m giving YOU the floor to voice what’s keeping your from your dream of becoming a children’s book author, because I want to support and encourage you with information, ideas and insights.

Head down to the practice exercise. I’ll be on the look out for your questions and do my best to answer them all!

What has stopped you from writing a children’s book? Let us know in the comments.